Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding and Towels Are on Sale for the New Year — Here's What to Shop

Brooklinen Comfort Sale
Brooklinen
By ETonline Staff
January 6, 2024

Shop Brooklinen's Comfort Sale to treat your bedroom and bathroom to the new year refresh they deserve.

There are few feelings better than fresh bedding, especially during the winter. If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating your bedroom to a new year refresh, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less.

Brooklinen just launched a huge Comfort Sale to help you start 2024 on a cozy note. From cloud-like comforters and breathable duvet covers to plush bath towels, all the brand's comfort essentials are 15% off now through Thursday, January 18. Use code COMFORT15 at checkout to save on Brooklinen's bestsellers and fan favorites.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. The breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort. 

Your duvet cover and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality. Below, treat your bed to the refresh it deserves with the best deals from Brooklinen's Comfort Sale.

All-Season Down Comforter

All-Season Down Comforter
Brooklinen

All-Season Down Comforter

Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.

$379 $322

With code COMFORT15

Shop Now

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. 

$509 $433

With code COMFORT15

Shop Now

Down Alternative Comforter

Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen

Down Alternative Comforter

This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.

$209 $178

With code COMFORT15

Shop Now

Lightweight Down Comforter

Lightweight Down Comforter
Brooklinen

Lightweight Down Comforter

Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. 

$269 $229

With code COMFORT15

Shop Now

Classic Percale Duvet Cover

Classic Percale Duvet Cover
Brooklinen

Classic Percale Duvet Cover

Cool, crisp, and ideal for hot sleepers — Brooklinen's best-selling duvet cover is exceptionally soft and durable, getting better with every wash.

$149 $127

With code COMFORT15

Shop Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen

Super-Plush Bath Towels

Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. 

$79 $67

With code COMFORT15

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

