Stock up on fall style essentials during Amazon's sale, from Levi's jeans to adidas sneakers and so much more.
With autumn on the horizon, the fall sales are just starting to heat up. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. From adidas footwear to Levi's denim, plus deep discounts on Amazon's own essentials and more, there's no better time to save on clothes that can easily transition from summer into fall.
Whether you're heading back to school or returning to the office this fall, Amazon is offering unbeatable deals on clothing, shoes and accessories to keep you looking stylish all season long.
While we love a good statement piece, one of the best things you can shop during the Amazon savings event is wardrobe basics. Starting at just $8, you can stock up on joggers and cotton tees for men and women, classic blue jeans from top brands, lightweight jackets, stylish separates for the office and so much more.
To help guide your shopping experience, we've rounded up the best deals on men's and women's clothing to shop now. Below, check out our favorite Amazon fashion deals that you can wear into fall — while they're still in stock.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Women
Jessica Simpson Women's Pixie Crop Jean Jacket
The Jessica Simpson Classic Pixie Feminine Fit Crop Jean Jacket features a curved fit with a slight high low hem — available in standard and plus sizes.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.
LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater
Stay cozy in this oversized turtleneck sweater, available in over 20 different colors.
Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator
These timeless rose gold Michael Kors aviator sunglasses feature metal frames and a double-bridge design for a stylish look.
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
With functional pockets and four-way stretch, these leggings are perfect for everyday wear. Plus, they have over 54,000 4.6-star reviews on Amazon.
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds an interesting texture to this affordable pair.
MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
You can never have too many basics in your wardrobe, and this black bodysuit goes with everything.
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Men
Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant
Made with 72% organic cotton, these slim-fit chino pants are designed for all day comfort.
adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel.
Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans
These slim jeans are ideal for athletic builds with a slim ankle and enough room in the thigh area.
Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt
This Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt is sure to become your favorite go-to shirt.
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of your favorite sneakers.
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a fall staple.
Oakley Men's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses
Oakley's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses feature PRIZM Lens Technology to enhance color, contrast and detail in any environment.
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer
For both professional and casual wear, these leather penny loafers feature a soft suede lining and cushioned footbed.
GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants
For an ultra-casual option, these jogger-style cargo pants will keep you comfy all day long.
