Amazon is releasing some hot deals on Tory Burch styles for Prime Day 2023, from purses and sunglasses, to stylish sandals. When we're shopping for new accessories, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, shoes and accessories to shop with Amazon Prime Day savings, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous double T logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag, you're sure to find a great deal on wardrobe staples with these Amazon Prime Day deals.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Tory Burch.

Studded Jelly Sandals Amazon Studded Jelly Sandals These Tory Burch studded jelly flat sandals are poolside ready. The flip flop style is easy to slip on before hitting the water. $128 $108 Shop Now

Basketweave Espadrille Wedges Amazon Basketweave Espadrille Wedges Upgrade last year's wedge to these beautiful tan color Tory Burch wedge sandals with a padded leather footbed, the perfect pair for the warm weather season. $348 $207 Shop Now

Tory Burch TY7106 Dark Tortoise Frame Amazon Tory Burch TY7106 Dark Tortoise Frame These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection. $140 $111 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2023 Editor's Picks: Deals We're Definitely Adding to Cart

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon To Shop for Prime Day — Coach, Kate Spade and More

Smile and Save With Amazon Prime Day Deals on Teeth Whitening Products

Peloton Bikes Are Getting Massive Markdowns for Amazon Prime Day

Oprah and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is 30% Off Now

The Blemish Treatment Jennifer Aniston Uses Is Only $11 for Prime Day

TikTok Is Obsessed with this CosRx Snail Mucin Serum

Save Up to 60% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer During Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Furniture Deals for a Summer Home Refresh at Amazon

Save 50% On Best-Selling Waterpik Water Flossers for Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals on the Leggings Loved by TikTok

J.Lo and Kim Kardashian's Glossy Hair Secret Is On Sale for Prime Day

Get Up to 60% Off Kate Somerville Skincare for Amazon Prime Day