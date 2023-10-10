Prime Day deals are back today as Amazon just launched its Prime Big Deal Days sale event. This October Prime Day, officially running from October 10 to October 11, is loaded with discounts on must-have beauty products, including best sellers from Murad Skincare. Treat yourself to a fall skincare refresh, or get a head start on your holiday shopping with 30% off Murad's science-backed solutions that deliver powerful results.

Shop the Murad Prime Day Deals

For the next 48 hours only, you can save on tons of Murad's top-rated customer favorites, including holy grail serums like the vitamin C-powered Rapid Dark Spot Treatment and the fast-acting Retinol Youth Serum. Whether you're in search of an anti-aging eye cream or an exfoliating face wash, Murad's lineup of clinical-strength formulas has you covered — at a discount, no less.

If you don't have a Prime membership, it's worth signing up for the free 30-day trial now so you can get access to even more Black Friday-level deals. Ahead, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Murad Skincare to complete your fall skin regimen.

Best Amazon Prime Day Murad Deals

Murad Clarifying Cleanser Amazon Murad Clarifying Cleanser Acne gel cleanser that helps dissolve oil, purify pores, clear blemishes, and prevent future breakouts. Formulated with two types of salicylic acid. Works best for normal, oily, combination & sensitive skin types. $14 $11 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

