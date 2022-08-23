While we're still sweating it out in the late summer heat, it can be difficult to remember that fall is less than a month away. The season of pumpkin-spiced lattes, cozy knit sweaters, home-cooked meals, and curling up with a good book by the fire is almost here, making it a great time to start updating your home for the new season. We're looking forward to candlelit dinner parties, Netflix binge sessions, and romantic date nights accented by festive fall décor.

For fall 2022, we're swapping out our cooling fans, beach-themed decorations, and lightweight linens in favor of everything warm and cozy. Think rustic throw blankets, sweet and spicy candles, and everything pumpkin-related in earthy autumnal hues: muted orange, apple red, forest green, and soothing shades of rich brown inspired by fall foliage.

Whether you're looking to bring the autumn leaves indoors with string lights, fill your home with heavenly seasonal scents, or snuggle up with a new throw blanket, our list of fall décor ideas will make you never want to leave home this season.

Pumpkin Dish Le Creuset Pumpkin Dish Display Halloween candy, seasonal canapes, Thanksgiving sides, and more in this festive pumpkin dish. $26 $16 Buy Now

Weighted Throw Blanket Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket This weighted blanket envelopes you in a comforting hug thanks to an interior layer of tiny glass beads and a soft textured cotton exterior. $169 Buy Now

