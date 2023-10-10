Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Your Favorite Murad Skincare Products During Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:00 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

The first-ever Prime Big Deal Days sale event is here and Murad's best sellers are all 30% off right now.

Prime Day deals are back today as Amazon just launched its Prime Big Deal Days sale event. This October Prime Day, officially running from October 10 to October 11, is loaded with discounts on must-have beauty products, including best sellers from Murad Skincare. Treat yourself to a fall skincare refresh, or get a head start on your holiday shopping with 30% off Murad's science-backed solutions that deliver powerful results.

Shop the Murad Prime Day Deals

For the next 48 hours only, you can save on tons of Murad's top-rated customer favorites, including holy grail serums like the vitamin C-powered Rapid Dark Spot Treatment and the fast-acting Retinol Youth Serum. Whether you're in search of an anti-aging eye cream or an exfoliating face wash, Murad's lineup of clinical-strength formulas has you covered — at a discount, no less.

If you don't have a Prime membership, it's worth signing up for the free 30-day trial now so you can get access to even more Black Friday-level deals. Ahead, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Murad Skincare to complete your fall skin regimen.

Best Amazon Prime Day Murad Deals

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum

Prevent and reduce the look of wrinkles all around the eyes (including lids!) with Retinol Tri-Active Technology for potent-yet-gentle results.

$89 $68

Shop Now

Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment

Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment

This uniquely encapsulated retinal serum dramatically lifts and improves sagging, smooths deep-set wrinkles and increases skin elasticity. Best to use in the evenings.

$105 $81

Shop Now

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

Rapidly reduce the look of dark spots without a prescription. This intensive serum promotes surface cell turnover and offers skin lightening spot treatment for sun spots, black spots, and dark spots.

$81 $62

Shop Now

Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This daily SPF moisturizer with vitamin C hydrates, protects, brightens, and best of all it shields against environmental aggressors and protects from UV damage.

$35 $27

Shop Now

Murad Clarifying Cleanser

Murad Clarifying Cleanser

Acne gel cleanser that helps dissolve oil, purify pores, clear blemishes, and prevent future breakouts. Formulated with two types of salicylic acid. Works best for normal, oily, combination & sensitive skin types.

$14 $11

Shop Now

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

Fast-acting serum with 3 retinol technologies visibly improves key signs of aging in just 2 weeks. Gentle enough for nightly use.

$92 $71

Shop Now

Murad Oil & Pore Control Mattifier SPF 45

Murad Oil & Pore Control Mattifier SPF 45

Oil-free, lightweight SPF 45 moisturizer instantly minimizes the appearance of pores by 54% and delivers 10 hours of oil, shine and pore control. Oil-trapping microspheres mattify, smooth and blur imperfections.

$49 $38

Shop Now

Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment

Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment

Fast-acting acne spot treatment that reduces blemish size and redness within four hours of application. Treatment fights irritants while still preserving a skin's healthy balance.

$26 $20

Shop Now

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

 

Intensive triple-action exfoliator with a proprietary blend of salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids polishes away dull, dry skin without irritation.

$46 $35

Shop Now

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

This lightweight hydration gel moisturizer is packed with minerals, vitamins and peptides, and is formulated to alleviate dryness, provide anti-wrinkle benefits, and support healthy looking skin tone and texture.

$71 $55

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

