Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we witnessed the migration from working in-office to working at home. For some, working from home was quite an adjustment, but now it has become a new norm. Even with many things working their way back to a new normal as we enter 2023, many employers have made remote work a more permanent option along with hybrid models, giving workers the ability to switch from home to office throughout the work week.

While it offers more time to hang out with your pet in your comfy outfits, working from home also presents dangers like distractions, a lack of structure, work-life balance issues, and a smaller — or sometimes completely absent — dedicated office space. However, the best home offices inspire productivity in addition to looking good. Think plenty of natural light, clutter-free surfaces, ample shelves and storage space, a presentable background for virtual meetings and comfortable, ergonomic furniture.

If you're ready to upgrade your WFH space to navigate the trickier parts of working from home — while staying Zen, too — we’ve rounded up our favorite home office ideas, from a proper desk and office chair to shelving, decor and supplies. Whether you have an entire room or you're working with a small space (like a corner of your living room), we've got the inspiration for you with these incredible home office ideas.

Below, see our home office ideas and what you’ll need to set up a workspace that’s as comfy as it is functional.

FlexiSpot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk Flexispot FlexiSpot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk Working from home means a lot of sitting. A standing desk can help you switch things up, giving your body a needed break from being sedentary. FlexiSpot offers a variety of standing desk options, and we love this bamboo number. $369 $269 Shop Now

Porch & Den Skylar 2-Drawer Desk Overstock Porch & Den Skylar 2-Drawer Desk As tempting as it might be to work from the couch, you'll be so happy with a sturdy office desk. We love this Scandinavian-inspired desk for your home office space because it has a top coat that is waterproof and easy to clean. In addition to easy assembly, this particular piece of stylish office furniture is super sturdy thanks to its steel legs. $127 $83 Shop Now

Tangkula Wall Mounted Multi-Function Computer Desk Amazon Tangkula Wall Mounted Multi-Function Computer Desk Small space? No problem. You can mount this desk easily at any height on your wall, and there is built-in shelving on both sides to store books, speakers and other electronic devices. The best part is that this desk takes up very little room once you fold it up after your workday is done. $165 Shop Now

Large Weekly Planners on Etsy Etsy Large Weekly Planners on Etsy It can be surprisingly easy to lose track of what day it is while sitting alone in your at-home office space, as well as your plans for the week. We’re not giving up our calendar apps, but a physical calendar like this one from Etsy shop CircleAndSquareDecor is a great visual reminder of upcoming meetings, deadlines and events. Another great office decorating idea is a chalkboard wall or using chalkboard paint on an accent wall. STARTING AT $54 Shop Now

Acrylic Desktop Accessories Bundle Anthropologie Acrylic Desktop Accessories Bundle Don't forget your office supplies! Unlike what you'd get in the office, now you can get something that's more your style. Gold scissors with a pink acrylic handle are paired with a pink acrylic stapler and tape dispenser in this bundle from Anthropologie. $72 Shop Now

Beachcrest Home Cloutier Metal USB Table Lamp Wayfair Beachcrest Home Cloutier Metal USB Table Lamp A well-lit workspace is a bright idea — because good lighting is a crucial component of a productive, functional workspace. This industrial-chic take on the classic desk lamp is made from matte black iron and uses an exposed finial bulb. It deserves a coveted place on your desk to provide the lighting you need, but the built-in USB port also provides a convenient charging station. $62 $57 Shop Now

Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit Amazon Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit This Amazon best-seller works wonders to wipe smudges off of your computer monitor, laptop, iPad, TV, Kindle, smartphone and other dust-collecting electronics, as well as eyeglasses and sunglasses lenses. It even comes with a microfiber cloth for streak-free cleaning. $15 $10 Shop Now

The Sill Pothos Marble Queen The Sill The Sill Pothos Marble Queen Plants are one of our best decorating ideas. Spruce up your space with a home office–friendly plant, which will be the focal point of the new decor in your room. This pothos plant is easy to take care of (it just needs occasional watering) and thrives in low, indirect light. Like many other broadleaf plants, it will purify the air around you. $82 Shop Now

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet on Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet on Amazon There are a number of parents who are now working from home and trying to keep their kids entertained, that's where the popular Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes in handy. Thanks to the device's strong battery life and wide range of content, youngsters can busy themselves for up to seven hours of reading books, watching videos, listening to music, playing games and more. Ideal for kids ages three to 12, the Fire 7 includes a sturdy case, one year of FreeTime Unlimited and a two-year guarantee. $110 Shop Now

Nnewvante Adjustable Laptop Desk on Amazon Amazon Nnewvante Adjustable Laptop Desk on Amazon This eco-friendly, 100% bamboo laptop desk is perfect for those who don't have the space in their home for an actual desk and chair — as well as for those moments when you want to finish up your work on your laptop while chilling on the couch or in bed. This portable desk comes pre-assembled and has a small side drawer to store pens or your USB flash drive collection. $49 $45 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Felix Gray Roebling Blue Light Glasses Felix Gray Felix Gray Roebling Blue Light Glasses Part of taking care of your physical health these days means protecting yourself from eye strain. Felix Gray makes tons of blue light-filtering glasses that are seriously stylish, and these Roebling frames are no exception. STARTING AT $95 Shop Now

Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier Hey Dewy Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier This top-rated wireless facial humidifier is the cutest wellness tool that works to provide added moisture and hydration for the skin and hair. Put it on your desk and give your body some moisture during the colder winter months. $60 Shop Now

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill Amazon Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill This folding treadmill works wonderfully for small spaces as it can be folded up. But the folding design also provides a flat surface to walk on without the front handle bars, make it a perfect option for getting in some steps during your work day by placing it under your standing desk. $500 $360 Shop Now

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men

La Mer's Iconic Moisturizing Cream Is Majorly On Sale for 37% Off

The Best End-of-Year Sales to Shop Now: Kate Spade, Target and More

24 Top-Rated Wellness Products That Are Less Than $100 on Amazon

The 21 Best Winter Coats and Jackets on Amazon

The Best Home Fitness and Exercise Equipment Deals at Best Buy's Sale

How to Recreate Your Favorite Outfits from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3