Our Favorite End-of-Year Sales to Shop Now: Post-Christmas Deals from Kate Spade, Anthropologie and More
After a whirlwind of holiday gift shopping, you might think your chances to score a great deal from your favorite stores have passed you by. On the contrary: Some of the best internet sales are happening right now before we roll into the next year.
Celebrity-loved brands and our favorite online retailers are offering up some of the best sales we've seen since Cyber Monday. For those wanting to spruce up their home, perhaps with a new coffee table or decorative pillows, Target and Wayfair are serving up savings on home decor and furniture. Shoppers with closets in need of a winter refresh won't want to miss the sales at AllSaints, Kate Spade and Tory Burch for designer digs at a discount. And for those leaning into healthier habits for 2023, grab some workout gear at a steal from alo yoga or Girlfriend Collective – all slashing prices during their after-Christmas sales.
With so many sales happening now at fan-favorite stores across the web, it can be hard to keep track of all of them. Don't worry: We've done the legwork. Below, shop the best after-Christmas sales in clothing, home and more that you won't want to miss.
Best Clothing Deals
The AllSaint's Winter Sale is happening now with up to 50% off their stylish and sleek clothing. Shop partywear, cold-weather essentials, leather dresses and more while scoring free shipping and returns on all orders.
alo yoga, the celebrity-loved brand seen worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande, is having an End of Year Sale with discounts up to 70%. Grab a pair of their sculpting leggings or one of their cozy and warm jackets.
Right now you can get up to 40% off clothing, accessories, home decor, bedding and more at Anthropologie. With over 1,500 items on sale, this is one of their biggest discounted selections yet.
Buy more, save more with the sale going on at Girlfriend Collective, an inclusive clothing line made from recycled materials. Everyone gets 30% off their order, but if you spend $200 or more you'll get 40% off, and those spending $300 or more get 50% off.
Best Furniture and Home Decor Deals
Save up to 70% on rugs, furniture, home accents, and lighting during Lulu and Georgia’s End-of-Year Event.
Enjoy up to 70% off sale styles at Serena & Lily’s Winter Clearance Event. The design-driven luxury furniture, bedding, and home accessories will add a timeless feel to your home.
Best Deals on Purses, Shoes and Accessories
Shop the designer shoes, handbags, wallets and clothing that are currently on sale at Kate Spade and get an additional 50% off. To redeem this sale price until January 2, just use the code 50OFF at checkout.
It's time for Tory Burch's Semi Annual Sale where you'll get an additional 25% off clearance items. With these additional savings you'll score some of the best prices of the season.
If you love all things designer, you won't want to miss Saks Fifth Avenue's designer sales with markdowns up to 70% off including brands like Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Ralph Lauren and Versace. Now until December 30 you can also use code WINTERSF at checkout for $50 off every $250 you spend.
For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
24 Top-Rated Wellness Products That Are Less Than $100 on Amazon
Alo Yoga's Epic End of Year Sale Is Full of Celeb-Loved Activewear
The 21 Best Winter Coats and Jackets on Amazon
The Best Home Fitness and Exercise Equipment Deals at Best Buy's Sale
How to Recreate Your Favorite Outfits from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
AllSaints Is Offering 20% Off Must-Have Winter Fashion – Shop Now
Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations