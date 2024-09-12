The iconic American denim brand Wrangler typically evokes images of cowboys and heritage denim, not designer Los Angeles brands — but sometimes, worlds collide. In an impressively wonderful style mix-up, Wrangler has extended their partnership with celeb-loved lifestyle brand Staud. The internet is losing its collective mind over the entire collection, especially the sherpa-lined jackets and wide-leg jeans.

With nearly a half million views, one TikTok poster shares several 'fits with the denim vest, jacket and wide-leg jeans (the season's most trendy silhouette.) The wide-leg jeans are so flattering and can be dressed up or down — and now come in more rinses. There are also oversized sherpa-lined jackets and new denim cuts in this latest drop, perfect for fall and beyond. The third installment of the collaboration offers new colorways like earthy brown, black and olive green in denim staples for your capsule wardrobe.

Shop Wrangler X Staud

Staud is known for stylish, unique classics and has been worn by the likes of Selena Gomez and Lily Gladstone. Hot off a partnership with Emmy-winning singer, songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson, Wrangler is taking its classic denim looks to new heights. The legacy denim brand also recently introduced a Bespoke denim line made to fit different body types like a glove.

The Staud collab is a limited collection, so shop it while it's hot.

