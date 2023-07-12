Amazon Prime Day is ending soon, but there are still thousands upon thousands of deals in honor of Amazon's biggest sale of the year. Until midnight on July 12, Amazon is offering massive discounts on everything from espresso machines and Samsung TVs to TikTok-approved skincare and summer fashion essentials.

Shop Amazon Prime Day

With so many deals available, you might be wondering what's worth adding to your Amazon cart during Prime Day. Luckily for you, our team of editors who have journeyed through the mountains of discounts are willing to share their Amazon Prime Day shopping secrets.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop across multiple categories, including a major bedding upgrade for summer, a Selena Gomez-approved body butter and a massive deal on Apple products you won't want to miss.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, learn how to shop like an expert by checking out the Prime Day 2023 deals our editors are definitely grabbing.

Costa Farms Cat Palm Amazon Costa Farms Cat Palm "I'll take any excuse to add a new statement-making houseplant to my living room and with over $20 in savings I might buy two..." — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer $53 $32 Shop Now

Voweek Electric Scrubber Amazon Voweek Electric Scrubber "This scrubber brush has been all over #CleanTok lately. This is a perfect time to see for myself what all the hype is about." — Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor $66 $50 Shop Now

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Amazon Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray "I have naturally thick, wavy and frizzy hair that I like to wear blown out, but the humid New York weather makes my hair curl the moment I step outside. I'm excited to see if this product will actually maintain my hairstyle." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer $28 $20 Shop Now

Looking for more Prime Day shopping suggestions? Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

