21 Items for the Ultimate Work-From-Home Setup: Everything You Need to Work Your Best, Remotely
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we witnessed the migration from working in-office to working at home. For some, working from home was quite an adjustment, but now it has become a new norm. Even with many things working their way back to a new normal as we enter 2023, many employers have made remote work a more permanent option along with hybrid models, giving workers the ability to switch from home to office throughout the work week.
While it offers more time to hang out with your pet in your comfy outfits, working from home also presents dangers like distractions, a lack of structure, work-life balance issues, and a smaller — or sometimes completely absent — dedicated office space. However, the best home offices inspire productivity in addition to looking good. Think plenty of natural light, clutter-free surfaces, ample shelves and storage space, a presentable background for virtual meetings and comfortable, ergonomic furniture.
If you're ready to upgrade your WFH space to navigate the trickier parts of working from home — while staying Zen, too — we’ve rounded up our favorite home office ideas, from a proper desk and office chair to shelving, decor and supplies. Whether you have an entire room or you're working with a small space (like a corner of your living room), we've got the inspiration for you with these incredible home office ideas.
Below, see our home office ideas and what you’ll need to set up a workspace that’s as comfy as it is functional.
Working from home means a lot of sitting. A standing desk can help you switch things up, giving your body a needed break from being sedentary. FlexiSpot offers a variety of standing desk options, and we love this bamboo number.
As tempting as it might be to work from the couch, you'll be so happy with a sturdy office desk. We love this Scandinavian-inspired desk for your home office space because it has a top coat that is waterproof and easy to clean. In addition to easy assembly, this particular piece of stylish office furniture is super sturdy thanks to its steel legs.
Small space? No problem. You can mount this desk easily at any height on your wall, and there is built-in shelving on both sides to store books, speakers and other electronic devices. The best part is that this desk takes up very little room once you fold it up after your workday is done.
We’ve all sat in an uncomfortable office chair or two over the years. Now that it’s up to us, we’re going for something softer and more stylish. Channel your inner interior design pro with this modern swivel chair, which has quilted vinyl upholstery in black. It comes in a bunch of other colors, including lime green, blue and pink, and is also available without arms.
It can be surprisingly easy to lose track of what day it is while sitting alone in your at-home office space, as well as your plans for the week. We’re not giving up our calendar apps, but a physical calendar like this one from Etsy shop CircleAndSquareDecor is a great visual reminder of upcoming meetings, deadlines and events. Another great office decorating idea is a chalkboard wall or using chalkboard paint on an accent wall.
Work and life are much easier when you have a plan. Have this detailed planner on hand to stay on track with meeting, presentations or big projects.
Don't forget your office supplies! Unlike what you'd get in the office, now you can get something that's more your style. Gold scissors with a pink acrylic handle are paired with a pink acrylic stapler and tape dispenser in this bundle from Anthropologie.
A well-lit workspace is a bright idea — because good lighting is a crucial component of a productive, functional workspace. This industrial-chic take on the classic desk lamp is made from matte black iron and uses an exposed finial bulb. It deserves a coveted place on your desk to provide the lighting you need, but the built-in USB port also provides a convenient charging station.
This Amazon best-seller works wonders to wipe smudges off of your computer monitor, laptop, iPad, TV, Kindle, smartphone and other dust-collecting electronics, as well as eyeglasses and sunglasses lenses. It even comes with a microfiber cloth for streak-free cleaning.
If you have the space and the budget, a large monitor will do wonders for your eyes, neck and productivity. This 24-inch LG monitor is well reviewed.
If you love having everything in its exact place, then you'll want to get this storage solution set designed by the queen of organization herself, Marie Kondo. You'll get four helpful office items, that are also super chic, including a two-drawer paper organizer, a desktop filer, a magazine filer, and a desktop organizer.
No longer have access to an office printer? This affordable HP printer model is wireless and can print, scan and copy your documents and photos. It comes with black and color cartridges and can be set up in minutes via the HP Smart App.
Plants are one of our best decorating ideas. Spruce up your space with a home office–friendly plant, which will be the focal point of the new decor in your room. This pothos plant is easy to take care of (it just needs occasional watering) and thrives in low, indirect light. Like many other broadleaf plants, it will purify the air around you.
If you worked in an office with tasty snacks always stocked, it can be a bummer to no longer have these treats when working from home. Don't miss out on those salty and sweet treats by grabbing this variety pack with 30 fan favorite snacks including granola bars, chips, fruit snacks and more.
Sometimes you need an in-your-face reminder to stay positive. Choose from a variety of sizes and frame materials for this uplifting wall art, then channel all the good vibes in your new home office setup.
There are a number of parents who are now working from home and trying to keep their kids entertained, that's where the popular Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes in handy. Thanks to the device's strong battery life and wide range of content, youngsters can busy themselves for up to seven hours of reading books, watching videos, listening to music, playing games and more. Ideal for kids ages three to 12, the Fire 7 includes a sturdy case, one year of FreeTime Unlimited and a two-year guarantee.
This eco-friendly, 100% bamboo laptop desk is perfect for those who don't have the space in their home for an actual desk and chair — as well as for those moments when you want to finish up your work on your laptop while chilling on the couch or in bed. This portable desk comes pre-assembled and has a small side drawer to store pens or your USB flash drive collection.
Unleash your organizational skills with this five-piece desk organizer. Between the letter sorter, pencil holder, sticky note holder, hanging file organizer and letter tray, you’ll never misplace another writing utensil or piece of paper with a great idea on it.
Part of taking care of your physical health these days means protecting yourself from eye strain. Felix Gray makes tons of blue light-filtering glasses that are seriously stylish, and these Roebling frames are no exception.
This top-rated wireless facial humidifier is the cutest wellness tool that works to provide added moisture and hydration for the skin and hair. Put it on your desk and give your body some moisture during the colder winter months.
This folding treadmill works wonderfully for small spaces as it can be folded up. But the folding design also provides a flat surface to walk on without the front handle bars, make it a perfect option for getting in some steps during your work day by placing it under your standing desk.
For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.
