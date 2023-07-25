The often-sold-out, Stanley H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is back in stock on Amazon right now and is available in vibrant summer colors. A quality water bottle is hard to come by, so there's a reason Stanley Tumblers have been all over TikTok recently. People swear by these cups in 2023 for their ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility.

Ready to get you through the hottest summer days, a Stanley Tumbler can help keep you hydrated and on-trend all at once. There are currently 18 different colors of the viral 40-ounce Stanley cup in stock at Amazon, but if you want to snag one, you need to act fast. This Stanley tumbler restock is already starting to sell out.

The Stanley Tumbler's latest colors include Tigerlily orange, Pool blue, and a recently dropped shade of green that is perfect for summer — Citron. Beyond the mood-boosting colors, the stainless steel tumbler is made with double-wall vacuum insulation that even works to keep drinks hot for seven hours. Its large handle makes it an ultra-portable day-to-day companion to take to the office, the gym, or just running errands.

These tumblers aren’t easy to come by, and they have amassed a waitlist of more than 150,000. Whether you’re looking to add to your Stanley collection or stepping up your hydration game this season, this latest Stanley Tumbler restock is worth shopping.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

