Stanley Tumbler Releases Clean Slate Tumbler Collection — Shop the New Limited-Edition Colors

Stanley Clean Slate Collection
Stanley
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:58 PM PST, January 16, 2024

Staying hydrated has never looked so good.

The fervor for Stanley Tumblers has somehow increased, and now there's a new color collection to add to your line-up.

Today, Stanley released the Clean Slate Collection featuring five new pastel colors. An aesthetically pleasing light pink, heather blue and mint are included in the collection, but we also love the brushstroke patterns featuring all the shades.

Shop the Stanley Clean Slate Collection

If you spent any time on TikTok recently, you know all about the craze over the Stanley Tumbler. The hashtag #StanleyTumbler has amassed hundreds of millions of views and the viral drinkware option was a top holiday gift in 2023. Stanley cups sell out quickly every time the brand releases a new colorway, so be sure to shop now before the stock of this limited-edition color runs dry. The two most wanted options will likely be the multi-colored brushstroke tumblers. 

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Warm Serene Brushstrokes

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Warm Serene Brushstrokes
Stanley

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Warm Serene Brushstrokes

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Cool Serene Brushstrokes

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Cool Serene Brushstrokes
Stanley

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Cool Serene Brushstrokes

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. If your New Year's resolutions include taking steps to improve your health in 2024, a Stanley product could encourage you to drink more water. 

The Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. Plus, this tumbler is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

Below, check out the other new Stanley colors available in the new chic Clean Slate Collection.

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Mint

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Mint
Stanley

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Mint

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Bloom

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Bloom
Stanley

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Bloom

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Heather

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Heather
Stanley

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Heather

