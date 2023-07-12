The Best Amazon Prime Day Tory Burch Deals to Shop Before the Sale Ends: Save on Sandals, Handbags and More
Amazon is releasing some hot deals on Tory Burch styles for Prime Day 2023, from purses and sunglasses, to stylish sandals. When we're shopping for new accessories, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, shoes and accessories to shop with Amazon Prime Day savings, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.
Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous double T logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag, you're sure to find a great deal on wardrobe staples with these Amazon Prime Day deals.
Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Tory Burch.
Feel comfy and stylish in these Tory Burch wedge sandals with a molded footbed, and the iconic statement cutout logo. The flip flops look of these heeled sandals allow you to walk around with ease.
This crossbody bag is the most stylish addition to any summer outfit, with a silver chain and room to fit all your credit cards.
These wide lens sunglasses are more than 50% as an Amazon Prime Day deal.
Elevate your style with this tote bag and wristlet set from Tory Burch.
Take 60% off these plastic lens sunglasses.
Gold toned hardware and black leather make this chic crossbody bag perfect for a night out.
These Tory Burch studded jelly flat sandals are poolside ready. The flip flop style is easy to slip on before hitting the water.
This crossbody comes with one thick strap and one thin strap in a beautiful brown color.
Slide sandals are the most effortless slip-on shoes, and Tory Burch has elevated them to complement any elegant ensemble. Add these to your summer sandals collection as they are the perfect sandal for the warm weather season.
Upgrade last year's wedge to these beautiful tan color Tory Burch wedge sandals with a padded leather footbed, the perfect pair for the warm weather season.
These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.
Unique and chic, you'll put these Tory Burch Sunglasses on in the spring and you won't take them off even in the winter.
