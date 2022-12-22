On a chilly winter morning, it's easy to yearn for the warm days of summer. Summer is packed with outdoor activities: hiking, surfing, beach volleyball, pickleball, or even going on a leisurely walk through the park. When it comes to the frigid winter, there's the perception you're stuck in the house without an escape. But that's not the case, in fact one of the best outdoor activities happens after a fresh snow: skiing.

If you're lucky enough to get away for a ski trip this winter, it can be a conundrum when packing. Ski trips aren't your normal vacations where you can throw on clothes you already own — you practically need a whole new wardrobe. Your regular coat likely won't suffice when speeding down an ice-covered mountain and without the proper ski gear, you'll be miserable all day when left unprotected from the elements.

There's a lot to consider when shopping for the right ski gear. You'll be working up a sweat, so while you need the extra warmth, you also need something breathable underneath to not overheat. Once you start considering bib pants and a heavy coat or a jumpsuit that covers you head to toe, your relaxing getaway has suddenly become quite stressful before it's even started.

We are here to lighten the load and help you find affordable ski gear, so you don't have to spend a fortune ahead of your winter adventure. We've found not only the best ski gear that will keep you warm and toasty all day, but also garments and outerwear that will have you looking super stylish on the slopes without breaking the bank. Ahead, shop the best picks in women's and men's ski wear for your ski trip this winter.

Women's Ski Gear

Cotopaxi Fuego Down Hooded Jacket Amazon Cotopaxi Fuego Down Hooded Jacket For a jacket with a bit more personality, try out this goose-down filled jacket from Cotopaxi. It comes in 10 different color options, all multi-colored and vibrant so you'll stand out against the white backdrop. $275 Shop Now

Yousify Winter Jumpsuit Amazon Yousify Winter Jumpsuit If you're going for a snow bunny look, this stylish jumpsuit from Yousify is just what you need. Its belt provides a cinched waistline, providing more of a silhouette than most ski attire. $166 Shop Now

Fonhcoo Ski Goggles Amazon Fonhcoo Ski Goggles The light reflecting off the bright, white snow can be blinding. Protect your eyes with these ski googles that have UV protection and anti-fog lenses. $41 $33 Shop Now

Nike Therma-FIT One Long Sleeve Top Dick's Sporting Goods Nike Therma-FIT One Long Sleeve Top Base layers are important for wicking away moisture and keeping you fresh while working up a sweat. This fabric will not only stretch to your every move, but also uses therma-FIT technology that uses your body heat to keep you warm longer. $50 Shop Now

Men's Ski Gear

Gsou Snow Ski Jacket Amazon Gsou Snow Ski Jacket Waterproof, windproof, and with reflective heat technology, you'll stay warm in this jacket. It comes in eight fun colors and designs to match a variety of styles. $130 $117 WITH COUPON Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Running Shoes for Women

Take 40% Off Stylish Winter Wardrobe Essentials at Madewell

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

The 16 Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now

The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

Stay Cozy This Winter With The Best UGG Boots and Slippers on Sale Now

Shop The Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon

The 15 Best Face Oils to Try This Winter — Biossance, Kiehl's and More

20 Best Winter Haircare Products of 2022 to Shop on Amazon