The 40 Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals You Can Still Shop Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Spring Clothes
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:07 AM PDT, March 26, 2024

Amazon's first Big Spring Sale wrapped yesterday, but you can still shop tons of deals available today.

After six days of Prime Day-level deals, Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale officially ended yesterday. Even though it's over, there are still tons of steep discounts on spring must-haves going strong. If you missed the sale, we found deals on everything you'll need for the new season, from patio furniture and spring cleaning essentials to sunscreen and even last-minute Easter gifts.

Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals

There are currently discounts of up to 50% off on kitchen essentials, spring fashion, skin care products, outdoor gear and so much more. Prices are subject to change at any time, so it's best to add your favorite items to cart sooner than later. 

With all of the last-minute discounts Amazon is showering on us today, it's tough to determine which ones are truly the best. That's why we've done the work for you. Below, shop the top extended Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that are still live today.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$100 $70

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $250

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Brew the perfect single-serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology that uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results.

$249 $188

Shop Now

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

For those who make small to midsize blends, this Vitamix blender is perfect for you.

$500 $347

Shop Now

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes. 

$170 $120

Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.

$53 $33

With Coupon

Shop Now

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently 35% off. Don't miss this stellar Amazon deal. 

$100 $65

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

This TikTok-loved ice cream maker has seven one-touch functions to make a host of frozen treats. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream​ and Mix-in.

$229 $194

Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Vacuum Deals

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $499

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology, this​ vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere. 

$600 $488

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.

$275 $218

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$269 $170

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot

iRobot's most popular Roomba j7 vacuum gets converted to a vacuum and mop solution with the simple switch of a bin. 

$600 $400

Shop Now

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.

$500 $330

With Coupon

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum
Amazon

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum

 A cordless and lightweight vacuum that cleans dust, dirt and pet hair from hard to reach places. 

$470 $350

Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale TV Deals

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,000 $1,597

Shop Now

75" TCL QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google

75" TCL QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google
Amazon

75" TCL QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google

TCL QM8 Class Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience.

$2,300 $1,198

Shop Now

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.

$3,298 $2,398

Shop Now

48" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV

48" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

48" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV

The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, true black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.

$1,500 $968

Shop Now

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV
Amazon

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV

With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. 

$1,100 $748

Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Headphones Deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones
Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.

$350 $248

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. 

$249 $199

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you're listening to music or taking calls. Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones.

$350 $200

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge. 

$549 $479

Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Fashion and Beauty Deals

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Teva Original Universal Sandal
Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.

$55 $34

Shop Now

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts and now you can score a pair for 30% off. 

$60 $36

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, these round Ray-Ban sunglasses have just that.

$171 $146

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette

This breathable bralette has unlined cups to make it even more comfortable. 

$30 $21

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence

This fan-favorite serum offers hydration by way of snail secretion in the form of an essence. It's lightweight and ultra-moisturizing to help plump up skin and reduce the look of fine lines. 


$25 $17

Shop Now

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit

Powered by your phone, this teeth whitening kits features a LED Light and Whitening Pen that removes 10 years of stains in 3 days.

$65 $40

Shop Now

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2
Amazon

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2

Formulated for both face and body, Neutrogena's broad spectrum sunscreen offers effective sun protection while being highly regarded for its non-greasy feel.

$23 $14

Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Travel Essentials

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On

The carry-on's micro-diamond polycarbonate texture is extremely scratch-resistant, keeping it beautiful trip after trip.

$160 $109

Shop Now

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On
Amazon

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On

With over 6,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190 $151

Shop Now

Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Amazon

Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

This handy toiletry travel bag with multiple compartments keeps all your makeup, toiletries and accessories in one convenient place. Plus, it's water-resistant and comes with a hanging hook.

$32 $28

Shop Now

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
Amazon

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

With over 40,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot day at the shore.

$25 $14

Shop Now

JBL Go 3

JBL Go 3
Amazon

JBL Go 3

A portable speaker perfect for the beach or lounging by the pool. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set
Amazon

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set

This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes

$480 $163

Shop Now

Adidas Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag

Adidas Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag
Amazon

Adidas Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag

This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.

$45 $29

Shop Now

ETRONIK Weekender Bag

ETRONIK Weekender Bag
Amazon

ETRONIK Weekender Bag

The ETRONIK Weekender Bag features an expandable bottom compartment, a zippered waterproof lined pocket and three outside pockets to fit all the essentials for your next getaway. 

$50 $34

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more of the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals.

