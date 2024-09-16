As the crisp air and vibrant leaves begin to hint at fall's arrival, it's time to start curating your wardrobe for the new season. Luckily, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American just launched an epic Friends & Family Sale with deep discounts on fall fashion staples. From cozy sweaters and dresses to sleek bodysuits and jeans, you'll find everything you need to kick off the season in style.

No matter if you are a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan or not, Good American delivers the goods for soft, comfortable, flattering and inclusive clothing. Now through Thursday, September 26, just use code FF2024 at checkout to save 30% on the brand's entire site.

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-32 plus, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that is truly made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the right fit for you. The pieces are on-trend, yet classic enough to look great for years.

During the Good American Friends & Family Sale, you can save on so many of the brand's fashion-forward pieces like the internet-famous Good Skate Loose Jeans and Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out. Hello, new wardrobe.

Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit Good American Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit Good American bodysuits are the curve-hugging, shape-enhancing, confidence boosting essentials for every wardrobe. Made from a compact double knit stretch fabric, the Scuba bodysuit holds you in and smooths you out. $89 $62 With code FF2024 Shop Now

Classic Trench Coat Good American Classic Trench Coat Pair this chic trench coat with jeans and a sweater for a casual daytime outfit or a dress and heels for an elegant evening look. $199 $139 With Code FF2024 Shop Now

Classic Denim Jacket Good American Classic Denim Jacket Every fall wardrobe needs a jean jacket, and Good American's Classic Denim Jacket will be your new go-to. $179 $129 With Code FF2024 Shop Now

Classic Sculpted Blazer Good American Classic Sculpted Blazer Can confirm: You will be making power moves in this blazer, whether in the boardroom or over brunch in your favorite leggings. $189 $132 With code FF2024 Shop Now

