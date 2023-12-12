From clubs to attire to training — these are the best holiday gifts the golfers in your life really want.
Picking out the perfect holiday gift for the golfer who is dedicated to a beautifully played round is easy, you just have to find something they'll be giddy to use out on the green.
Whether you're shopping for a loved one who plays year-round or someone who needs to stock up on gear for the next season, we've found everything to refresh their golf wardrobe and accessories, gifts that will improve their game and golf-themed ideas that are just plain fun.
This Christmas, you can gift the golfer something they would love and use for the entire golf season on and off the court. We've put together the best holiday gift ideas for every golfer, even those who can be tricky to shop for. It doesn't matter if they're just getting started teeing off at the golf course or they're already making big swings, these presents are sure to make them smile.
From customized golf ball sets to best-selling apparel and cutting-edge clubs, shop our round-up of holiday golf gifts below. These gifts will give your golfer the extra spring in their step that they'll need to dominate from the course to the clubhouse.
Mark & Graham Golf Cart Decanter and Glasses Gift Set
A decanter sits upon a realistic golf cart in this gift set sure to be a conversation starter.
Allbirds Golf Dashers
Designed for the green, these comfy Allbirds sneakers provide full-swing stability and multi-terrain capabilities.
Bombas Men's Golf Ankle Sock 4-Pack Caddie
These socks are specially designed for golfing with strategic zone cushioning, a reinforced heel and toe, airflow and blister tape.
Bruiefpap Golf Pen Set
These tiny golf clubs are writing pens that would make great stocking stuffers for any golfer.
Reef Mulligan Slide
After a long game on the green, they can slide into these golf-inspired slides featuring a faux grass footbed and a golf ball heel pad.
Mark & Graham Golf Cheese Board and Knives Set
Has a cheese board ever been so cute?
Nike Infinity Pro 2
This unisex golf shoe provides the comfortable foam cushioning of the Nike React plus the traction of a golf shoe.
Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer
If the golfer you're shopping for is looking to improve their game, this analyzer works by attaching a small sensor to any golf club and displaying metrics via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology.
Travis Matthew Between The Lines Golf Glove
Spiff up their golf wardrobe with this dual-toned leather glove from Travis Matthew. The finger perforation ensures a breathable grip and the adjustable tab makes sure it fits perfectly.
Amazon Essentials Men's Quick-Dry Golf Polo
This polo from Amazon Essentials is a perfect basic to add to any golfer's wardrobe.
V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder
The Bushnell rangefinder finds holes that are up to 400 yards away, and can mount to most golf carts so they can know how far they have left to the pin. With this rangefinder, not only do you get an accurate reading, but you can also get a much better view with its improved magnification, definition, and color.
Arccos On Course Tracking System With A.I. Powered GPS Rangefinder
Help them track their shots from your iPhone or Android using this incredible data-compiling technology from Arccos. It includes 14 sensors (one for every club in your bag) and adjusts in real-time to weather, elevation and temperature, making it the most precise rangefinder in the game.
Therabody Wave Solo
This ultra-portable vibrating roller massage delivers pinpointed pressure and vibration to focused areas for reduced tension and improved movement.
ABC Jogger
These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.
Microfiber Waffle Pattern Golf Towel (3-pack)
Make life easier for your favorite golfer with these microfiber towels, perfect for removing dirt, sand and debris from your clubs or keeping hands dry, all while being easily clipped to a golf bag.
Apple AirPods Pro
Get $50 off a pair of AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water-resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
adidas S2G Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes
Perfect for all-weather golfers, these high-top golf shoes are waterproof and have a cushioned midsole to add support and comfort.
Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch
If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real-time.
Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls
Customize these pro-grade Wilson golf balls with any name, nickname or inside joke to make sure your favorite golfer will always be able to keep track of them.
Graphic Image On the Green Golf Score Book
Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track a golf game. Help them keep a physical copy of scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan.
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag
Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash.
