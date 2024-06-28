Fourth of July weekend is known for some great sales, but there's no need to wait until Independence Day to save big. There are already some great home, mattress, beauty, fashion and more Fourth of July 2024 sales going on right now. Outside of Black Friday, July is one of the best times of the year to buy just about everything on your wishlist.

While Amazon Prime Day is still a couple weeks away, many other retailers are offering incredible summer savings to celebrate Independence Day. It's only the start of summer, so it's time to update your wardrobe, skin care routine and home for the season.

Whether you plan to fire up the grill, watch the fireworks, or lay out at the beach, you can spend your long holiday relaxing knowing that you already scored the best 4th of July deals with our help. We've rounded up all the top sales from brands like Pottery Barn, Casper, and NuFace along with major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot and more. Be sure to check back here as new sales drop ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Best 4th of July Home Sales

Get 20% off everything from Brooklinen now, from sheets to bath towels.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

Wayfair’s 4th of July Sale is here. Save up to 70% on outdoor dining, sectionals, rugs, mattresses and so much more.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Lowe’s is offering up to 40% off select major appliances like washers and fridges. You can save an extra $50 for every $500 you spend and double your savings when you spend $2,500 or more.

Shop the Lowe's Sale

During Pottery Barn’s 4th of July event, you can save up to 60% on indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, curtains and more.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

Use the code TREAT40 to get an extra 40% off select clearance items for up to 70% off at the furniture retailer.

Shop the West Elm Sale

Save up to 60% on major appliances, grills, patio furniture, power tools and so much more at The Home Depot's 4th of July Sale. Grills are marked down to as low as $99 right now.

Shop the Home Depot Sale

If you missed the Walmart+ Week deals, Walmart is keeping the summer savings rolling with the arrival of their Fourth of July Sale which includes furniture.

Shop the Walmart Sale

Save up to 50% on living room, dining room, bedroom, and patio furniture from Target's 4th of July sale. There are discounts on popular picks from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more.

Shop the Target Sale

During Ashley's annual Stars & Stripes Sale, you can save up to 60% on furniture and mattresses starting at $299.

Shop the Ashley Sale

The Burrow Summer Sale is here and offering up to 75% off best-selling furniture, including sectionals, accent chairs, bar carts and patio dining sets.

Shop the Burrow Sale

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is easy to move. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,699 $1,449 Shop Now

Best 4th of July Mattress Sales

The Casper 4th of July Sale is slashing prices on every one of the brand's new mattresses. Get up to 35% off all mattresses and 30% off everything else.

Shop the Casper Sale

Save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free Sealy Sleep Bundle of pillows and sheets worth $199 with your purchase.

Shop the Cocoon Sale

DreamCloud is taking up to 50% off mattresses starting from $349. You'll be climbing into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.

Shop the DreamCloud Sale

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $665 Shop Now

Get 25% off sitewide at the Helix Fourth of July sale and 30% off Luxe and Elite mattresses. Plus, shoppers will receive two free pillows with a mattress purchase.

Shop the Helix Sale

Save 30% on Leesa's award-winning mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend and get two free pillows worth $120 with your purchase.

Shop Leesa

Mattress Firm has a great selection of innerspring, memory foam and hybrid beds from top brands for every budget. Shop the Mattress Firm July 4th deals to get a king bed for a queen price and save up to $700.

Shop the Mattress Firm Sale

The Nectar 4th of July mattress sale is taking up to 40% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $349 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop the Nectar Sale

Nectar Premier Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Premier Mattress This summer, step up your sleep with dual-action cooling technology. The Premier Mattress is Nectar's most popular and perfect for hot sleepers. $1,499 $949 Shop Now

Get 35% off award-winning mattresses during the Nolah 4th of July Sale. Choose from cooling hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, and get two free pillows with select models.

Shop the Nolah Sale

Nolah Evolution 15” Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. $2,499 $1,624 Shop Now

You can take up to $800 luxury mattresses and base sets at the Purple 4th of July sale. Whether you prefer to read, work, or watch TV in bed, Purple's smart bases allow you to find the perfect position for ultimate relaxation.

Shop the Purple Sale

With early access to the Saatva 4th of July mattress sale, you can save up to $600 on any of the brand's luxurious mattresses that are handcrafted when you order them.

Shop the Saatva Sale

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva's luxury hybrid innerspring mattress combines a dual layer of coils with CertiPUR-US certified premium high-density foam to deliver true comfort and support. Choose between three firmness levels – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. $2,095 $1,695 Shop Now

Save $500 on TEMPUR-Breeze mattresses and get $300 in free accessories with Adapt and Breeze mattress purchases when you use the code 300FREE.

Shop the Tempur-Pedic Sale

TEMPUR-Breeze Mattress Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Breeze Mattress Tempur-Pedic's top-rated breeze mattresses feature innovative materials that work together from cover to core to keep you cooler and more comfortable all night long. $4,599 $4,099 Shop Now

The Tuft & Needle 4th of July sale is taking 20% off all mattresses. Plus, you can save 15% on sheets, pillows, blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

Best 4th of July Beauty Sales

NuFACE NuFACE NuFACE Shop the NuFace Friends & Family Sale to save 25% on everything, including microcurrent facial toning devices, attachments and serums to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 25% Off Shop Now

Eau Thermale Avène Avéne Eau Thermale Avène Use code SUMMER25 to take 25% off every Avène product. Explore French skincare favorites for all skin types loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk. 25% off With code SUMMER25 Shop Now

FOREO FOREO FOREO For deep exfoliation and spa-quality at-home skin treatments, score 30% off FOREO's facial toning devices, eye massager, facial cleansing brushes and more. 30% Off Shop Now

Kosas Kosas Kosas Kosas has extended its Summer Sale but get shopping, the 20% off sitewide deal will not be around much longer. 20% Off Shop Now

Ulta Ulta Ulta Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale has rotating deals through July 13. Score big discounts on hair care, skin care, perfumes and all your summer essentials. Right now, get 25% off Tula, 20% off Treehut and so much more, no code needed. Up to 25% Off Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore The Dermstore is offering huge savings to get your routine ready for warm weather. Use code EXTRA10 for a stackable 10% savings on sale items for up to 50% off best-loved brands like Kate Somerville, By Terry, Embryolisse and more. Up to 50% Off with code EXTRA10 Shop Now

Solawave SolaWave Solawave Get glowing, radiant skin with 30% off everything from the celebrity-approved skincare brand. This includes the Solawave Skincare Wand and the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask. 30% Off Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Sephora's sale section is full of hot items, like Mon Guerlain perfume for $50 off the large bottle, a Fenty Skin trio, House of Lashes falsies and so much more. Up to 30% Off Shop Now

Kitsch Kitsch Kitsch Whether shopping Bridgerton-inspired pillows and scrunchies, those internet-famous heatless curlers or solid shampoos, all can be had at 25% off during Kitsch's summer sale. 25% Off With code HAPPYSUMMER Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Get 20% off everything from Paula's Choice, including bestsellers like Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and C15 Super Booster. Use code FINALE for orders of $65 or more to receive gifts with purchase. 20% Off With code FINALE Shop Now

Best 4th of July Fashion Sales

The Kate Spade 4th of July Sale is offering double discounts now through Sunday, July 7. You can get an extra 50% off sale styles, including breezy sundresses, sandals, and brightly colored accessories.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Save an extra 25% off select full-price and sale shoe styles with the code NEWSHOES25.

Shop the Stuart Weitzman Sale

Save up to 70% off all sale styles at the clothing brand's Semi-Annual Sale.

Shop the Vineyard Vines Sale

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James is having a huge 4th of July sale. Now through Sunday, July 7, you can save 30% off sitewide when you use the code JULY4 at checkout.

Shop the Draper James Sale

