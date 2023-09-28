It seems like Amazon Prime Day was just yesterday, but the retailer is already gearing up to host another major Prime Day sale this season. We're talking thousands upon thousands of discounts on everything from the hottest new tech devices to kitchen appliances — and there are plenty of early deals you can shop before Prime Big Deal Days goes live on October 10 and 11.

If Prime Day is your favorite time to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, you're in luck. We've tracked down the best early Amazon Prime Day deals for all things beauty, and it truly might be Amazon's best sale yet — move over, Black Friday!

We often look to red carpet-ready celebrities to inspire our skincare shopping, and right now you can save on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to COSRX Snail Mucin essence and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer loved by Kerry Washington. For your best hair yet, shop deals on TikTok's favorite Revlon One Step Volumizer, Samnyte Hair Wax Stick and basically the antidote to frizz and tangles, It's A 10 Leave-In Conditioner.

Whether you're a skincare guru, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone on sale ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day. Below, shop the 20 best Prime Day beauty deals available right now.

Best Early October Prime Day Skincare Deals

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand SolaWave Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel. $149 $96 Shop Now

PMD Clean Mini Amazon PMD Clean Mini Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin. $69 $59 Shop Now

Best Early October Prime Day Hair Care Deals

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is rich in castor oil to smooth hair frizz, tame flyaways and improve overall shine for a clean look. $15 $7 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Early October Prime Day Makeup Deals

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

