Cozy and Stylish Loungewear for When You're Staying In -- Joggers, Robes and More
Whether it's because we're feeling under the weather, the actual forecast isn't suitable for outside activities, working from home or just want to chill, staying in has a huge benefit -- we don't have to wear "real" clothes.
Instead, we forgo jeans and shirts to chuck on the coziest loungewear we can find to cuddle up on the couch.
Comfort is key for a perfect loungewear look, but it doesn't hurt when it's cute, too. So swap that old, scruffy oversized tee from college for something stylish like a matching sweatshirt-and-jogger set with a super soft robe on top.
Ahead, shop ET Style's fave picks of the comfiest and chicest loungewear pieces.
Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, super soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill.
A cute graphic sweatshirt you can pair with leggings or jeans.
A comfy, versatile black jogger you can wear under anything from sweaters to crop tops to tees.
Even when you're staying home, looking cute is a breeze thanks to this bright ombre matching set.
A grown-up onesie, if you will. This slouchy, buttoned style is easy to slip into.
A stylish maxi cardigan to throw on when it gets chilly inside.
A pajama with contrast piping and notched collar -- it's a classic.
If long sweatpants aren't for you, try a drawstring short instead. Pair it with a matching zip-up pullover or wear each on its own. We love how minimally chic it looks.
A sleek ribbed knit crop top and pocked wide-leg pant in sage green that helps you look put together, even when you're working from home.
If you're looking for something sexier, a silky, soft draped chemise will do the trick.
It's like wearing a cloud.
The wide neckline, lettuce trim, bell sleeves and stripe details -- you'll never want to take it off.
Made with organic pima cotton, this breezy T-shirt sleep dress with kangaroo pocket is breathable and comfortable.
An adorable '90s-inspired top and bike short lounge set made for the fashion girl.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
