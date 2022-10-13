Shopping

10 Best Pickleball Paddles to Gift The Avid Players in Your Life This Holiday Season

By Lauren Gruber‍
If you're looking for a fun activity to do with your family, friends, or significant other that doesn't involve staring at a screen for hours, you might want to look into taking up pickleball. For the last few years, pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity. Combining the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is a great way to spend quality time with the person you are gifting.  

Whether you're shopping for a gift for your go-to pickleball partner or looking for something to up your own game, a good paddle is sure to be loved and actually used. During the pandemic, pickleball became the fastest growing sport in the country and there are now hundreds of different paddles you could choose from. From control paddles to all-court paddles and power paddles, you'll want to consider weight, grip, and shape. 

Ahead, we've scoured the internet for the best paddles to gift pickleball pros and newcomers alike. Any pickleball lover will appreciate these paddle gift ideas. Want to go the extra mile this season? Give the gift of a fully portable pickleball net set, so anyone can play the sport right at home. 

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
Niupipo Pickleball Paddles Set
Amazon
Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes 2 pickleball paddles, 2 outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion, and a bag to store everything inside.

$85$49 WITH COUPON
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Amazon
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set

Pickleball is a great game for the whole family. This set comes with four pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a mesh bag. 

$50$40
Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle
Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle
Dick's Sporting Goods
Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle

Renowned tennis racket brand Head also makes pickleball paddles for serious players.

$65
Beives Fiberglass Composite Multicolor New Indoor Outdoor Pickleball Set
Beives Fiberglass Composite Multicolor New Indoor Outdoor Pickleball Set
Walmart
Beives Fiberglass Composite Multicolor New Indoor Outdoor Pickleball Set

A cushioned grip makes this four-pack of paddles extra comfortable to play with.

$99
Upgo Pickleball Paddles
Upgo Pickleball Paddles
Walmart
Upgo Pickleball Paddles

With over 150 five-star reviews, these paddles feature a polypropylene honeycomb core to maximize your performance. 

$90$60
Asbocer Pickleball Paddles
Asbocer Pickleball Paddles
Amazon
Asbocer Pickleball Paddles

This dueling set of paddles features a cool lightning bolt pattern and come with a set of cooling towels for post-game recovery.

$70$40 WITH COUPON
Gearbox CX14 Elongated SST Ribbed Core
Gearbox CX14 Elongated SST Ribbed Core
Dick's Sporting Goods
Gearbox CX14 Elongated SST Ribbed Core

For more advanced players, this luxe paddle features an elongated shape for better reach and a ribbed core for durability.

$220
Vinsguir Pickleball Paddles Set
Vinsguir Pickleball Paddles Set
Amazon
Vinsguir Pickleball Paddles Set

Lightweight and beginner-friendly, this wooden paddle set is great for families.

$36$27
Head Fiberglass Pickleball Paddle
Head Fiberglass Pickleball Paddle
Amazon
Head Fiberglass Pickleball Paddle

Another great option from Head, this fiberglass paddle is textured for a better spin.

$90
Monarch Pickleball Pack
Monarch Pickleball Pack
Dick's Sporting Goods
Monarch Pickleball Pack

Beginner and intermediate players will hone their craft on these aspen wood paddles.

$35

