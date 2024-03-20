Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Outdoor Furniture Deals: Save Up to 45% on Patio Furniture and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Outdoor Furniture Deals
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:29 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

From patio dining sets to stylish egg chairs, elevate your backyard this spring with patio furniture from Amazon.

To help usher in spring, Amazon is hosting a Big Spring Sale and dropping so many can't-miss deals on outdoor and patio furniture to spruce up your space for the warmer season. From outdoor lounging sets and Adirondack chairs to storage furniture, right now is one of the best times of the year to save on big home spending.

Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale

If you’re ready for the warmer days, few things are better than spending time relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a party in your backyard. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but Amazon's Big Spring Sale is making it more affordable to upgrade your patio and outdoor furniture. Whether you're looking for a patio dining set, lounge chair, or an outdoor sofa set, Amazon has everything you need to upgrade your outdoor space.

With many cool days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss Amazon's Big Spring Sale patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best patio furniture deals available now during the sales event. 

The Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Patio Furniture Deals

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Amazon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Save more than 30% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman chair, and one glass coffee table.

$439 $300

Shop Now

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Furniture 4-Piece Set

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Furniture 4-Piece Set
Amazon

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Furniture 4-Piece Set

Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat, two single chairs and a glass table to fit your outdoor space perfectly. 

$360 $324

Shop Now

MixPation 5-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

MixPation 5-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon

MixPation 5-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

If you love to entertain, this furniture set is perfect for hosting outdoor events this spring.

$800 $680

Shop Now

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

This collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$360 $288

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Amazon

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Choose from 26 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park or your child's next sporting event.

$130 $90

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

This discounted set includes two modern armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages in your outdoor living space. 

$200 $160

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Amazon

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to its durable, water-resistant wicker that's tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

$375 $300

Shop Now

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge
Amazon

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like pros.

$160 $132

Shop Now

YitaHome 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Bistro Set

YitaHome 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Bistro Set
Amazon

YitaHome 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Bistro Set

This outdoor conversation set is modern and stylish, easy to maintain and suitable for even small spaces. The wicker is sturdy but light enough to effortlessly move with the sun. 

$200 $160

Shop Now

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table
Amazon

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.

$914 $499

Shop Now

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table
Amazon

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table

Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table, perfect for your outdoor dining area.

$200 $160

Shop Now

Genimo Outdoor Rug for Patio

Genimo Outdoor Rug for Patio
Amazon

Genimo Outdoor Rug for Patio

An outdoor rug adds style to your patio and other outdoor areas. This versatile and functional rug comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

$90 $76

Shop Now

Superjare Hammock with Stand

Superjare Hammock with Stand
Amazon

Superjare Hammock with Stand

Add this hammock to your patio for a fun way to relax at home.

$140 $126

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

