Best White T-Shirts for Women to Wear Before Labor Day: Shop Vintage, Fitted, Oversized & Classic Styles

By Lauren Gruber
Aside from the search for the best pair of jeans and little black dress, one style essential we're always on the hunt for is the perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable, timeless and effortlessly sexy, the short-sleeve white tee is a summer wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

No matter the season, arguably the best part of a white tee is its versatility. You can go for the classic jeans and white tee combo, layer them under your favorite jackets, tuck them into midi skirts and trousers for work, pair them with your favorite leggings for lazy days and so much more. There really is no end to the wardrobe possibilities.

Practically every style savant—from modern muses such as Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz to '90s icons including Kate Moss and Madonna—loves to rock this iconic garment, and we're here to show you the best options. Starting at just $5 and including every size up to 4X, we've rounded up 15 perfect white tees to help you score your favorite closet staple.

From classic Hanes crewnecks to elevated options from Abercrombie and Alo Yoga, here are the best white T-shirts for women that to wear before Labor Day weekend.

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee
Madewell Northside Vintage Tee
Madewell
Madewell Northside Vintage Tee

Over 1,000 five-star reviewers love this simple cotton crew-neck inspired by vintage silhouettes.

$19
Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Target
Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt

"I love this shirt!! It is so affordable and you can pair it with anything," one reviewer praised this cropped baby tee. "It is not too cropped which makes it perfect for any event! I have this in almost every color and it is one of my favs!!"

$5
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit

You'll never have to worry about making sure your tee is tucked when you opt for a bodysuit instead.

$45$36
Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt
Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt
Skims
Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt

While they might be a bit of a splurge, Skims T-shirts are viral for a reason: they're supremely soft and lightly hug your figure for the best fit possible. Plus, they range from size XXS to 4X.

$52
Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women
Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women

If you prefer V-necks to crew-necks, this affordable option from Old Navy boasts over 2,000 five-star ratings and goes up to a size 4X.

$17
Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee
Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee
Everlane
Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee

A sexy scoop neck and elbow-length sleeves makes this pima cotton tee stand out from the crowd.

$40
Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap
Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt

For a boxier, relaxed fit, opt for Gap's 100% organic cotton tee.

$25$17
Hanes Men's Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt
Hanes Ultimate Men's Ultimate Tagless Slim Fit Crew Undershirt-4-pack
Amazon
Hanes Men's Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt

These might technically be men's shirts, but you can never go wrong with a four-pack of Hanes in a cotton blend for under $30.

$38$23
WITH COUPON
Alo Yoga Cropped Prestige Polo
Alo Yoga Cropped Prestige Polo
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Cropped Prestige Polo

For a preppier option, this cropped polo from Alo Yoga is the perfect length for pairing with high-waisted jeans and skirts.

$68
By Anthropologie Muscle Tee
By Anthropologie Muscle Tee
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Muscle Tee

Show off those guns in Anthropologie's versatile muscle tee.

$48

