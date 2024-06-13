Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Waterpik Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Up to 30% on Water Flossers at Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Waterpik
Waterpik
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:12 PM PDT, June 13, 2024

Cordless Waterpik water flossers are up to 30% off Amazon right now.

There's no need to lie to your dentist about flossing anymore because game-changing Waterpik water flossers are on sale at Amazon right now. You can save up to 30% on four impressive Waterpik devices that use water pressure to deep clean hard-to-reach areas in your mouth.

Being told you need to floss more can seem like a hassle, but that's where the Waterpik Water Flosser can help. The brand says that Waterpik water flossers remove up to 99.9% of plaque and are up to 50% more effective than your average dental floss for improving gum health.

You don't have to spend a fortune to secure Waterpik's most advanced water flosser ever. With over 85,000 perfect five-star ratings, the popular Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is currently 20% off. It is designed to bring your gums a healthy cleaning with 10 pressure settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation, a 360-degree tip rotation, as well as a built-in timer to help track flossing time.

Ahead, shop all of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Waterpik water flossers to save time and money on improving your oral health.

Best Waterpik Water Flosser Deals

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser
Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser

The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser
Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

Perfect for small spaces, travel, and use in the shower, the Cordless Advanced features a magnetic 4-hour rapid charging system, ultra quiet operation, waterproof design, and global voltage.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser
Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser

The Cordless Slide Professional is the go anywhere, store anywhere water flosser. The convenient design slides to 50% of its size for easy storage and travel. It features ultra quiet operation and is shower safe.

$90 $65

Shop Now

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush
Amazon

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush

The Sonic-Fusion is the best solution for fast, easy, and effective brushing and flossing. It provides a complete clean between teeth and below gumlines — now with up to 2X the bristle tip speed, high/low brush settings, and quiet operation.

$200 $170

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 47% on Hydro Flask Water Bottles for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 47% on Hydro Flask Water Bottles for Summer

The Best Roomba Deals to Shop Today: Save Up to 50% on Robot Vacuums

Sales & Deals

The Best Roomba Deals to Shop Today: Save Up to 50% on Robot Vacuums

Amazon Father's Day Sale: Save Up to 78% on Last-Minute Gifts for Dad

Sales & Deals

Amazon Father's Day Sale: Save Up to 78% on Last-Minute Gifts for Dad

Skechers Running and Walking Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon: Laneige, Tatcha and More

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon: Laneige, Tatcha and More

Brighten Your Smile with Amazon's Best Deals on Crest 3D Whitestrips

Sales & Deals

Brighten Your Smile with Amazon's Best Deals on Crest 3D Whitestrips

Tags: