These $28 Insulated Cups Are the Best Stanley Tumbler Lookalikes You Can Buy on Amazon
The Stanley Quencher Tumbler has somewhat of a cult following on TikTok — the hashtag #stanleytumbler has over 200 million views. While you might be wondering why a cup has grown so popular on social media, we credit Stanley's infamy to its handy features: insulated walls that keep your drink hot or cold, a car cupholder-friendly design and an array cute colors to boot. But we might have something that will sway even the most loyal Stanley stans.
We just discovered Hydrapeak's 40-ounce Voyager tumbler, and it looks so similar to the Stanley cup for nearly half the price. Available on Amazon for less than $30, the tumbler has the same handy features as Stanley including cupholder compatibility and a built-in straw. Plus, it claims to keep hot drinks hot for even longer — 12 hours compared to Stanley's seven hours.
Hydrapeak's Voyager comes in ten stylish colors, including this icy lavender.
Whether you're in the market for a Stanley lookalike or simply want to invest in a stylish yet practical reusable bottle, check out Amazon's array of Hydrapeak products.
"Love this cup!" wrote one happy reviewer. "Was searching for something similar to the Stanley cup. This was the perfect match! Colors are beautiful, keeps ice frozen and water cold, easy to hold, fits perfect in the car cup holder. Loved it so much, went back and bought a second one for softball season!"
This sports bottle has a removable rubber boot to keep in in place.
This tumbler's 2-in-1 lid allows you to use a straw or sip opening for cold or hot beverages.
If you prefer a traditional water bottle shape with unique prints, opt for the leak-proof artisan bottle.
Not a fan of straw lids? Go for a water bottle with a chug lid instead.
The 4-in-1 design of this clever bottle functions as a bottle cooler, can cooler, slim can cooler, or regular water bottle.
Keep slim cans, such as hard seltzers, cold through daylight hours with this handy cooler.
Kids will love the two-tone colorways and neat design of these water bottles.
