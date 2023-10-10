Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days has arrived. Shop the best beauty deals from top brands like L’Oréal, Revlon, Laneige and more.
Amazon's October Prime Day is officially here with major discounts on beauty essentials to help you revitalize your self-care routine this fall. If Prime Day is your favorite time to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, you're in luck. We've tracked down the best Amazon Prime Day deals for all things beauty, and it truly might be Amazon's best sale yet — move over, Black Friday!
We often look to red carpet-ready celebrities to inspire our skincare shopping, and right now you can save on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to COSRX Snail Mucin essence and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer loved by Kerry Washington. For your best hair yet, shop deals on TikTok's favorite Revlon One Step Volumizer, Samnyte Hair Wax Stick and basically the antidote to frizz and tangles, It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo.
Whether you're a skincare guru, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day. Below, shop the 20 best Prime Day beauty deals available right now.
Best October Prime Day Skincare Deals
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum
Packed with a powerful 10% active Vitamin C Blend and energizing nonapeptides, this anti aging skin care serum works wonders on revitalizing tired, lackluster, sensitive skin, leaving it looking glowing and firm.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
PMD Clean Mini
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
Cetaphil Face Wash
Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil
This super concentrated, lightweight 0.3% retinol facial oil features a powerful formula that penetrates deep within the skin's surface, working to replenish dryness for radiant, younger-looking skin. It can help reduce visible signs of aging and damage from UV rays.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream
This silky soft eye cream works to improve the look of puffiness under the eyes and provide long-lasting hydration for a visibly brighter look.
Best October Prime Day Hair Care Deals
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is rich in castor oil to smooth hair frizz, tame flyaways and improve overall shine for a clean look.
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Achieve at-home blowouts with this hot air brush featuring a slim handle, a small oval-shaped head, and an additional medium heat setting. The detachable design allows for even greater control and easier storage.
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.
Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver
Even if you don't have naturally wavy hair, you can get the look using DryBar's innovative wave iron.
Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
You don't have to love beauty products to appreciate a scalp massager.
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo w/Keratin
It's A 10 Daily Miracle Shampoo contains ingredients that offer protection against damage caused by thermal styling and natural factors.
Best October Prime Day Makeup Deals
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
This CC cream offers a full-coverage finish, SPF 50 protection and hydration all in one product.
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color
Add a healthy wash of color to your complexion with Honest Beauty's creamy lip and cheek tint.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
Ophthalmologist-tested and contact lens-friendly, this mascara has an ultra-thin bristles to lengthen and curl your lashes without clumping.
NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner
Stock up on NYX's best-selling liquid eyeliner for a perfect cat eye every time.
Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation
This buildable powder foundation illuminates while giving the effect of a more even skin tone.
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
Formulated with murumuru and shea butters, this balm is a pick-me-up for your lips.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
