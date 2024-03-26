The 40 Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals You Can Still Shop Today

Amazon's first Big Spring Sale wrapped yesterday, but you can still shop tons of deals available today.
After six days of Prime Day-level deals, Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale officially ended yesterday. Even though it's over, there are still tons of steep discounts on spring must-haves going strong. If you missed the sale, we found deals on everything you’ll need for the new season, from patio furniture and spring cleaning essentials to sunscreen and even last-minute Easter gifts.
There are currently discounts of up to 50% off on kitchen essentials, spring fashion, skin care products, outdoor gear and so much more. Prices are subject to change at any time, so it's best to add your favorite items to cart sooner than later.
With all of the last-minute discounts Amazon is showering on us today, it's tough to determine which ones are truly the best. That's why we've done the work for you. Below, shop the top extended Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that are still live today.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Kitchen Deals
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Brew the perfect single-serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology that uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results.
Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
For those who make small to midsize blends, this Vitamix blender is perfect for you.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently 35% off. Don't miss this stellar Amazon deal.
Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
This TikTok-loved ice cream maker has seven one-touch functions to make a host of frozen treats. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream and Mix-in.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Vacuum Deals
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology, this vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot
iRobot's most popular Roomba j7 vacuum gets converted to a vacuum and mop solution with the simple switch of a bin.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum
A cordless and lightweight vacuum that cleans dust, dirt and pet hair from hard to reach places.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale TV Deals
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
75" TCL QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google
TCL QM8 Class Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience.
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
48" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, true black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV
With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Headphones Deals
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones
Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time.
Beats Studio Pro
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Fashion and Beauty Deals
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts and now you can score a pair for 30% off.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, these round Ray-Ban sunglasses have just that.
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
This breathable bralette has unlined cups to make it even more comfortable.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence
This fan-favorite serum offers hydration by way of snail secretion in the form of an essence. It's lightweight and ultra-moisturizing to help plump up skin and reduce the look of fine lines.
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit
Powered by your phone, this teeth whitening kits features a LED Light and Whitening Pen that removes 10 years of stains in 3 days.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2
Formulated for both face and body, Neutrogena's broad spectrum sunscreen offers effective sun protection while being highly regarded for its non-greasy feel.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Travel Essentials
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On
The carry-on's micro-diamond polycarbonate texture is extremely scratch-resistant, keeping it beautiful trip after trip.
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On
With over 6,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
This handy toiletry travel bag with multiple compartments keeps all your makeup, toiletries and accessories in one convenient place. Plus, it's water-resistant and comes with a hanging hook.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
With over 40,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot day at the shore.
JBL Go 3
A portable speaker perfect for the beach or lounging by the pool.
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set
This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.
Adidas Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag
This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.
ETRONIK Weekender Bag
The ETRONIK Weekender Bag features an expandable bottom compartment, a zippered waterproof lined pocket and three outside pockets to fit all the essentials for your next getaway.
Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more of the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals.