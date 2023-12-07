There's nothing quite like spending the holidays surrounded by family. Now that you're married, the number of people you consider family likely grew larger. The more, the merrier rings true, especially during this very merry time of year. But with all the new recipients on your holiday gift list, you may be struggling to determine what presents to buy for your in-laws this year.

Giving or sending a gift to your mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law or brother-in-law is a wonderful gesture. The holiday season is the perfect time to let them know how much you appreciate them welcoming you into the family. But finding just the right gift can be tricky, especially if you're still getting to know your new family members. The stakes are high — one wrong gift and you risk losing your well-earned spot as the family favorite.

That's where we come in. We've shopped high and low across the internet to find gift ideas sure to wow your in-laws and keep you in their good graces. Making your partner proud by picking the right present for their loved ones is a bonus (but to ensure you receive A's across the board, check out our lists of the best gifts for your wife or gifts for your husband).

Below, shop our curated list of the best gifts for your in-laws.

Best Gifts for Your Mother-In-Law

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription BloomsyBox BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription This is such a fun bouquet subscription from BloomsyBox. She can receive bouquets inspired by the New York Botanical Garden monthly for $100 or less, depending on how many months you sign up for. $100 Shop Now

Best Gifts for Your Father-In-Law

Golf Accessory Gift Set Amazon Golf Accessory Gift Set For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. $46 Shop Now

Best Gifts for Your Sister-In-Law

Best Gifts for Your Brother-In-Law

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.