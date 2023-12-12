Picking out the perfect holiday gift for the golfer who is dedicated to a beautifully played round is easy, you just have to find something they'll be giddy to use out on the green.

Whether you're shopping for a loved one who plays year-round or someone who needs to stock up on gear for the next season, we've found everything to refresh their golf wardrobe and accessories, gifts that will improve their game and golf-themed ideas that are just plain fun.

This Christmas, you can gift the golfer something they would love and use for the entire golf season on and off the court. We've put together the best holiday gift ideas for every golfer, even those who can be tricky to shop for. It doesn't matter if they're just getting started teeing off at the golf course or they're already making big swings, these presents are sure to make them smile.

From customized golf ball sets to best-selling apparel and cutting-edge clubs, shop our round-up of holiday golf gifts below. These gifts will give your golfer the extra spring in their step that they'll need to dominate from the course to the clubhouse.

Reef Mulligan Slide Reef Reef Mulligan Slide After a long game on the green, they can slide into these golf-inspired slides featuring a faux grass footbed and a golf ball heel pad. $45 $25 Shop Now

Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer Amazon Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer If the golfer you're shopping for is looking to improve their game, this analyzer works by attaching a small sensor to any golf club and displaying metrics via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology. $150 Shop Now

V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder Amazon V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder The Bushnell rangefinder finds holes that are up to 400 yards away, and can mount to most golf carts so they can know how far they have left to the pin. With this rangefinder, not only do you get an accurate reading, but you can also get a much better view with its improved magnification, definition, and color. $270 Shop Now

Therabody Wave Solo Amazon Therabody Wave Solo This ultra-portable vibrating roller massage delivers pinpointed pressure and vibration to focused areas for reduced tension and improved movement. $79 $59 Shop Now

ABC Jogger lululemon ABC Jogger These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric. $128 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $50 off a pair of AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water-resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $249 $199 Shop Now

Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch Dick's Sporting Goods Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real-time. $200 $150 Shop Now

Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash. $210 $200 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: