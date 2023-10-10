Stock up on fall style essentials during Amazon's October Prime Day Sale, from Levi's jeans to adidas sneakers and so much more.
It's fall, y'all!
As autumn makes its much-awaited entrance, the accompanying fall sales are just starting to kick off. Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 is finally here — now through October 11 — and Amazon is making bold statements with some amazing fall fashion deals both men and women can enjoy. From Adidas footwear to Levi's denim, plus deep discounts on Amazon's own essentials and more, now is the best time to take advantage of insane savings as you transition your summer wardrobe to fall fashion.
Whether you're back to school or returning to the office this fall, Amazon is offering unbeatable deals on clothing, shoes and accessories over the next 48 hours to keep you looking stylish all season long.
While we love a good statement piece, one of the best things you can shop during the Amazon savings event is wardrobe basics. Starting at just $8, you can stock up on joggers and cotton tees for men and women, classic blue jeans from top brands, lightweight jackets, stylish separates for the office and so much more.
To help guide your shopping experience, we've rounded up the best deals on men's and women's clothing to shop now. Below, check out our favorite Prime Day fashion deals that you can wear into fall — while they're still in stock and the savings are hot.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Women
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.
Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot
Dr. Martens Lenore Chelsea Boots, featuring cozy fax fur lining, are an essential for chilly autumn days.
LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater
Stay cozy in this oversized turtleneck sweater, available in over 20 different colors.
Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator
Even though summer has ended, there's no need to part with your sunglasses. These timeless rose gold Michael Kors aviator sunglasses feature metal frames and a double-bridge design for a stylish look.
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds an interesting texture to this affordable pair.
Adrianna Papell Women's Knit Crepe Tuxedo Wrap Dress
Adriana Papell's Knit Crepe Tuxedo Wrap Dress features a satin shawl collar, refined long sleeves and a pleated wrap skirt for an elegant look.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Reviewers are raving about these ultra-soft and non-see-through yoga leggings. Throw these on with your favorite pair of sneakers and you're ready for the day.
Levi's Women's Melanie Bomber Jacket
At under $50, this classic Levi's bomber jacket is a steal.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Men
Amazon Essentials Men's Water-Resistant Sherpa-Lined Puffer Vest
Layering with this sherpa-lined puffer vest is the perfect way to stay warm throughout the entire season.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.
Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant
Made with 72% organic cotton, these slim-fit chino pants are designed for all-day comfort.
Adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel.
Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans
These slim jeans are ideal for athletic builds with a slim ankle and enough room in the thigh area.
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of your favorite sneakers.
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a fall staple.
Oakley Men's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses
Oakley's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses feature PRIZM Lens Technology to enhance color, contrast and detail in any environment.
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer
For both professional and casual wear, these leather penny loafers feature a soft suede lining and cushioned footbed.
GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants
For an ultra-casual option, these jogger-style cargo pants will keep you comfy all day long.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
