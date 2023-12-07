Gifts

The 20 Best Holiday Gifts for In-Laws: Gift Ideas That Will Make Them Glad You're Part of the Family

By Doriean Stevenson
Updated: 12:05 PM PST, December 7, 2023

Finding a holiday gift for your mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law or sister-in-law is even easier than you think.

There's nothing quite like spending the holidays surrounded by family. Now that you're married, the number of people you consider family likely grew larger. The more, the merrier rings true, especially during this very merry time of year. But with all the new recipients on your holiday gift list, you may be struggling to determine what presents to buy for your in-laws this year.

Giving or sending a gift to your mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law or brother-in-law is a wonderful gesture. The holiday season is the perfect time to let them know how much you appreciate them welcoming you into the family. But finding just the right gift can be tricky, especially if you're still getting to know your new family members. The stakes are high — one wrong gift and you risk losing your well-earned spot as the family favorite. 

That's where we come in. We've shopped high and low across the internet to find gift ideas sure to wow your in-laws and keep you in their good graces. Making your partner proud by picking the right present for their loved ones is a bonus (but to ensure you receive A's across the board, check out our lists of the best gifts for your wife or gifts for your husband). 

Below, shop our curated list of the best gifts for your in-laws.

Best Gifts for Your Mother-In-Law

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription
BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription

This is such a fun bouquet subscription from BloomsyBox. She can receive bouquets inspired by the New York Botanical Garden monthly for $100 or less, depending on how many months you sign up for. 

Barefoot Dreams Contrast Trim Throw Blanket

Barefoot Dreams Contrast Trim Throw Blanket
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams Contrast Trim Throw Blanket

Give her the luxurious gift of warmth and comfort with this blanket from Barefoot Dreams, designed to provide a hug-like feel.

$145 $125

Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Herbal Tea Garden Gift Set

Uncommon Goods Herbal Tea Garden Gift Set
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Herbal Tea Garden Gift Set

Let them create their own herbal teas with this gift set that includes lavender, coriander, German chamomile, peppermint, and wild bergamot seeds, as well as a tea infuser, cute gardening gloves and stakes. 

Mark & Graham Deluxe Wood Scrabble Game Set

Mark & Graham Deluxe Wood Scrabble Game Set
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Deluxe Wood Scrabble Game Set

For those with a competitive nature who love board games, upgrade their Scrabble board to this luxury edition. Made from maple wood with cabinets underneath for storage and personalized with your last name, game night just became high class.  

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Bean Box

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Bean Box's best-selling Coffee Advent Calendar is back for 2023 to put an extra jingle in your step all season long. Choose from 12 whole bean or freshly ground coffees curated from the best roasters in the country.

$79 $72

Shop Now

Best Gifts for Your Father-In-Law

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm

Useful and thoughtful, the Apple Watch Series 8 with a graphite stainless steel case and black sports band is currently on sale.

$699 $549

Shop Now

Golf Accessory Gift Set

Golf Accessory Gift Set
Amazon

Golf Accessory Gift Set

For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. 

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set
Amazon

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set

If your father-in-law is the ultimate grill master, enhance his barbeque game by gifting him this 20-piece deluxe set from Cuisinart.

$60 $41

Shop Now

New York Times Custom History of WWII Book

New York Times Custom History of WWII Book
Uncommon Goods

New York Times Custom History of WWII Book

History buffs will be delighted to unwrap this New York Times WWII Book with their name engraved on the front cover. Unlike documentaries that bring these memories to the present day, they'll get to read actual news coverage of the historical events while they happened. 

Godinger Dublin Crystal 5-Pc. Whiskey Set

Godinger Dublin Crystal 5-Pc. Whiskey Set
Macy's

Godinger Dublin Crystal 5-Pc. Whiskey Set

Do they like to unwind with a glass of whiskey after a long day? Now they can sip in style with this glass decanter and matching glasses set from Macy's.

$80 $21

Shop Now

Best Gifts for Your Sister-In-Law

The Popcorn Bowl with Kernel Sifter

The Popcorn Bowl with Kernel Sifter
Uncommon Goods

The Popcorn Bowl with Kernel Sifter

Make her at-home movies (or girl dinners) classy and kernel-less with this popcorn bowl. 

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

The beloved lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in fleece is the ultimate casual-chic accessory, offering a convenient solution for carrying essentials.

Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo

Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo
Graza

Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo

Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this duo of cooking and finishing olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.

Calico Critters Costume Cuties

Calico Critters Costume Cuties
Amazon

Calico Critters Costume Cuties

If she's always scrolling through TikTok giggling at these Calico Critters, get her a set of her own. 

Melinda Maria Jewelry Travel Case

Melinda Maria Jewelry Travel Case
Melinda Maria

Melinda Maria Jewelry Travel Case

Keep their jewelry from tangling with this petite jewelry travel case. It stores earrings, rings, necklaces and more.

Best Gifts for Your Brother-In-Law

BÉIS The Sport Sling

BÉIS The Sport Sling
Beis

BÉIS The Sport Sling

They can carry everything they need on the go with this sleek sling. 

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many hoodies. 

$65 $33

Shop Now

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

The ideal present for busy professionals, students, and foodies alike, this sandwich maker lets you easily create a breakfast, lunch or dinner sandwich in 5 minutes or less.

$30 at Amazon

Shop Now

$30 at Wayfair

Shop Now

Orzly Nintendo Switch Carry Case

Orzly Nintendo Switch Carry Case
Amazon

Orzly Nintendo Switch Carry Case

This best-selling Nintendo Switch Carrying Case has over 47,000 ratings because of the durable shell, screen protection insert, and quick access compartments. Choose from one of the nine colors.

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper

This classic slipper won't go out of style. It comes in six colors.

$75 $65

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

