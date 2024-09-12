Los Angeles-based brand Staud and Wrangler collaborated on autumn's chicest denim looks, including jackets, vests, skirts and more.
The iconic American denim brand Wrangler typically evokes images of cowboys and heritage denim, not designer Los Angeles brands — but sometimes, worlds collide. In an impressively wonderful style mix-up, Wrangler has extended their partnership with celeb-loved lifestyle brand Staud. The internet is losing its collective mind over the entire collection, especially the sherpa-lined jackets and wide-leg jeans.
With nearly a half million views, one TikTok poster shares several 'fits with the denim vest, jacket and wide-leg jeans (the season's most trendy silhouette.) The wide-leg jeans are so flattering and can be dressed up or down — and now come in more rinses. There are also oversized sherpa-lined jackets and new denim cuts in this latest drop, perfect for fall and beyond. The third installment of the collaboration offers new colorways like earthy brown, black and olive green in denim staples for your capsule wardrobe.
Staud is known for stylish, unique classics and has been worn by the likes of Selena Gomez and Lily Gladstone. Hot off a partnership with Emmy-winning singer, songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson, Wrangler is taking its classic denim looks to new heights. The legacy denim brand also recently introduced a Bespoke denim line made to fit different body types like a glove.
The Staud collab is a limited collection, so shop it while it's hot.
Wrangler + Staud The Minimal Jacket in Earth
Available in three colors, this autumn-ready jacket is made from 100% cotton and has pockets.
Wrangler + Staud The Trucker Top
The season's trendiest vest gets a denim makeover in this sexy style.
Wrangler + Staud The Everyday Jean
Made for comfortable yet chic everyday wear, these slim, straight-fit jeans with Staud belt details will work from day to night.
Wrangler + Staud Reversible Biggest Jean Jacket
This reversible jacket allows you to wear the denim or the sherpa side out for a range of looks and maximum snuggly comfort. It's also available in a cream shade.
Wrangler + Staud The Loose Jean in Indigo
Get smitten with this indigo rinse denim, which looks smashing with the Wrangler + Staud denim vest.
Wrangler + Staud Biggest Jean Jacket in Black
An oversized heritage denim jacket meant to last for years, this style will be your daily go-to.
Wrangler + Staud The Must Jean in Indigo
If you prefer a mid-rise bootcut jean, the Must style is for you, available in four colors.
Wrangler + Staud The Cropped Boot in Sergeant Green
Very autumnal, very demure cropped bootcut jeans will match booties, loafers and more.
Wrangler + Staud The Straight Cut Jean in Mid Blue
If you prefer a straight leg, try this comfortable, everyday-fit pair. It stands out with that stylish Staud belt-loop detail at the waist and a little stretch to the fabric.
