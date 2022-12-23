Emily in Paris is back! Lily Collins returns as the American twenty-something in Paris in season three of the Netflix rom-com series, now available to stream on Netflix.

The actress stars as Emily Cooper, a marketing assistant who lands a dream job in the City of Light, embarking on an adventure filled with romance, drama and, of course, amazing fashion. Dressed by the show's lead costume designer Marylin Fitoussi, Emily's looks are bold and fun while exuding an ultra-trendy Parisian personality. Although her over-the-top style has inspired plenty of Twitter discourse, we're always excited to see what head-turning look Emily will wear next.

If you're looking to channel Emily and her fabulous friends IRL, we have gathered some of the best looks from the third season and hunted down similar pieces sans the designer price tag.

Shop some of our favorite Emily in Paris season three-inspired looks below — spoilers beware!!

The Best Emily in Paris Season 3 Outfits

Netflix

Leave it to Emily to pull off a neon-checked blazer in the streets of Paris. She adds a French touch by pairing the blazer with a simple striped tee and blue wide-legged trousers.

Netflix

Believe it or not, this is a very subdued office outfit moment from Emily. Always on duty when working for Sylvie, she dons a pair of gorgeous wide-leg black trousers with an orange cardigan and enormous platform heels.

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Mindy's date with Benoit might have been tense, but she looked beautiful in a patent leather midi dress from Ashley Park's own Rent The Runway collection.

L'Amour Vegan Leather Dress Rent the Runway L'Amour Vegan Leather Dress You can rent or buy the exact dress worn by Mindy thanks to Rent The Runway. The vegan patent leather is surprisingly comfortable thanks to a soft, stretchy inner lining. $395 $48-$60 FOR ONE TIME RENTAL Shop Now

Netflix

While relaxing poolside — and double-fisting some bubbly — Emily looks adorable in a vintage-inspired gingham swim set and oversized white sunnies.

Netflix

Our bona fide Parisian Camille always looks chic, and her matching sets are no exception. She wore this bold black-and-white set with a simple black top underneath.

Netflix

Emily loves a preppy pattern, especially when paired with a bold red lip. She manages to pull off a bra top at work by pairing it with a black longline blazer.

Netflix

A drama-packed finale deserves an equally dramatic outfit. Emily wore a voluminous floral dress from Giambattista Valli Fall 2019 Couture while sharing some seriously tense moments with Gabriel.

