Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacation: Jackets, Gloves, Ski Pants and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
On a chilly winter morning, it's easy to yearn for the warm days of summer. Summer is packed with outdoor activities: hiking, surfing, beach volleyball, pickleball, or even going on a leisurely walk through the park. When it comes to the frigid winter, there's the perception you're stuck in the house without an escape. But that's not the case, in fact one of the best outdoor activities happens after a fresh snow: skiing. 

If you're lucky enough to get away for a ski trip this winter, it can be a conundrum when packing. Ski trips aren't your normal vacations where you can throw on clothes you already own — you practically need a whole new wardrobe. Your regular coat likely won't suffice when speeding down an ice-covered mountain and without the proper ski gear, you'll be miserable all day when left unprotected from the elements. 

There's a lot to consider when shopping for the right ski gear. You'll be working up a sweat, so while you need the extra warmth, you also need something breathable underneath to not overheat. Once you start considering bib pants and a heavy coat or a jumpsuit that covers you head to toe, your relaxing getaway has suddenly become quite stressful before it's even started. 

We are here to lighten the load and help you find affordable ski gear, so you don't have to spend a fortune ahead of your winter adventure. We've found not only the best ski gear that will keep you warm and toasty all day, but also garments and outerwear that will have you looking super stylish on the slopes without breaking the bank. Ahead, shop the best picks in women's and men's ski wear for your ski trip this winter. 

Women's Ski Gear

The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket
The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket

With an insulating shell and cozy inner lining, customize this 3-in-1 jacket to your personal needs. Wear both together when shredding the powder, on dry cool days wear the inner coat alone, or on a rainy day stick with just the water-resistant outer lining. 

$250
Cotopaxi Fuego Down Hooded Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Down Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Cotopaxi Fuego Down Hooded Jacket

For a jacket with a bit more personality, try out this goose-down filled jacket from Cotopaxi. It comes in 10 different color options, all multi-colored and vibrant so you'll stand out against the white backdrop. 

$275
Arctix Eco Friendly Traverse Bib Overalls
Arctix Eco Friendly Traverse Bib Overalls
Amazon
Arctix Eco Friendly Traverse Bib Overalls

Don't forget to keep you legs warm. Do so with the help of these bib overalls that are highly rated and resistant to the elements. 

$80$55
Yousify Winter Jumpsuit
Yousify Winter Jumpsuit
Amazon
Yousify Winter Jumpsuit

If you're going for a snow bunny look, this stylish jumpsuit from Yousify is just what you need. Its belt provides a cinched waistline, providing more of a silhouette than most ski attire. 

$166
The North Face Women's Ski Tuke Pom Beanie
The North Face Women's Ski Tuke Pom Beanie
Dick's Sporting Goods
The North Face Women's Ski Tuke Pom Beanie

Don't forget to keep you ears warm to keep out the chill. This knit beanie from The North Face has a super cute print and pom on top.

$30
Patagonia Women's Recycled High Pile Fleece Down Jacket
Patagonia Women's Recycled High Pile Fleece Down Jacket
Dick's Sporting Goods
Patagonia Women's Recycled High Pile Fleece Down Jacket

Comfortably skiing is all about the layers. Wear this cozy fleece Patagonia jacket under your ski coat when it's extra cold and slip it off when you start to warm up.

$299
Fonhcoo Ski Goggles
Fonhcoo Ski Goggles
Amazon
Fonhcoo Ski Goggles

The light reflecting off the bright, white snow can be blinding. Protect your eyes with these ski googles that have UV protection and anti-fog lenses. 

$41$33
Nike Therma-FIT One Long Sleeve Top
Nike Therma-FIT One Long Sleeve Top
Dick's Sporting Goods
Nike Therma-FIT One Long Sleeve Top

Base layers are important for wicking away moisture and keeping you fresh while working up a sweat. This fabric will not only stretch to your every move, but also uses therma-FIT technology that uses your body heat to keep you warm longer. 

$50
The North Face Women's Osito Etip Glove
The North Face Women's Osito Etip™ Glove
Dick's Sporting Goods
The North Face Women's Osito Etip Glove

You'll want to keep your fingers warm and these North Face gloves can withstand the challenge. They're made with a special technology so you can also use your phone while wearing them. 

$40

Men's Ski Gear

Spyder Men's Wildcard Insulated Ski Jacket
Spyder Men's Wildcard Insulated Ski Jacket
Amazon
Spyder Men's Wildcard Insulated Ski Jacket

This coat is eco-friendly and filled with warming insulation made from recycled materials. The hood is also removable in case your helmet does not fit with the extra fabric. 

$249
Spyder Mens Boundary Insulated Ski Pants
Spyder Mens Boundary Insulated Ski Pants
Amazon
Spyder Mens Boundary Insulated Ski Pants

Match your ski jacket by wearing these trousers that will keep you toasty. 

$189
Tipsy Elves Classic Retro Striped Ski Suit
Tipsy Elves Classic Retro Striped Ski Suit
Amazon
Tipsy Elves Classic Retro Striped Ski Suit

Bring joy to the slopes wearing this retro rainbow snowsuit. It has a waterproof outer shell to withstand the elements. 

$280
Gsou Snow Ski Jacket
Gsou Snow Ski Jacket
Amazon
Gsou Snow Ski Jacket

Waterproof, windproof, and with reflective heat technology, you'll stay warm in this jacket. It comes in eight fun colors and designs to match a variety of styles. 

$130$117
WITH COUPON
Alpine Design Snap Fleece Pullover
Alpine Design Snap Fleece Pullover
Dick's Sporting Goods
Alpine Design Snap Fleece Pullover

Wear this cozy fleece pullover as a layer underneath your ski coat. You can model the trendy design while off the slopes and back at the cabin.

$60$30
Giro Adult Cruz Snow Goggles
Giro Adult Cruz Snow Goggles
Dick's Sporting Goods
Giro Adult Cruz Snow Goggles

Shield your eyes from sun with these bright green goggles. If green isn't your color, they also come in blue or red. 

$40
TSLA Men's Thermal Underwear Set
TSLA Men's Thermal Underwear Set
Amazon
TSLA Men's Thermal Underwear Set

Made with moisture wicking fabric and lined with fleece, this is a comfy base layer to wear for a full day skiing. 

$40$25
Carhartt Men's Woodside Acrylic Hat
Carhartt Men's Woodside Acrylic Hat
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Woodside Acrylic Hat

You have to keep your head warm, so do it in style by wearing this beanie from Carhartt. It has insulation woven in to provide even more warmth. 

$30
The North Face Men's Montana FUTURELIGHT Etip Gloves
The North Face Men's Montana FUTURELIGHT Etip Gloves
Dick's Sporting Goods
The North Face Men's Montana FUTURELIGHT Etip Gloves

Keep your hands nice and warm in these water resistant and full coverage gloves. 

$70

