Having a reliable tumbler can make all the difference when it comes to staying hydrated with a satisfying sip of your favorite beverage. It seems like Stanley Cups are more popular than ever, but there’s another version that Amazon shoppers swear is the “next best thing to a Stanley.”

Meet the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler, which is the perfect response to the Stanley Cup craze. Featuring a TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation, the 40-ounce design delivers on the promise of keeping drinks ice-cold or hot for hours. Even better, the Hydro Flask tumbler is currently on sale for 30% off at Amazon. Shoppers can save $12 on the 40-ounce size in multiple colors.

Made with durable stainless steel, the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler has a powder coat that is durable and sweat-free. It’s also dishwasher safe and fits in most cup holders despite its large size, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

With hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, many shoppers praise the Hydro Flask tumbler for its secure, splash-resistant Press-In Straw Lid that ensures no spills. The flexible straw makes it easier to drink out of, especially when on the move. Another standout feature is its ergonomic handle that is both strong and comfortable to grip. No matter where life takes you, the handle makes it easy to carry the Hydro Flask around.

Whether you’re looking for a daily work-from-home companion or travel tumbler for long car rides, you can't go wrong with the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler. Hurry to save on your new favorite cup before the Amazon deal expires.

