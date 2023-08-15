Enjoy 30% Off Oprah's Favorite Cozy Earth Bedding, Pajamas and Loungewear With Our Exclusive Code
The start of fall is just around the corner, which means its time to start preparing for chillier days ahead. Aside from updating your wardrobe and skincare routine for the new season, the start of fall is also a great excuse to give your bedding and loungewear a major upgrade.
Right now, Oprah-approved home goods brand Cozy Earth is offering our readers an exclusive chance to save on new sheets, towels, pajamas and more during Cozy Earth's Semi-Annual Sale. Through Saturday, September 30, you can take 30% off almost everything when you use the code ETONLINE at checkout.
For five years in a row — starting back in 2018 — Cozy Earth has made it onto Oprah Winfrey's coveted Favorite Things list. After trying the Cozy Earth bamboo viscose sheets ourselves, we understand why. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate your temperature for a better night's sleep. A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, making them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite Cozy Earth products to shop during this exclusive deal for ET readers, from Oprah's beloved sheets and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels. Be sure to use the code ETONLINE to save 30% on your purchase.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Anyone will love these Oprah-approved pajamas that are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep them feeling cool.
The perfect pants for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things list.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER."
Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you cozy all year long. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in seven different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter.
Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
Ultra plush and absorbent, these ribbed bath towels will make any bathroom feel like a luxe spa.
This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look.
Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with a classic knit throw blanket.
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.
Give any bed an upgrade by switching to these silky-soft bamboo pillowcases.
This durable stretch-knit tee is easy to style whether you're out running errands, going on a date or lounging around the house.
These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.
"I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too."
Pair this bamboo viscose-filled comforter with the Cozy Earth duvet cover for the ultimate bedding upgrade.
