The day after Thanksgiving isn't just Black Friday, it's also the day many people transition their fall decor to festive Christmas adornments. While some people may decorate their homes before Turkey Day, even Scrooges find it perfectly acceptable to decorate for the Yuletide once Thanksgiving commences.

If you want to turn your home into a winter wonderland this year, you don't want to miss the best deals where you can score big savings on festive Christmas decorations. Amazon, Wayfair, and Target are already spreading the savings with their holiday sales, and included in these deals are adorable, stylish, and unique pieces that celebrate the holidays. Whether you're looking for a stunning artificial Christmas tree, a gorgeous wreath, or Christmas lights, we've found the best markdowns on holiday decor.

To get you started on decking the halls and transforming your home into the holiday hot spot, check out these deals on festive holiday decor. Getting them at a discount during the holiday season is the easiest way to instantly get into the holiday spirit.

Amazon Christmas Decor Deals

Christmas Willow Vine Lights Amazon Christmas Willow Vine Lights The best kind of Christmas decorations are the ones that can be used year round. Cast an enchanting, warm, soft, ambient glow in any room with these lights. $60 $47 Shop Now

Outdoor Star String Lights Amazon Outdoor Star String Lights Create a virtual tree in your window, yard, or on the side of your house. Just hang the big star on any wall, and then drape the 9 string lights down for the full effect. $30 $23 Shop Now

Christmas Gnomes Set of 3 Amazon Christmas Gnomes Set of 3 Bring good luck to your home this holiday season with festive gnomes in colorful long hats. This option comes in a set of three so you can keep them together or spread them throughout the house. $27 $13 Shop Now

50 Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments Amazon 50 Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments Replace your old ornaments with these shatterproof ones that come in fun green and red colors. Your tree will sparkle and shine when you use these shimmery orbs. $21 $17 Shop Now

