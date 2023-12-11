From dolls to beauty products to kitchenware, we've found the best Barbie holiday gift ideas around the web.
The success of the Barbie movie has us saying: Come on Barbie, let's go party—and there is no better way to celebrate the iconic doll than by gifting one this holiday season. From the classic Barbie doll to an oversized Dreamhouse sure to make your little one smile and stylish pink kitchenware inspired by the legendary plastic woman, there's plenty of Barbie magic for everyone this holiday season.
While holiday shopping deadlines draw near, now's the time to score the season's hottest Barbie and Barbie-inspired toys. Whether you're shopping for that special kiddo or two in your life, buying grown-up Barbie goodies for your loved one to show off their fandom, or want to score a book to learn more about the history of the illustrious toy, we've found the best Barbie holiday gifts from around the web for the young and old.
To help you nail the gift for the Barbie lover on your holiday list, below we've rounded up the best Barbie presents that will arrive in time for Christmas if you act fast.
Best Barbie Holiday Gifts for Kids
Barbie DreamHouse Dollhouse with 70+ Accessories
This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.
Hot Wheels 2023 Barbie 1956 Corvette
The Corvette Barbie drove in the movie is now available as a Hot Wheels car.
Barbie Super Sticker Book: Through the Decades
Discover Barbie's journey through the decades with this interactive sticker book.
Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Dreamhouse Toddler Playset
If the small pieces of a Barbie doll present a choking hazard for your tot, consider this Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Playset.
Barbie Ken Fashionistas Doll #167 with Wheelchair and Ramp
While he is "Kenough" on his own, this Ken doll also comes with a wheelchair, shades and a ramp.
Barbie Doll & Accessories: Travel Set with Puppy
Go on all kinds of adventures with this jet setting Barbie.
Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll
Inspired by Halle Bailey's Ariel, the official Little Mermaid doll is posable with a glittery ombre tail and long red hair.
Tinker Bell Fairy Doll Inspired by Disney’s 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Inspired by Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell, the official Peter Pan & Wendy doll features moveable wings and a curly up-do.
Barbie Inspiring Women Doll: Madam C.J. Walker
Make Barbie educational with this collectible Madam C.J. Walker doll—the first documented self-made female millionaire in the United States.
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.
Horizon Group USA Barbie Make Your Own Layered Lip Balm Kit
This lip balm kit hits all the boxes for the gift checklist: arts and crafts, make-up and Barbie.
Best Barbie Holiday Gifts for Adults
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barbie Eye Mask, Scrunchie and Sock Set
Give the gift of self care with this cozy set that Barbie herself would approve of.
Barbie x Fossil Limited Edition LiteHide Leather Watch
Change up your look whenever the mood strikes with this Barbie watch with interchangeable straps and toprings.
Mattel Games UNO Barbie The Movie Card Game
Make family game night more pink with the classic game of UNO, but with a Barbie twist.
Homesick Barbie Dreamhouse Candle
Your home can smell just like Barbie's with this candle featuring notes of sweet peony, rose bush, jasmine and lemon zest.
Barbie Mariah Carey Doll
It's the Queen of Christmas — in Barbie form! This Holiday Celebration Collectible Mariah Carey Barbie is as festive and fashionable as the megastar who inspired her.
Barbie 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll
Celebrate the holidays with this limited-edition 2023 Holiday Barbie Doll.
Barbie Classic Logo T-Shirt
Show off your love of Barbie with this graphic tee.
Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses
Sip in style with these bold pink Dragon Glassware x Barbie Stemless Wine Glasses.
The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her
Learn about Ruth Handler and the origins of Barbie with this illustrated book.
