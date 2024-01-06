There are few feelings better than fresh bedding, especially during the winter. If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating your bedroom to a new year refresh, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less.

Brooklinen just launched a huge Comfort Sale to help you start 2024 on a cozy note. From cloud-like comforters and breathable duvet covers to plush bath towels, all the brand's comfort essentials are 15% off now through Thursday, January 18. Use code COMFORT15 at checkout to save on Brooklinen's bestsellers and fan favorites.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. The breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort.

Your duvet cover and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality. Below, treat your bed to the refresh it deserves with the best deals from Brooklinen's Comfort Sale.

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $209 $178 With code COMFORT15 Shop Now

Lightweight Down Comforter Brooklinen Lightweight Down Comforter Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. $269 $229 With code COMFORT15 Shop Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. $79 $67 With code COMFORT15 Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

