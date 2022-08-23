Fall 2022 Home Décor: Shop Cozy Blankets, Candles, Wall Art, Wreaths and More
While we're still sweating it out in the late summer heat, it can be difficult to remember that fall is less than a month away. The season of pumpkin-spiced lattes, cozy knit sweaters, home-cooked meals, and curling up with a good book by the fire is almost here, making it a great time to start updating your home for the new season. We're looking forward to candlelit dinner parties, Netflix binge sessions, and romantic date nights accented by festive fall décor.
For fall 2022, we're swapping out our cooling fans, beach-themed decorations, and lightweight linens in favor of everything warm and cozy. Think rustic throw blankets, sweet and spicy candles, and everything pumpkin-related in earthy autumnal hues: muted orange, apple red, forest green, and soothing shades of rich brown inspired by fall foliage.
Whether you're looking to bring the autumn leaves indoors with string lights, fill your home with heavenly seasonal scents, or snuggle up with a new throw blanket, our list of fall décor ideas will make you never want to leave home this season.
Outfit your couch or bed in a rustic-chic wool throw with plenty of vibrant autumnal hues.
Tiny pumpkins adorn this realistic-looking wreath for your front door, dining room table, or anywhere that needs a pop of fall foliage.
Display Halloween candy, seasonal canapes, Thanksgiving sides, and more in this festive pumpkin dish.
For displaying your dried grasses or bouquets, this slender vase designed by artist Anna Perugini is a stunning accent to any home.
Add this assortment of dried rabbit's tail grass, white and natural pampas, and reed pampas to your favorite vase.
Over 48,000 five-star reviewers love this classic fall fragrance, an aromatic blend of spiced apples and autumn leaves.
An abstract nude silhouette in an autumnal yellow hue adds a pop of color to your walls.
Add seasonal charm to your home with a set of four handblown glass pumpkins.
This weighted blanket envelopes you in a comforting hug thanks to an interior layer of tiny glass beads and a soft textured cotton exterior.
This candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.
This framed art print of row houses in Amsterdam gives us warm and cozy vibes for fall and winter.
String up these battery-powered maple leaf lights on your mantle, curl them around your balcony, or decorate tables with some faux foliage.
