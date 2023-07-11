The Best Teeth Whitening Deals Available During Amazon Prime Day: Take 42% Off Crest 3D Whitestrips and More
There are plenty of things to smile about, one of which is that Amazon Prime Day is finally here. The online retailer's massive annual sale is a chance to save across multiple categories, including teeth whitening.
Whether you're adding teeth whitening to your oral care routine or just looking to boost your smile in time for all the summer weddings on the horizon, Amazon has numerous deals on amazing teeth-whitening products for Amazon Prime Day. Now through July 12, Amazon Prime Day boasts discounts on products that will encourage you to flash those pearly whites at every opportunity. We've found discounts on tried-and-true whitening solutions from Colgate, Crest, AuraGlow and more to brighten your ivories for less.
In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening products to achieve a whiter smile. Everything you need to whiten your teeth at home is on sale at Amazon right now. If you want to save yourself a trip to the dentist (and the extra money) while still getting the look of professional teeth whitening, we have gathered all the best deals on teeth whitening pens, kits, and toothpaste currently available.
From teeth whitening kits with LED lights to Crest 3D Whitestrips and overnight stain removers, improve your oral health and get that perfect smile polished while saving up to 65% on teeth whitening products during Amazon Prime Day.
Best Colgate Teeth Whitening Deals
According to Colgate, this kit removes 10 years of stains in just 3 days. The flexible LED whitening teeth light molds to your mouth for uniform whitening.
The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount.
This enamel-safe teeth whitening toothpaste goes beyond surface stain removal to whiten deeply. The anti-cavity fluoride also helps protect against cavities and strengthens enamel.
Best Crest Teeth Whitening Deals
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.
Crest's sensitive formula does the same job as regular Whitestrips while being gentler on teeth.
According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 15,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results.
Customers are impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit. This home teeth-whitening kit is great for whitening fast while on the go. You can keep the wand in your bag for quick whitening whenever you want.
More Prime Day Deals on Teeth Whitening Products
Remove years of stains with the help of SmileDirectClub's Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light.
Get a brighter smile with this teeth whitening kit that includes a rechargeable LED teeth whitening light said to speed up the whitening process up to 10x faster when used with whitening gel. AuraGlow's kit contains 20 treatments of 35% carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel.
Designed for those with sensitive teeth, Whitebite's teeth whitener light has ultra-bright bulbs that act as a catalyst for the teeth whitener gel.
