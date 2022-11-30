Shopping

From Wreaths to Ornaments, These Are The Best Christmas Decoration Deals to Shop Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Christmas Decor Deals
The day after Thanksgiving isn't just Black Friday, it's also the day many people transition their fall decor to festive Christmas adornments. While some people may decorate their homes before Turkey Day, even Scrooges find it perfectly acceptable to decorate for the Yuletide once Thanksgiving commences. 

If you want to turn your home into a winter wonderland this year, you don't want to miss the best deals where you can score big savings on festive Christmas decorations. Amazon, Wayfair, and Target are already spreading the savings with their holiday sales, and included in these deals are adorable, stylish, and unique pieces that celebrate the holidays. Whether you're looking for a stunning artificial Christmas tree, a gorgeous wreath, or Christmas lights, we've found the best markdowns on holiday decor. 

To get you started on decking the halls and transforming your home into the holiday hot spot, check out these deals on festive holiday decor. Getting them at a discount during the holiday season is the easiest way to instantly get into the holiday spirit. 

Amazon Christmas Decor Deals

7.5' Artificial Holiday Christmas Pine Tree
7.5' Artificial Holiday Christmas Pine Tree
Amazon
7.5' Artificial Holiday Christmas Pine Tree

Featuring artificial snow and warm lights, this isn't your standard Christmas tree. The tree comes in a variety of heights so you can pick the one that bests fits your space. 

$180$140
Christmas Willow Vine Lights
Christmas Willow Vine Lights
Amazon
Christmas Willow Vine Lights

The best kind of Christmas decorations are the ones that can be used year round. Cast an enchanting, warm, soft, ambient glow in any room with these lights. 

$60$47
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath
Amazon
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

Put this festive holiday wreath on your front door to spread Christmas cheer through your neighborhood. 

$105$95
Outdoor Star String Lights
Outdoor Star String Lights
Amazon
Outdoor Star String Lights

Create a virtual tree in your window, yard, or on the side of your house. Just hang the big star on any wall, and then drape the 9 string lights down for the full effect. 

$30$23
Great Bay Home Soft Sherpa Holiday Throw
Great Bay Home Soft Sherpa Holiday Throw
Amazon
Great Bay Home Soft Sherpa Holiday Throw

Cuddle up in a festive throw blanket that's made of sherpa and fleece so it's extra cozy. 

$28$20
Christmas Gnomes Set of 3
FFPTBNYX Christmas Gnomes Set of 3
Amazon
Christmas Gnomes Set of 3

Bring good luck to your home this holiday season with festive gnomes in colorful long hats. This option comes in a set of three so you can keep them together or spread them throughout the house. 

$27$13
50 Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments
Supreme Xmas Store 50 Pcs Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments
Amazon
50 Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments

Replace your old ornaments with these shatterproof ones that come in fun green and red colors. Your tree will sparkle and shine when you use these shimmery orbs. 

$21$17

Wayfair Christmas Decor Deals

7.5' The Twillery Co. Jack Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
The Twillery Co. Jack Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair
7.5' The Twillery Co. Jack Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Now is the perfect time to order a Christmas tree so your holiday decorating can begin stress-free. An artificial Christmas tree is a great investment that'll last for many winters to come.

$203$140
Three Posts 7.5'' Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
Three Posts 7.5'' Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Three Posts 7.5'' Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

If you don't like the traditional green Christmas tree, this frosted option would be stunning in any space. At 7.5" it will make a statement and be the centerpiece of your room.

$372$300
Three Posts 72'' in. Faux Garland
Three Posts 72'' in. Faux Garland
Wayfair
Three Posts 72'' in. Faux Garland

Hang this festive garland with gold and red ornaments indoors or outdoors to get your home ready for the holidays. 

$37$34
Glitzhome 36" Metal Christmas Santa Yard Stake
Glitzhome 36" Metal Christmas Santa Yard Stake
Wayfair
Glitzhome 36" Metal Christmas Santa Yard Stake

This adorable Santa attached to a yard stake will brighten up any lawn. If you don't want to put it outside, you can also stand it up in your living room.

$27$24
Gemmy Industries Olaf Holding Christmas Tree Inflatable
Gemmy Industries Olaf Holding Christmas Tree Inflatable
Wayfair
Gemmy Industries Olaf Holding Christmas Tree Inflatable

Frozen fans will love this inflatable Olaf who is holding holiday trees. It's around four feet tall so people driving by will be able to see this fun lawn ornament. 

$53$38
Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

This artificial Christmas tree mimics the real thing, but without cleaning up pine needles. 

$307$270

Target Christmas Decor Deals

Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Ceramic LED Christmas Tree
Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Ceramic LED Christmas Tree
Target
Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Ceramic LED Christmas Tree

Depending on your age, you may remember seeing one of these ceramic Christmas trees in your home growing up. Bring back the fond memories by showcasing this light up tree in your current place. 

$90$40
Juvale 2 Pack Small Gold Christmas Trees for Tabletop
Juvale 2 Pack Small Gold Christmas Trees for Tabletop
Target
Juvale 2 Pack Small Gold Christmas Trees for Tabletop

Decorate your table or counter with these adorable golden trees. They'd look great on your dining room table when you host a holiday meal. 

$27$17
Mr. Christmas Animated Mini Carnival Music Box
Mr. Christmas Animated Mini Carnival Music Box
Target
Mr. Christmas Animated Mini Carnival Music Box

Wind up this moving ferris wheel and hear the melody of We Wish You A Merry Christmas. This will be one unique piece to have in your home. 

$50$25

