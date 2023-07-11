There are plenty of things to smile about, one of which is that Amazon Prime Day is finally here. The online retailer's massive annual sale is a chance to save across multiple categories, including teeth whitening.

Whether you're adding teeth whitening to your oral care routine or just looking to boost your smile in time for all the summer weddings on the horizon, Amazon has numerous deals on amazing teeth-whitening products for Amazon Prime Day. Now through July 12, Amazon Prime Day boasts discounts on products that will encourage you to flash those pearly whites at every opportunity. We've found discounts on tried-and-true whitening solutions from Colgate, Crest, AuraGlow and more to brighten your ivories for less.

In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening products to achieve a whiter smile. Everything you need to whiten your teeth at home is on sale at Amazon right now. If you want to save yourself a trip to the dentist (and the extra money) while still getting the look of professional teeth whitening, we have gathered all the best deals on teeth whitening pens, kits, and toothpaste currently available.

From teeth whitening kits with LED lights to Crest 3D Whitestrips and overnight stain removers, improve your oral health and get that perfect smile polished while saving up to 65% on teeth whitening products during Amazon Prime Day.

Best Colgate Teeth Whitening Deals

Best Crest Teeth Whitening Deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use. $55 $32 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 15,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. $70 $45 Shop Now

More Prime Day Deals on Teeth Whitening Products

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Get a brighter smile with this teeth whitening kit that includes a rechargeable LED teeth whitening light said to speed up the whitening process up to 10x faster when used with whitening gel. AuraGlow's kit contains 20 treatments of 35% carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel. $60 $40 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

