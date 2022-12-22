Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacation: Jackets, Gloves, Ski Pants and More
On a chilly winter morning, it's easy to yearn for the warm days of summer. Summer is packed with outdoor activities: hiking, surfing, beach volleyball, pickleball, or even going on a leisurely walk through the park. When it comes to the frigid winter, there's the perception you're stuck in the house without an escape. But that's not the case, in fact one of the best outdoor activities happens after a fresh snow: skiing.
If you're lucky enough to get away for a ski trip this winter, it can be a conundrum when packing. Ski trips aren't your normal vacations where you can throw on clothes you already own — you practically need a whole new wardrobe. Your regular coat likely won't suffice when speeding down an ice-covered mountain and without the proper ski gear, you'll be miserable all day when left unprotected from the elements.
There's a lot to consider when shopping for the right ski gear. You'll be working up a sweat, so while you need the extra warmth, you also need something breathable underneath to not overheat. Once you start considering bib pants and a heavy coat or a jumpsuit that covers you head to toe, your relaxing getaway has suddenly become quite stressful before it's even started.
We are here to lighten the load and help you find affordable ski gear, so you don't have to spend a fortune ahead of your winter adventure. We've found not only the best ski gear that will keep you warm and toasty all day, but also garments and outerwear that will have you looking super stylish on the slopes without breaking the bank. Ahead, shop the best picks in women's and men's ski wear for your ski trip this winter.
Women's Ski Gear
With an insulating shell and cozy inner lining, customize this 3-in-1 jacket to your personal needs. Wear both together when shredding the powder, on dry cool days wear the inner coat alone, or on a rainy day stick with just the water-resistant outer lining.
For a jacket with a bit more personality, try out this goose-down filled jacket from Cotopaxi. It comes in 10 different color options, all multi-colored and vibrant so you'll stand out against the white backdrop.
Don't forget to keep you legs warm. Do so with the help of these bib overalls that are highly rated and resistant to the elements.
If you're going for a snow bunny look, this stylish jumpsuit from Yousify is just what you need. Its belt provides a cinched waistline, providing more of a silhouette than most ski attire.
Don't forget to keep you ears warm to keep out the chill. This knit beanie from The North Face has a super cute print and pom on top.
Comfortably skiing is all about the layers. Wear this cozy fleece Patagonia jacket under your ski coat when it's extra cold and slip it off when you start to warm up.
The light reflecting off the bright, white snow can be blinding. Protect your eyes with these ski googles that have UV protection and anti-fog lenses.
Base layers are important for wicking away moisture and keeping you fresh while working up a sweat. This fabric will not only stretch to your every move, but also uses therma-FIT technology that uses your body heat to keep you warm longer.
You'll want to keep your fingers warm and these North Face gloves can withstand the challenge. They're made with a special technology so you can also use your phone while wearing them.
Men's Ski Gear
This coat is eco-friendly and filled with warming insulation made from recycled materials. The hood is also removable in case your helmet does not fit with the extra fabric.
Match your ski jacket by wearing these trousers that will keep you toasty.
Bring joy to the slopes wearing this retro rainbow snowsuit. It has a waterproof outer shell to withstand the elements.
Waterproof, windproof, and with reflective heat technology, you'll stay warm in this jacket. It comes in eight fun colors and designs to match a variety of styles.
Wear this cozy fleece pullover as a layer underneath your ski coat. You can model the trendy design while off the slopes and back at the cabin.
Shield your eyes from sun with these bright green goggles. If green isn't your color, they also come in blue or red.
Made with moisture wicking fabric and lined with fleece, this is a comfy base layer to wear for a full day skiing.
You have to keep your head warm, so do it in style by wearing this beanie from Carhartt. It has insulation woven in to provide even more warmth.
Keep your hands nice and warm in these water resistant and full coverage gloves.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Running Shoes for Women
Take 40% Off Stylish Winter Wardrobe Essentials at Madewell
Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code
The 16 Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now
The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep
The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter
Stay Cozy This Winter With The Best UGG Boots and Slippers on Sale Now
Shop The Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon
The 15 Best Face Oils to Try This Winter — Biossance, Kiehl's and More