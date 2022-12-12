Savvy shoppers know that after Black Friday, the holiday season is the best time to finally purchase the big ticket items you've been eyeing all year. Whether you’re furnishing your bedroom or upgrading your home office, this season's best furniture deals will help you level up your living space—and save some money in the process. Retailers like Wayfair, Pottery Barn, and West Elm are offering everything from furniture to area rugs and office chairs for a fraction of the price.

If you've been wanting to fill an empty space with an accent chair or redecorate your bedroom to make it more your own, you'll save big by taking advantage of the best furniture deals happening now. With the new year only a few weeks away, don’t delay if you see something that catches your eye. With these incredible markdowns on home essentials and comfy furniture, your space will feel ready for the holidays and months of hibernation ahead.

Every furniture store offers something different — some have affordable and trendy pieces, while others focus on higher-end handmade designs. To find the pieces that fit your personal style and won't break the bank, below we've rounded up the best furniture deals you can shop right now.

The Best Furniture Sales Happening Right Now

West Elm west elm West Elm For high-quality mid-century modern furniture, you need to look no further than West Elm's deals. They're offering up to 30% off more than 600 pieces of best-selling furniture. UP TO 30% OFF Shop Now

Apt2B Apt2B Apt2B Now through December 20, you can save 18% sitewide at Apt2B. Also, enjoy free shipping with every order. 18% OFF Shop Now

Wayfair Wayfair Wayfair During the 12 Days of Markdowns event, Wayfair is offering over 300,000 furniture deals. There is a new offer every 24 hours to save on furnishing and decorating each room of your house. UP TO 80% OFF Shop Now

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Enjoy up to 70% off sale styles at Serena & Lily’s Winter Clearance Event. The design-driven luxury furniture, bedding, and home accessories will add a timeless feel to your home. UP TO 70% OFF Shop Now

Castlery Castlery Castlery Casterly's mission is to make quality furniture that lasts for a wide range of personal styles. You can shop their Winter Sale now and take $100 off every $1,500 spent sitewide – on sale styles too. $100 OFF Shop Now

AllModern AllModern AllModern Save up to 30% on modern pieces for every room in your home. Plus, furniture orders over $35 ship free. UP TO 30% OFF Shop Now

Overstock Overstock Overstock Overstock is offering 48 hours of deals with 70% off thousands of their items and free shipping on everything. In the furniture department, select living room and dining room furniture are an extra 15% off and area rugs are another 20% off. If you want to sleep easier with a new mattress, select mattresses are also an extra 20% off. 70% OFF Shop Now

Target Target Target Target is lowering their furniture prices with End of Season deals. Filter the options by room to find what you’re looking for faster. UP TO 50% OFF Shop Now

Albany Park Albany Park Albany Park For truly one of a kind pieces, take a look at Albany Park. You can get 12% off your first order of their best-selling sectionals, sofas, and armchairs. 12% OFF Shop Now

Macy's Macy's Macy's With Macy's Holiday Sale you can save 25% to 40% of select furniture, mattresses, and rugs. Grab a giant 5-piece sectional big enough for the whole family that is nearly half off right now. But you can find great deals in living room, kitchen, bedroom, and outdoor furniture. 25-40% OFF Shop Now

Ashley Ashley Ashley Score up to 50% off the furniture you've been eyeing by shopping Ashley's sale. They have these hot holiday buys available for furniture in every room. Since they sell all things furniture, you can buy a dining room set, a living room set, or even an outdoor living set all at a fraction of the cost right now. UP TO 50% OFF Shop Now

Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan You can get savings up to $900 on your dream furniture during Raymour & Flanigan's sale. Deals span their entire site including furniture for the living room, dining room, home office, bedroom, and even an entertainment room if you have one. UP TO 25% OFF Shop Now

