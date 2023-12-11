The success of the Barbie movie has us saying: Come on Barbie, let's go party—and there is no better way to celebrate the iconic doll than by gifting one this holiday season. From the classic Barbie doll to an oversized Dreamhouse sure to make your little one smile and stylish pink kitchenware inspired by the legendary plastic woman, there's plenty of Barbie magic for everyone this holiday season.

While holiday shopping deadlines draw near, now's the time to score the season's hottest Barbie and Barbie-inspired toys. Whether you're shopping for that special kiddo or two in your life, buying grown-up Barbie goodies for your loved one to show off their fandom, or want to score a book to learn more about the history of the illustrious toy, we've found the best Barbie holiday gifts from around the web for the young and old.

To help you nail the gift for the Barbie lover on your holiday list, below we've rounded up the best Barbie presents that will arrive in time for Christmas if you act fast.

Best Barbie Holiday Gifts for Kids

Best Barbie Holiday Gifts for Adults

Barbie Mariah Carey Doll Barbie/Amazon Barbie Mariah Carey Doll It's the Queen of Christmas — in Barbie form! This Holiday Celebration Collectible Mariah Carey Barbie is as festive and fashionable as the megastar who inspired her. $114 $92 Shop Now

