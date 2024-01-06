Shop Brooklinen's Comfort Sale to treat your bedroom and bathroom to the new year refresh they deserve.
There are few feelings better than fresh bedding, especially during the winter. If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating your bedroom to a new year refresh, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less.
Brooklinen just launched a huge Comfort Sale to help you start 2024 on a cozy note. From cloud-like comforters and breathable duvet covers to plush bath towels, all the brand's comfort essentials are 15% off now through Thursday, January 18. Use code COMFORT15 at checkout to save on Brooklinen's bestsellers and fan favorites.
No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. The breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort.
Your duvet cover and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality. Below, treat your bed to the refresh it deserves with the best deals from Brooklinen's Comfort Sale.
All-Season Down Comforter
Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling.
Down Alternative Comforter
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
Lightweight Down Comforter
Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell.
Classic Percale Duvet Cover
Cool, crisp, and ideal for hot sleepers — Brooklinen's best-selling duvet cover is exceptionally soft and durable, getting better with every wash.
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.
RELATED CONTENT: