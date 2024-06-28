Shop
The Best 4th of July Sales 2024 to Shop Now: Save on Furniture, Mattresses, Beauty and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 5:51 PM PDT, June 28, 2024

Shop these fire Fourth of July sales even before Independence Day weekend 2024.

Fourth of July weekend is known for some great sales, but there's no need to wait until Independence Day to save big. There are already some great home, mattress, beauty, fashion and more Fourth of July 2024 sales going on right now. Outside of Black Friday, July is one of the best times of the year to buy just about everything on your wishlist. 

While Amazon Prime Day is still a couple weeks away, many other retailers are offering incredible summer savings to celebrate Independence Day. It's only the start of summer, so it's time to update your wardrobe, skin care routine and home for the season. 

Whether you plan to fire up the grill, watch the fireworks, or lay out at the beach, you can spend your long holiday relaxing knowing that you already scored the best 4th of July deals with our help. We've rounded up all the top sales from brands like Pottery Barn, Casper, and NuFace along with major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot and more. Be sure to check back here as new sales drop ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Best 4th of July Home Sales

Brooklinen

Get 20% off everything from Brooklinen now, from sheets to bath towels.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

Wayfair

Wayfair’s 4th of July Sale is here. Save up to 70% on outdoor dining, sectionals, rugs, mattresses and so much more. 

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set

Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set

This outdoor dining set is sun, snow and salt resistant. It comes with chairs in a range of fun colors.

$1,670 $680

Shop Now

Lowe’s

Lowe’s is offering up to 40% off select major appliances like washers and fridges. You can save an extra $50 for every $500 you spend and double your savings when you spend $2,500 or more.

Shop the Lowe's Sale

Pottery Barn

During Pottery Barn’s 4th of July event, you can save up to 60% on indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, curtains and more.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

West Elm

Use the code TREAT40 to get an extra 40% off select clearance items for up to 70% off at the furniture retailer.

Shop the West Elm Sale

The Home Depot

Save up to 60% on major appliances, grills, patio furniture, power tools and so much more at The Home Depot's 4th of July Sale. Grills are marked down to as low as $99 right now.

Shop the Home Depot Sale

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill
The Home Depot

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill

Fueled by real-wood flavor, the Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill has a sawhorse chassis for added stability, a side-lift bar and all-terrain wheels. New Advanced Grilling Logic keeps the internal temperature within plus/minus 15°F for precision grilling.

$499 $390

Shop Now

Walmart

If you missed the Walmart+ Week deals, Walmart is keeping the summer savings rolling with the arrival of their Fourth of July Sale which includes furniture. 

Shop the Walmart Sale

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $220

Shop Now

Target

Save up to 50% on living room, dining room, bedroom, and patio furniture from Target's 4th of July sale. There are discounts on popular picks from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more.

Shop the Target Sale

Ashley

During Ashley's annual Stars & Stripes Sale, you can save up to 60% on furniture and mattresses starting at $299.

Shop the Ashley Sale

Burrow

The Burrow Summer Sale is here and offering up to 75% off best-selling furniture, including sectionals, accent chairs, bar carts and patio dining sets.

Shop the Burrow Sale

Nomad Sofa

Nomad Sofa
Burrow

Nomad Sofa

Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is easy to move. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.

$1,699 $1,449

Shop Now

Best 4th of July Mattress Sales

Casper

The Casper 4th of July Sale is slashing prices on every one of the brand's new mattresses. Get up to 35% off all mattresses and 30% off everything else.

Shop the Casper Sale

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Get 35% off Casper's ultimate hybrid mattress with precision-cut foam and encased coils. The ultra-breathable Breathe+ Flex Foam soothes you to sleep with enhanced airflow.

$3,125 $2,030

Shop Now

Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free Sealy Sleep Bundle of pillows and sheets worth $199 with your purchase. 

Shop the Cocoon Sale

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress

Cocoon's mattress includes a cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat – keeping you cool as you sleep. 

$1,389 $899

Shop Now

 DreamCloud

DreamCloud is taking up to 50% off mattresses starting from $349. You'll be climbing into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.

Shop the DreamCloud Sale

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.

$1,332 $665

Shop Now

Helix Sleep

Get 25% off sitewide at the Helix Fourth of July sale and 30% off Luxe and Elite mattresses. Plus, shoppers will receive two free pillows with a mattress purchase.

Shop the Helix Sale

Leesa

Save 30% on Leesa's award-winning mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend and get two free pillows worth $120 with your purchase.

Shop Leesa

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm has a great selection of innerspring, memory foam and hybrid beds from top brands for every budget. Shop the Mattress Firm July 4th deals to get a king bed for a queen price and save up to $700.

Shop the Mattress Firm Sale

Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 11.5" Medium Plush Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 11.5" Medium Plush Mattress
Mattress Firm

Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 11.5" Medium Plush Mattress

The custom coil system combined with layers of cooling gel foam offer contoured support, better pressure-point relief and the ideal sleep temperature—making it one of our most popular models. 

$1,099 $550

Shop Now

Nectar

The Nectar 4th of July mattress sale is taking up to 40% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $349 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop the Nectar Sale

Nectar Premier Mattress

Nectar Premier Mattress
Nectar Sleep

Nectar Premier Mattress

This summer, step up your sleep with dual-action cooling technology. The Premier Mattress is Nectar's most popular and perfect for hot sleepers. 

$1,499 $949

Shop Now

Nolah Mattress

Get 35% off award-winning mattresses during the Nolah 4th of July Sale. Choose from cooling hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, and get two free pillows with select models. 

Shop the Nolah Sale

Nolah Evolution 15”

Nolah Evolution 15”
Nolah

Nolah Evolution 15”

This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. 

$2,499 $1,624

Shop Now

Purple

You can take up to $800 luxury mattresses and base sets at the Purple 4th of July sale. Whether you prefer to read, work, or watch TV in bed, Purple's smart bases allow you to find the perfect position for ultimate relaxation.

Shop the Purple Sale

Purple RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress

Purple RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress
Purple

Purple RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress

Purple's most popular mattress provides core body support and increased responsiveness to pressure and motion, plus additional comfort and cooling benefits, for uninterrupted sleep. 

$2,999 $2,699

Shop Now

Saatva

With early access to the Saatva 4th of July mattress sale, you can save up to $600 on any of the brand's luxurious mattresses that are handcrafted when you order them.

Shop the Saatva Sale

Saatva Classic Mattress

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress

Saatva's luxury hybrid innerspring mattress combines a dual layer of coils with CertiPUR-US certified premium high-density foam to deliver true comfort and support. Choose between three firmness levels – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm.

$2,095 $1,695

Shop Now

Tempur-Pedic

Save $500 on TEMPUR-Breeze mattresses and get $300 in free accessories with Adapt and Breeze mattress purchases when you use the code 300FREE.

Shop the Tempur-Pedic Sale

TEMPUR-Breeze Mattress

TEMPUR-Breeze Mattress
Tempur-Pedic

TEMPUR-Breeze Mattress

Tempur-Pedic's top-rated breeze mattresses feature innovative materials that work together from cover to core to keep you cooler and more comfortable all night long.

$4,599 $4,099

Shop Now

Tuft & Needle

The Tuft & Needle 4th of July sale is taking 20% off all mattresses. Plus, you can save 15% on sheets, pillows, blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.

$1,995 $1,596

Shop Now

Best 4th of July Beauty Sales

NuFACE

NuFACE
NuFACE

NuFACE

Shop the NuFace Friends & Family Sale to save 25% on everything, including microcurrent facial toning devices, attachments and serums to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

25% Off

Shop Now

Eau Thermale Avène

Eau Thermale Avène
Avéne

Eau Thermale Avène

Use code SUMMER25 to take 25% off every Avène product. Explore French skincare favorites for all skin types loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk.

25% off

With code SUMMER25

Shop Now

FOREO

FOREO
FOREO

FOREO

For deep exfoliation and spa-quality at-home skin treatments, score 30% off FOREO's facial toning devices, eye massager, facial cleansing brushes and more. 

30% Off

Shop Now

Kosas

Kosas
Kosas

Kosas

Kosas has extended its Summer Sale but get shopping, the 20% off sitewide deal will not be around much longer.

20% Off

Shop Now

Ulta

Ulta
Ulta

Ulta

Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale has rotating deals through July 13. Score big discounts on hair care, skin care, perfumes and all your summer essentials. Right now, get 25% off Tula, 20% off Treehut and so much more, no code needed.

Up to 25% Off

Shop Now

Dermstore

Dermstore
Dermstore

Dermstore

The Dermstore is offering huge savings to get your routine ready for warm weather. Use code EXTRA10 for a stackable 10% savings on sale items for up to 50% off best-loved brands like Kate Somerville, By Terry, Embryolisse and more.

Up to 50% Off

with code EXTRA10

Shop Now

Solawave

Solawave
SolaWave

Solawave

Get glowing, radiant skin with 30% off everything from the celebrity-approved skincare brand. This includes the Solawave Skincare Wand and the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask.

30% Off

Shop Now

Sephora

Sephora
Sephora

Sephora

Sephora's sale section is full of hot items, like Mon Guerlain perfume for $50 off the large bottle, a Fenty Skin trio, House of Lashes falsies and so much more. 

Up to 30% Off

Shop Now

Kitsch

Kitsch
Kitsch

Kitsch

Whether shopping Bridgerton-inspired pillows and scrunchies, those internet-famous heatless curlers or solid shampoos, all can be had at 25% off during Kitsch's summer sale.

25% Off

With code HAPPYSUMMER

Shop Now

Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice

Get 20% off everything from Paula's Choice, including bestsellers like Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and C15 Super Booster. Use code FINALE for orders of $65 or more to receive gifts with purchase.

20% Off

With code FINALE

Shop Now

Best 4th of July Fashion Sales

Kate Spade

The Kate Spade 4th of July Sale is offering double discounts now through Sunday, July 7. You can get an extra 50% off sale styles, including breezy sundresses, sandals, and brightly colored accessories.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag offers major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.

$348 $122

Shop Now

Stuart Weitzman

Save an extra 25% off select full-price and sale shoe styles with the code NEWSHOES25.

Shop the Stuart Weitzman Sale

Vineyard Vines

Save up to 70% off all sale styles at the clothing brand's Semi-Annual Sale.

Shop the Vineyard Vines Sale

Draper James

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James is having a huge 4th of July sale. Now through Sunday, July 7, you can save 30% off sitewide when you use the code JULY4 at checkout.

Shop the Draper James Sale

Crossover One Piece Swimsuit

Crossover One Piece Swimsuit
Draper James

Crossover One Piece Swimsuit

Soak up the sunshine in this floral one-piece swimsuit, designed with UPF 50+ sun protection and a stylish crossover back.

$118 $69

With Code JULY4

Shop Now

