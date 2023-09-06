With autumn on the horizon, the fall sales are just starting to heat up. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. From adidas footwear to Levi's denim, plus deep discounts on Amazon's own essentials and more, there's no better time to save on clothes that can easily transition from summer into fall.

Whether you're heading back to school or returning to the office this fall, Amazon is offering unbeatable deals on clothing, shoes and accessories to keep you looking stylish all season long.

Shop Amazon's Fashion Sale

While we love a good statement piece, one of the best things you can shop during the Amazon savings event is wardrobe basics. Starting at just $8, you can stock up on joggers and cotton tees for men and women, classic blue jeans from top brands, lightweight jackets, stylish separates for the office and so much more.

To help guide your shopping experience, we've rounded up the best deals on men's and women's clothing to shop now. Below, check out our favorite Amazon fashion deals that you can wear into fall — while they're still in stock.

Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Women

Jessica Simpson Women's Pixie Crop Jean Jacket Amazon Jessica Simpson Women's Pixie Crop Jean Jacket The Jessica Simpson Classic Pixie Feminine Fit Crop Jean Jacket features a curved fit with a slight high low hem — available in standard and plus sizes. $80 $37 Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist. $80 $59 Shop Now

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Amazon LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Stay cozy in this oversized turtleneck sweater, available in over 20 different colors. $55 $26 With Coupon Shop Now

Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator Amazon Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator These timeless rose gold Michael Kors aviator sunglasses feature metal frames and a double-bridge design for a stylish look. $99 $44 Shop Now

IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets With functional pockets and four-way stretch, these leggings are perfect for everyday wear. Plus, they have over 54,000 4.6-star reviews on Amazon. $30 $26 Shop Now

Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers Amazon Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds an interesting texture to this affordable pair. $60 $45 With Coupon Shop Now

MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit You can never have too many basics in your wardrobe, and this black bodysuit goes with everything. $35 $15 Shop Now

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set Amazon Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors. $64 $41 With Coupon Shop Now

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Amazon Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash. $80 $70 Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. $171 $120 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Men

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant Amazon Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant Made with 72% organic cotton, these slim-fit chino pants are designed for all day comfort. $31 $22 Shop Now

adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe Amazon adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel. $120 $60 Shop Now

Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans Amazon Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans These slim jeans are ideal for athletic builds with a slim ankle and enough room in the thigh area. $80 $60 Shop Now

Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt This Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt is sure to become your favorite go-to shirt. $12 $8 Shop Now

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers Amazon Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of your favorite sneakers. $90 $76 Shop Now

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt Amazon Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a fall staple. $26 $18 With Coupon Shop Now

Oakley Men's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon Oakley Men's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses Oakley's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses feature PRIZM Lens Technology to enhance color, contrast and detail in any environment. $195 $135 Shop Now

Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer Amazon Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer For both professional and casual wear, these leather penny loafers feature a soft suede lining and cushioned footbed. $110 $70 Shop Now

GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants Amazon GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants For an ultra-casual option, these jogger-style cargo pants will keep you comfy all day long. $60 $40 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

