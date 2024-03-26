The 40 Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals You Can Still Shop Today

After six days of Prime Day-level deals, Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale officially ended yesterday. Even though it's over, there are still tons of steep discounts on spring must-haves going strong. If you missed the sale, we found deals on everything you’ll need for the new season, from patio furniture and spring cleaning essentials to sunscreen and even last-minute Easter gifts.

Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals

There are currently discounts of up to 50% off on kitchen essentials, spring fashion, skin care products, outdoor gear and so much more. Prices are subject to change at any time, so it's best to add your favorite items to cart sooner than later.

With all of the last-minute discounts Amazon is showering on us today, it's tough to determine which ones are truly the best. That's why we've done the work for you. Below, shop the top extended Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that are still live today.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Kitchen Deals

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer. $53 $33 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging. $275 $218 Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale TV Deals

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Headphones Deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls. $350 $248 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. $249 $199 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge. $549 $479 Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Fashion and Beauty Deals

Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon Teva Original Universal Sandal Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat. $55 $34 Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Travel Essentials

Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag Amazon Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag This handy toiletry travel bag with multiple compartments keeps all your makeup, toiletries and accessories in one convenient place. Plus, it's water-resistant and comes with a hanging hook. $32 $28 Shop Now

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan With over 40,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot day at the shore. $25 $14 Shop Now

ETRONIK Weekender Bag Amazon ETRONIK Weekender Bag The ETRONIK Weekender Bag features an expandable bottom compartment, a zippered waterproof lined pocket and three outside pockets to fit all the essentials for your next getaway. $50 $34 Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more of the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals.