Adidas' Fall Sale is Here: Save Up to 70% on Best-Selling Activewear, Shoes and Accessories

Adidas Labor Day Sale
Adidas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:08 PM PDT, September 15, 2023

Gear up for fall at the Adidas sale. Save up to 70% on clothing, shoes, and accessories.

If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or some new activewear, Adidas is back with a huge fall sale. To help you refresh your wardrobe for the new season, Adidas is offering up to 70% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing and shoes until Monday, September 18. 

Shop the Adidas Fall Sale

From Cloudfoam Pure sneakers to NMD_R1s and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy t-shirt to wear this season, the Adidas Fall Sale has you covered. Use code AUTUMN at checkout to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers. 

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.

Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas Fall Sale

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes

Your next run just got a whole lot better looking with the stylish NMD_R1 sneakers.

$150 $105

With Code AUTUMN

Shop Now

Men's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Men's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Men's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Like walking on a cloud, these sneakers will take you from workouts to errands and everywhere else you need to go.

$90 $63

Shop Now

Women's Polar Fleece Pullover

Women's Polar Fleece Pullover
Adidas

Women's Polar Fleece Pullover

Whether you're lounging at home or running errands, this polar fleece pullover is the perfect cozy option for fall.

$70 $49

With Code AUTUMN

Shop Now

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip. 

$65 $46

with code AUTUMN

Shop Now

Men's Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket

Men's Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket
Adidas

Men's Essentials Insulated Hooded Jacket

Protect yourself from harsh weather with this insulated, lightweight jacket, perfect for everyday use.

$90 $63

with code AUTUMN

Shop Now

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes
Adidas

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes

A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.

$60 $42

with code AUTUMN

Shop Now

Optime Training 7/8 Leggings

Optime Training 7/8 Leggings
Adidas

Optime Training 7/8 Leggings

Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.

$55 $39

With Code AUTUMN

Shop Now

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$75 $53

with code AUTUMN

Shop Now

Men's Own the Run Long Sleeve Tee

Men's Own the Run Long Sleeve Tee
Adidas

Men's Own the Run Long Sleeve Tee

The adidas Own the Run Long Sleeve Tee will keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.

$45 $32

WIth Code AUTUMN

Shop Now

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Step into the new season with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort. 

$90 $63

with code AUTUMN

Shop Now

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie
Adidas

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie

Score 30% off Adidas' Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie to stay cozy this fall. 

$60 $42

with code AUTUMN

Shop Now

Racer TR23 Wide Shoes Kids

Racer TR23 Wide Shoes Kids
Adidas

Racer TR23 Wide Shoes Kids

The Racer TR23 kids' sneakers feature a wide fit and ultra-soft Cloudfoam cushioning to make each step feel effortless.

$65 $46

Shop Now

Men's Adidas Essential Single Jersey Big Logo Tee

Men's Adidas Essential Single Jersey Big Logo Tee
Adidas

Men's Adidas Essential Single Jersey Big Logo Tee

Throw this Adidas logo tee on with sweatpants for a casual and easy fall look. 

$30 $21

with code AUTUMN

Shop Now

