Whether it's because we're feeling under the weather, the actual forecast isn't suitable for outside activities, working from home or just want to chill, staying in has a huge benefit -- we don't have to wear "real" clothes.

Instead, we forgo jeans and shirts to chuck on the coziest loungewear we can find to cuddle up on the couch.

Comfort is key for a perfect loungewear look, but it doesn't hurt when it's cute, too. So swap that old, scruffy oversized tee from college for something stylish like a matching sweatshirt-and-jogger set with a super soft robe on top.

Ahead, shop ET Style's fave picks of the comfiest and chicest loungewear pieces.

CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, super soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. $99 at Nordstrom

Savasana Love Sweatshirt Spiritual Gangster Bloomingdale's Savasana Love Sweatshirt Spiritual Gangster A cute graphic sweatshirt you can pair with leggings or jeans. $78 at Bloomingdale's

Cotton-Blend Joggers H&M H&M Cotton-Blend Joggers H&M A comfy, versatile black jogger you can wear under anything from sweaters to crop tops to tees. $13 at H&M

Star Seeker Ombre Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates Shopbop Star Seeker Ombre Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates Even when you're staying home, looking cute is a breeze thanks to this bright ombre matching set. $54 at Shopbop

Righteous Onsie Free People Free People Righteous Onsie Free People A grown-up onesie, if you will. This slouchy, buttoned style is easy to slip into. $118 at Free People

Maxi Cardigan Micha Lounge ASOS Maxi Cardigan Micha Lounge A stylish maxi cardigan to throw on when it gets chilly inside. $67 at ASOS

Gisele PJ Set Eberjey Bloomingdale's Gisele PJ Set Eberjey A pajama with contrast piping and notched collar -- it's a classic. $120 at Bloomingdale's

Signaturesoft Plush Zip Top and Drawstring Shorts Lou & Grey Lou & Grey Signaturesoft Plush Zip Top and Drawstring Shorts Lou & Grey If long sweatpants aren't for you, try a drawstring short instead. Pair it with a matching zip-up pullover or wear each on its own. We love how minimally chic it looks. TOP $80 at Lou & Grey SHORTS $50 at Lou & Grey

At Ease Ribbed Knit Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants ModCloth ModCloth At Ease Ribbed Knit Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants ModCloth A sleek ribbed knit crop top and pocked wide-leg pant in sage green that helps you look put together, even when you're working from home. TOP $29 at ModCloth PANTS $49 at ModCloth

Sherpa Mix Quarter Zip Sweatshirt American Eagle American Eagle Sherpa Mix Quarter Zip Sweatshirt American Eagle It's like wearing a cloud. $60 at American Eagle

Striped Sweater and Ruffled Shorts Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Striped Sweater and Ruffled Shorts Set Nasty Gal The wide neckline, lettuce trim, bell sleeves and stripe details -- you'll never want to take it off. REGULARLY $48 $24 at Nasty Gal

Organic Pima Dress Lunya Lunya Organic Pima Dress Lunya Made with organic pima cotton, this breezy T-shirt sleep dress with kangaroo pocket is breathable and comfortable. $108 at Lunya

The Babydoll Evewear Evewear The Babydoll Evewear An adorable '90s-inspired top and bike short lounge set made for the fashion girl. $99 at Evewear

