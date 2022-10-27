Wayfair's Way Day Sale is back with tons of deals for your holiday shopping, including decorations and Christmas trees. You might not be ready to pull out the tinsel and garland, or set up your Christmas tree just yet, but with Way Day 2022 ending tonight it's never too early to get a head start on your holiday planning. And with this year in particular, it might be more important than ever before — especially if you're looking to add an artificial Christmas tree to your home.

We learned from the last year it's never too early to shop for your Christmas tree. Much like so many other industries that were feeling the effects of the pandemic, those in the business of Christmas trees experienced shortages and obstacles of their own. According to Forbes, due to the global supply chain shortage last year, Christmas trees were reportedly expected to not only take longer to make and ship, but they were more expensive than normal too. CBS News even cited Christmas trees as one of the 10 things you might have the most trouble finding during the 2021 holiday season.

In short: You'll want to make sure that you order your tree soon this year to avoid the hassle (and possible expenses) of ordering it too late.

To help you in your search for the most perfect artificial Christmas tree — and avoid the stress of navigating potential shipping delays, increased prices and issues with limited stock later on in the holiday season — the ET Style team has rounded up some of the best options to shop at every budget, including collapsable and pop-up ones from Amazon, Wayfair, Kohl's and West Elm, among many others.

Whether you're in the market for a traditional faux tree, pre lit tree or even more modern offerings like a white Christmas tree and pink options, you're bound to find your dream Christmas tree this holiday season — and at a price-point that's just perfect for you. We've gathered some of the best fake Christmas trees that looks real.

Ahead, peruse through the best artificial Christmas trees to shop at the Way Day Sale. Need more seasonal home inspiration? Check out the coziest furniture and decor to get your home ready for fall.

Wayfair's Way Day Christmas Tree Deals

Amazon Christmas Tree Deals

Koh'ls Christmas Tree Deals

West Elm Christmas Tree Deals

