Show your wife you really love her this holiday with these creative gift ideas she'll adore.
No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your wife who may already have everything she will ever need is tricky — especially with thousands of gifting options. Whether Christmas is your wife's favorite time of year, they have a wintertime birthday, you're prepping for eight nights of Hanukkah celebrations or you simply just want to make her feel special, finding a unique gift for your wife should be less nerve-wracking with our help.
One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your wife. What does she enjoy? Does she like being cozy after a long day or going out to let off some steam? For women who believe comfort is key, a weighted robe or plush throw blanket are knockout gift ideas. If your wife is a skin care guru or likes the finer things in life, we've included splurge-worthy gifts as well to really "wow" her.
The best gifts for your spouse aren’t necessarily something she needs, but something that will make her feel special. Don't panic though. Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your wife will adore this year.
Nespresso Gran Lattissima Original Espresso Machine
Upgrade her morning coffee with the Gran Lattisima. It can do it all at the press of a button, whether she's in the mood for a cappuccino, a latte or a flat white.
La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection Set
Let her try luxurious products from La Mer, but at a reasonable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so she can decide if she wants to splurge on the full-sized products afterward.
UGG Tasman Slipper
With super soft sheepskin lining, these wear-anywhere slippers are perfect for lounging around the house or walking around town during cozy season.
PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
Look stylish on the court with this pickleball paddle made with a green checkboard design and an elegant non-slip handle.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work, or play, she can use this shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles. It is also heated for even more relaxation.
Custom Viewfinder Reel
Get adorably sentimental with this viewfinder that comes with a code you can use to create a custom reel, which will be delivered in five days after you upload your personal photos.
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set
This is no ordinary scented candle. Perfume the body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Obsession
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Hilary Duff are all fans of Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum cream, and now your wife can enjoy the full collection with the famous cream, body scrub, fragrance mist, shower gel and hair oil.
Cozyla 10.1” WiFi Smart Digital Picture Frame
This modern frame comes with unlimited storage so you can add endless photos of your wedding day, honeymoon and other special memories.
Calpak Hue Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage
Upgrade the frequent traveler's carry-on to this Calpack option which features an easy access front pocket to store travel essentials.
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens. Cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades.
sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle
Outdoor lovers use any excuse to be outside. This adorable bike works for rides through the neighborhood, but it has adjustable settings to work on hilly terrains.
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Ember Coffee Mug 2
Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.
Tatcha Mini Favorites Set
Help her hydrate, plump and soothe with Tatcha's celeb-loved skincare. This mini set is a great way for her to test out the brand or to take on future vacations.
Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe
Like a weighted blanket, the heft of this robe from Uncommon Goods can reduce anxiety and provide a sense of calm. The shoulder pads are even specifically designed to help decrease muscle soreness.
Mark & Graham Deluxe Wood Scrabble Game Set
For those with a competitive nature who love board games, upgrade your Scrabble board to this luxury edition. Made from maple wood with cabinets underneath for storage and personalized with your last name, game night just became high class.
Anthropologie Floral Faux Fur Throw
This stunning blanket will brighten up any room. But it won't only add a touch of flair, it also is made of fuzzy faux fur to keep your wife extra cozy when snuggling on the couch.
Stanley Quencher H2.0
How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility.
The Milk Bar Sampler
For the sweet tooth, gift them the stunning Milk Bar sampler. Whether it's their favorite place to get a treat or have always wanted to try it, the sampler comes in a beautiful tin with a Milk Bar pie slice, B'day Truffles, and so many more treats.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: