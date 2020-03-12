Shopping

Cozy and Stylish Loungewear for When You're Staying In -- Joggers, Robes and More

By Amy Lee‍
Whether it's because we're feeling under the weather, the actual forecast isn't suitable for outside activities, working from home or just want to chill, staying in has a huge benefit -- we don't have to wear "real" clothes. 

Instead, we forgo jeans and shirts to chuck on the coziest loungewear we can find to cuddle up on the couch. 

Comfort is key for a perfect loungewear look, but it doesn't hurt when it's cute, too. So swap that old, scruffy oversized tee from college for something stylish like a matching sweatshirt-and-jogger set with a super soft robe on top. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's fave picks of the comfiest and chicest loungewear pieces. 

CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
Nordstrom
CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams

Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, super soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. 

Savasana Love Sweatshirt
Spiritual Gangster
Spiritual Gangster Savasana Love Sweatshirt
Bloomingdale's
Savasana Love Sweatshirt
Spiritual Gangster

A cute graphic sweatshirt you can pair with leggings or jeans. 

Cotton-Blend Joggers
H&M
H&M Cotton-Blend Joggers
H&M
Cotton-Blend Joggers
H&M

A comfy, versatile black jogger you can wear under anything from sweaters to crop tops to tees. 

Star Seeker Ombre Lounge Set
Honeydew Intimates
Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Ombre Lounge Set
Shopbop
Star Seeker Ombre Lounge Set
Honeydew Intimates

Even when you're staying home, looking cute is a breeze thanks to this bright ombre matching set. 

Righteous Onsie
Free People
Free People Righteous Onsie
Free People
Righteous Onsie
Free People

A grown-up onesie, if you will. This slouchy, buttoned style is easy to slip into. 

Maxi Cardigan
Micha Lounge
Micha Lounge Maxi Cardigan
ASOS
Maxi Cardigan
Micha Lounge

A stylish maxi cardigan to throw on when it gets chilly inside. 

Gisele PJ Set
Eberjey
Eberjey Gisele PJ Set
Bloomingdale's
Gisele PJ Set
Eberjey

A pajama with contrast piping and notched collar -- it's a classic. 

Signaturesoft Plush Zip Top and Drawstring Shorts
Lou & Grey
Lou & Grey Signaturesoft Plush Zip Top and Drawstring Shorts
Lou & Grey
Signaturesoft Plush Zip Top and Drawstring Shorts
Lou & Grey

If long sweatpants aren't for you, try a drawstring short instead. Pair it with a matching zip-up pullover or wear each on its own. We love how minimally chic it looks. 

TOP
SHORTS

At Ease Ribbed Knit Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants
ModCloth
ModCloth At Ease Ribbed Knit Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants
ModCloth
At Ease Ribbed Knit Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants
ModCloth

A sleek ribbed knit crop top and pocked wide-leg pant in sage green that helps you look put together, even when you're working from home. 

TOP
PANTS

Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown
iCollection
iCollection Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown
Macy's
Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown
iCollection

If you're looking for something sexier, a silky, soft draped chemise will do the trick. 

Sherpa Mix Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
American Eagle
American Eagle Sherpa Mix Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
American Eagle
Sherpa Mix Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
American Eagle

It's like wearing a cloud. 

Striped Sweater and Ruffled Shorts Set
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Striped Sweater and Ruffled Shorts Set
Nasty Gal
Striped Sweater and Ruffled Shorts Set
Nasty Gal

The wide neckline, lettuce trim, bell sleeves and stripe details -- you'll never want to take it off. 

REGULARLY $48

Organic Pima Dress
Lunya
Lunya Organic Pima Dress
Lunya
Organic Pima Dress
Lunya

Made with organic pima cotton, this breezy T-shirt sleep dress with kangaroo pocket is breathable and comfortable. 

The Babydoll
Evewear
Evewear The Babydoll
Evewear
The Babydoll
Evewear

An adorable '90s-inspired top and bike short lounge set made for the fashion girl. 

