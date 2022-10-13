If you're looking for a fun activity to do with your family, friends, or significant other that doesn't involve staring at a screen for hours, you might want to look into taking up pickleball. For the last few years, pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity. Combining the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is a great way to spend quality time with the person you are gifting.

Whether you're shopping for a gift for your go-to pickleball partner or looking for something to up your own game, a good paddle is sure to be loved and actually used. During the pandemic, pickleball became the fastest growing sport in the country and there are now hundreds of different paddles you could choose from. From control paddles to all-court paddles and power paddles, you'll want to consider weight, grip, and shape.

Ahead, we've scoured the internet for the best paddles to gift pickleball pros and newcomers alike. Any pickleball lover will appreciate these paddle gift ideas. Want to go the extra mile this season? Give the gift of a fully portable pickleball net set, so anyone can play the sport right at home.

Asbocer Pickleball Paddles Amazon Asbocer Pickleball Paddles This dueling set of paddles features a cool lightning bolt pattern and come with a set of cooling towels for post-game recovery. $70 $40 WITH COUPON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

35 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

October Prime Day 2022: Save on Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

Save on Gifts for Kids of All Ages During Amazon's October Prime Day

The 25 Best Deals from Walmart's Competing Prime Day Sale Event

Tarte's New Holiday Collection Has Great Gifts for Every Beauty Lover

The 16 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 for Holiday Gifts

The 10 Best Candle Gift Sets to Spark Joy During Cozy Season

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift