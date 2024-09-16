Shop
Good American's Friends & Family Sale Is Here — Save 30% on Best-Selling Fall Wardrobe Staples

Good American Friends & Family Sale
Good American
By Lauren Gruber and Erica Radol
Updated: 3:41 PM PDT, September 16, 2024

Khloe Kardashian's Good American line is 30% off to refresh your fall wardrobe for less.

As the crisp air and vibrant leaves begin to hint at fall's arrival, it's time to start curating your wardrobe for the new season. Luckily, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American just launched an epic Friends & Family Sale with deep discounts on fall fashion staples. From cozy sweaters and dresses to sleek bodysuits and jeans, you'll find everything you need to kick off the season in style.

No matter if you are a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan or not, Good American delivers the goods for soft, comfortable, flattering and inclusive clothing. Now through Thursday, September 26, just use code FF2024 at checkout to save 30% on the brand's entire site.

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-32 plus, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that is truly made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the right fit for you. The pieces are on-trend, yet classic enough to look great for years. 

During the Good American Friends & Family Sale, you can save on so many of the brand's fashion-forward pieces like the internet-famous Good Skate Loose Jeans and Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out. Hello, new wardrobe.

Stretch Rib Knit Maxi Dress

Stretch Rib Knit Maxi Dress
Good American

Stretch Rib Knit Maxi Dress

Crafted from slinky ribbed knit fabric, this ultra-flattering dress slides over your skin and hugs your curves in all the right places.

$199 $139

Shop Now

Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit

Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit
Good American

Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit

Good American bodysuits are the curve-hugging, shape-enhancing, confidence boosting essentials for every wardrobe. Made from a compact double knit stretch fabric, the Scuba bodysuit holds you in and smooths you out.

$89 $62

With code FF2024

Shop Now

Good Skate Loose Jeans

Good Skate Loose Jeans
Good American

Good Skate Loose Jeans

A baggy silhouette and flattering high waist makes these the ultimate cool-girl pair of jeans.

$179 $125

With Code FF2024

Shop Now

Cozy Deep V Sweater

Cozy Deep V Sweater
Good American

Cozy Deep V Sweater

Snuggle up on crisp fall days in this slightly-oversized sweater, made from thick ribbed knit fabric.

$169 $118

With Code FF2024

Shop Now

Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings

Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings
Good American

Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings

Reviewers praise the curve-hugging fit of these faux leather leggings, which come in sizes XS-5X.

$139 $97

With Code FF2024

Shop Now

Classic Trench Coat

Classic Trench Coat
Good American

Classic Trench Coat

Pair this chic trench coat with jeans and a sweater for a casual daytime outfit or a dress and heels for an elegant evening look. 

$199 $139

With Code FF2024

Shop Now

Good Waist Cropped Palazzo Jeans

Good Waist Cropped Palazzo Jeans
Good American

Good Waist Cropped Palazzo Jeans

With a high-rise and cropped wide loose legs, the Good Waist Cropped Palazzo Jeans are designed to enhance your natural silhouette.

$149 $104

With code FF2024

Shop Now

Classic Denim Jacket

Classic Denim Jacket
Good American

Classic Denim Jacket

Every fall wardrobe needs a jean jacket, and Good American's Classic Denim Jacket will be your new go-to.

$179 $129

With Code FF2024

Shop Now

Good American Scuba Contour Bodysuit

Good American Scuba Contour Bodysuit
Good American

Good American Scuba Contour Bodysuit

Style the Scuba Scoop Neck Bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans or trousers for the ultimate go-to outfit.

$99 $69

With Code FF2024

Shop Now

Classic Sculpted Blazer

Classic Sculpted Blazer
Good American

Classic Sculpted Blazer

Can confirm: You will be making power moves in this blazer, whether in the boardroom or over brunch in your favorite leggings.

$189 $132

With code FF2024

Shop Now

