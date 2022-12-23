Fashion

How to Recreate Your Favorite Outfits from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3: Shop The Best Inspired Looks

By Lauren Gruber
emily in paris s3
Netflix

Emily in Paris is back! Lily Collins returns as the American twenty-something in Paris in season three of the Netflix rom-com series, now available to stream on Netflix. 

The actress stars as Emily Cooper, a marketing assistant who lands a dream job in the City of Light, embarking on an adventure filled with romance, drama and, of course, amazing fashion. Dressed by the show's lead costume designer Marylin Fitoussi, Emily's looks are bold and fun while exuding an ultra-trendy Parisian personality. Although her over-the-top style has inspired plenty of Twitter discourse, we're always excited to see what head-turning look Emily will wear next.

If you're looking to channel Emily and her fabulous friends IRL, we have gathered some of the best looks from the third season and hunted down similar pieces sans the designer price tag. 

Shop some of our favorite Emily in Paris season three-inspired looks below — spoilers beware!!

The Best Emily in Paris Season 3 Outfits

Emily in Paris Plaid Jacket
Netflix

Leave it to Emily to pull off a neon-checked blazer in the streets of Paris. She adds a French touch by pairing the blazer with a simple striped tee and blue wide-legged trousers.

River Island Houndstooth Bouclé Blazer
River Island Houndstooth Bouclé Blazer
Nordstrom
River Island Houndstooth Bouclé Blazer
$140$84
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
$90$43
Halogen Long Sleeve Tee
Halogen Long Sleeve Tee
Nordstrom
Halogen Long Sleeve Tee
$39
emily in Paris s3
Netflix

Believe it or not, this is a very subdued office outfit moment from Emily. Always on duty when working for Sylvie, she dons a pair of gorgeous wide-leg black trousers with an orange cardigan and enormous platform heels.

Abercrombie and Fitch Tailored Brushed Suiting Wide Leg Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch Tailored Brushed Suiting Wide Leg Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Tailored Brushed Suiting Wide Leg Pants
$100$80
Callahan Meg Cardigan Set
Callahan Meg Cardigan Set
Revolve
Callahan Meg Cardigan Set
$172$88
Cider Polka Dot Ruffle Hem Cardigan
Cider Polka Dot Ruffle Hem Cardigan
Cider
Cider Polka Dot Ruffle Hem Cardigan
$32$19
Sam Edelman Jildie Mary Jane Sling Back Heel
Sam Edelman Jildie Mary Jane Sling Back Heel
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Jildie Mary Jane Sling Back Heel
$140
mindy emily in paris
Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Mindy's date with Benoit might have been tense, but she looked beautiful in a patent leather midi dress from Ashley Park's own Rent The Runway collection.

L'Amour Vegan Leather Dress
L'Amour Vegan Leather Dress
Rent the Runway
L'Amour Vegan Leather Dress

You can rent or buy the exact dress worn by Mindy thanks to Rent The Runway. The vegan patent leather is surprisingly comfortable thanks to a soft, stretchy inner lining.

$395$48-$60
FOR ONE TIME RENTAL
WJCD Women Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
WJCD Women Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
Amazon
WJCD Women Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
$20$15
Bracha Cameron Toggle Lariat Necklace
Bracha Cameron Toggle Lariat Necklace
Revolve
Bracha Cameron Toggle Lariat Necklace
$79$58
Emily in Paris s3
Netflix

While relaxing poolside — and double-fisting some bubbly — Emily looks adorable in a vintage-inspired gingham swim set and oversized white sunnies.

Hill House Home The Isla Swim Top
Hill House Home The Isla Swim Top
Hill House Home
Hill House Home The Isla Swim Top
$70$29
Hill House Home The Lola Swim Bottom
Hill House Home The Lola Swim Bottom
Hill House Home
Hill House Home The Lola Swim Bottom
$55$19
Sojos Cat Eye Designer Sunglasses
SOJOS Cat Eye Designer Sunglasses
Amazon
Sojos Cat Eye Designer Sunglasses
$30$16
emily in paris s3
Netflix

Our bona fide Parisian Camille always looks chic, and her matching sets are no exception. She wore this bold black-and-white set with a simple black top underneath.

J.ING Ivory Tweed Frayed Contrast Trim Jacket & Mini Skirt Two-Piece Set
J.ING Ivory Tweed Frayed Contrast Trim Jacket & Mini Skirt Two-Piece Set
J.ING
J.ING Ivory Tweed Frayed Contrast Trim Jacket & Mini Skirt Two-Piece Set
$90
SKIMS Raglan Crop T-Shirt
SKIMS Raglan Crop T-Shirt
Nordstrom
SKIMS Raglan Crop T-Shirt
$48
Emily in Paris
Netflix

Emily loves a preppy pattern, especially when paired with a bold red lip. She manages to pull off a bra top at work by pairing it with a black longline blazer.

Freya Check In Underwire Sweetheart Bikini Top
Freya Check In Underwire Sweetheart Bikini Top
Nordstrom
Freya Check In Underwire Sweetheart Bikini Top
$64
ASOS Urban Revivo Sequin Blazer
ASOS Urban Revivo Sequin Blazer
ASOS
ASOS Urban Revivo Sequin Blazer
$104
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Matte
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Matte
Ulta
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Matte
$21
Emily in Paris Finale Dress
Netflix

A drama-packed finale deserves an equally dramatic outfit. Emily wore a voluminous floral dress from Giambattista Valli Fall 2019 Couture while sharing some seriously tense moments with Gabriel.

ASOS Design Petite Pephem Tie Neck Mini Dress
ASOS Design Petite Pephem Tie Neck Mini Dress
ASOS
ASOS Design Petite Pephem Tie Neck Mini Dress
$107
Elliat Astrid Dress
Elliat Astrid Dress
Revolve
Elliat Astrid Dress
$251

