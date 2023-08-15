The start of fall is just around the corner, which means its time to start preparing for chillier days ahead. Aside from updating your wardrobe and skincare routine for the new season, the start of fall is also a great excuse to give your bedding and loungewear a major upgrade.

Right now, Oprah-approved home goods brand Cozy Earth is offering our readers an exclusive chance to save on new sheets, towels, pajamas and more during Cozy Earth's Semi-Annual Sale. Through Saturday, September 30, you can take 30% off almost everything when you use the code ETONLINE at checkout.

Shop Cozy Earth Sale

For five years in a row — starting back in 2018 — Cozy Earth has made it onto Oprah Winfrey's coveted Favorite Things list. After trying the Cozy Earth bamboo viscose sheets ourselves, we understand why. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate your temperature for a better night's sleep. A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, making them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite Cozy Earth products to shop during this exclusive deal for ET readers, from Oprah's beloved sheets and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels. Be sure to use the code ETONLINE to save 30% on your purchase.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $339-$469 $237-$328 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew "I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too." $130 $91 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Last Chance to Shop Pottery Barn's Best Early Labor Day Home Deals

Wayfair's Massive Anniversary Sale Ends Today — Here's What to Shop

Get 40% Off Top-Rated Nectar Mattresses, Bedding and Bed Frames

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is Up to 25% Off Right Now

18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Get Up to 65% Off College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

Save Up to 40% on Parachute Bedding for Back-to-School Season

10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web