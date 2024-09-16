Khloe Kardashian's Good American line is 30% off to refresh your fall wardrobe for less.
As the crisp air and vibrant leaves begin to hint at fall's arrival, it's time to start curating your wardrobe for the new season. Luckily, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American just launched an epic Friends & Family Sale with deep discounts on fall fashion staples. From cozy sweaters and dresses to sleek bodysuits and jeans, you'll find everything you need to kick off the season in style.
No matter if you are a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan or not, Good American delivers the goods for soft, comfortable, flattering and inclusive clothing. Now through Thursday, September 26, just use code FF2024 at checkout to save 30% on the brand's entire site.
Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-32 plus, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that is truly made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the right fit for you. The pieces are on-trend, yet classic enough to look great for years.
During the Good American Friends & Family Sale, you can save on so many of the brand's fashion-forward pieces like the internet-famous Good Skate Loose Jeans and Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out. Hello, new wardrobe.
Stretch Rib Knit Maxi Dress
Crafted from slinky ribbed knit fabric, this ultra-flattering dress slides over your skin and hugs your curves in all the right places.
Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit
Good American bodysuits are the curve-hugging, shape-enhancing, confidence boosting essentials for every wardrobe. Made from a compact double knit stretch fabric, the Scuba bodysuit holds you in and smooths you out.
Good Skate Loose Jeans
A baggy silhouette and flattering high waist makes these the ultimate cool-girl pair of jeans.
Cozy Deep V Sweater
Snuggle up on crisp fall days in this slightly-oversized sweater, made from thick ribbed knit fabric.
Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings
Reviewers praise the curve-hugging fit of these faux leather leggings, which come in sizes XS-5X.
Classic Trench Coat
Pair this chic trench coat with jeans and a sweater for a casual daytime outfit or a dress and heels for an elegant evening look.
Good Waist Cropped Palazzo Jeans
With a high-rise and cropped wide loose legs, the Good Waist Cropped Palazzo Jeans are designed to enhance your natural silhouette.
Classic Denim Jacket
Every fall wardrobe needs a jean jacket, and Good American's Classic Denim Jacket will be your new go-to.
Good American Scuba Contour Bodysuit
Style the Scuba Scoop Neck Bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans or trousers for the ultimate go-to outfit.
Classic Sculpted Blazer
Can confirm: You will be making power moves in this blazer, whether in the boardroom or over brunch in your favorite leggings.
