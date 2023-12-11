Gifts

20 Best Barbie Gifts: Holiday Present Ideas for the Barbie Lovers That Will Arrive by Christmas

Best Barbie Gifts: Holiday Gift Ideas for the Barbie Lovers
Mattel
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:33 PM PST, December 11, 2023

From dolls to beauty products to kitchenware, we've found the best Barbie holiday gift ideas around the web.

The success of the Barbie movie has us saying: Come on Barbie, let's go party—and there is no better way to celebrate the iconic doll than by gifting one this holiday season. From the classic Barbie doll to an oversized Dreamhouse sure to make your little one smile and stylish pink kitchenware inspired by the legendary plastic woman, there's plenty of Barbie magic for everyone this holiday season.

While holiday shopping deadlines draw near, now's the time to score the season's hottest Barbie and Barbie-inspired toys. Whether you're shopping for that special kiddo or two in your life, buying grown-up Barbie goodies for your loved one to show off their fandom, or want to score a book to learn more about the history of the illustrious toy, we've found the best Barbie holiday gifts from around the web for the young and old.

To help you nail the gift for the Barbie lover on your holiday list, below we've rounded up the best Barbie presents that will arrive in time for Christmas if you act fast. 

Best Barbie Holiday Gifts for Kids

Barbie DreamHouse Dollhouse with 70+ Accessories

Amazon

This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.

$225 $203

Shop Now

Hot Wheels 2023 Barbie 1956 Corvette

Amazon

The Corvette Barbie drove in the movie is now available as a Hot Wheels car.

Barbie Super Sticker Book: Through the Decades

Amazon

Discover Barbie's journey through the decades with this interactive sticker book.

$13 $10

Shop Now

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Dreamhouse Toddler Playset

Amazon

If the small pieces of a Barbie doll present a choking hazard for your tot, consider this Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Playset.

$53 $40

Shop Now

Barbie Ken Fashionistas Doll #167 with Wheelchair and Ramp

Amazon

While he is "Kenough" on his own, this Ken doll also comes with a wheelchair, shades and a ramp.

$27 $23

Shop Now

Barbie Doll & Accessories: Travel Set with Puppy

Amazon

Go on all kinds of adventures with this jet setting Barbie.

$23 $15

Shop Now

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

Amazon

Inspired by Halle Bailey's Ariel, the official Little Mermaid doll is posable with a glittery ombre tail and long red hair.

$15 $10

Shop Now

Tinker Bell Fairy Doll Inspired by Disney’s 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

Amazon

Inspired by Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell, the official Peter Pan & Wendy doll features moveable wings and a curly up-do. 

$25 $23

Shop Now

Barbie Inspiring Women Doll: Madam C.J. Walker

Amazon

Make Barbie educational with this collectible Madam C.J. Walker doll—the first documented self-made female millionaire in the United States.

$35 $19

Shop Now

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

Walmart

This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.

$65 $39

Shop Now

Horizon Group USA Barbie Make Your Own Layered Lip Balm Kit

Amazon

This lip balm kit hits all the boxes for the gift checklist: arts and crafts, make-up and Barbie.

Best Barbie Holiday Gifts for Adults

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barbie Eye Mask, Scrunchie and Sock Set

Revolve

Give the gift of self care with this cozy set that Barbie herself would approve of.

Barbie x Fossil Limited Edition LiteHide Leather Watch

Fossil

Change up your look whenever the mood strikes with this Barbie watch with interchangeable straps and toprings.

$260 $117

Shop Now

Mattel Games UNO Barbie The Movie Card Game

Amazon

Make family game night more pink with the classic game of UNO, but with a Barbie twist. 

Homesick Barbie Dreamhouse Candle

Homesick

Your home can smell just like Barbie's with this candle featuring notes of sweet peony, rose bush, jasmine and lemon zest.

Barbie Mariah Carey Doll

Barbie/Amazon

It's the Queen of Christmas — in Barbie form! This Holiday Celebration Collectible Mariah Carey Barbie is as festive and fashionable as the megastar who inspired her. 

$114 $92

Shop Now

Barbie 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll

Amazon

Celebrate the holidays with this limited-edition 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll.

Barbie Classic Logo T-Shirt

Amazon

Show off your love of Barbie with this graphic tee.

Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses

Amazon

Sip in style with these bold pink Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses.

$35 $25

Shop Now

The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her

Amazon

Learn about Ruth Handler and the origins of Barbie with this illustrated book.

$20 $16

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

