It seems like Amazon Prime Day was just yesterday, but the retailer is already gearing up to host another major Prime Day sale this season. We're talking thousands upon thousands of discounts on everything from the hottest new tech devices to kitchen appliances — and there are plenty of early deals you can shop before Prime Big Deal Days goes live on October 10 and 11.
If Prime Day is your favorite time to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, you're in luck. We've tracked down the best early Amazon Prime Day deals for all things beauty, and it truly might be Amazon's best sale yet — move over, Black Friday!
We often look to red carpet-ready celebrities to inspire our skincare shopping, and right now you can save on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to COSRX Snail Mucin essence and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer loved by Kerry Washington. For your best hair yet, shop deals on TikTok's favorite Revlon One Step Volumizer, Samnyte Hair Wax Stick and basically the antidote to frizz and tangles, It's A 10 Leave-In Conditioner.
Whether you're a skincare guru, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone on sale ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day. Below, shop the 20 best Prime Day beauty deals available right now.
Best Early October Prime Day Skincare Deals
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum
Packed with a powerful 10% active Vitamin C Blend and energizing nonapeptides, this anti aging skin care serum works wonders on revitalizing tired, lackluster, sensitive skin, leaving it looking glowing and firm.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
PMD Clean Mini
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
Cetaphil Face Wash
Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin
If typical sunscreens tend to break you out, opt for Neutrogena's oil-free, acne-friendly formula.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil
This super concentrated, lightweight 0.3% retinol facial oil features a powerful formula that penetrates deep within the skin's surface, working to replenish dryness for radiant, younger-looking skin. It can help reduce visible signs of aging and damage from UV rays.
Best Early October Prime Day Hair Care Deals
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray
Eliminate frizz, detangle and leave your locks shinier than ever with this nourishing leave-in conditioner spray, a favorite of Hailey Bieber and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is rich in castor oil to smooth hair frizz, tame flyaways and improve overall shine for a clean look.
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Achieve at-home blowouts with this hot air brush featuring a slim handle, a small oval-shaped head, and an additional medium heat setting. The detachable design allows for even greater control and easier storage.
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.
Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver
Even if you don't have naturally wavy hair, you can get the look using DryBar's innovative wave iron.
Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
You don't have to love beauty products to appreciate a scalp massager.
Best Early October Prime Day Makeup Deals
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer has been a longtime drugstore favorite for its easy-to-use sponge applicator and multi-functioning formula that can be used to eliminate the look of dark circles, conceal redness and add brightness to the skin.
Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color
Add a healthy wash of color to your complexion with Honest Beauty's creamy lip and cheek tint.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
Ophthalmologist-tested and contact lens-friendly, this mascara has an ultra-thin bristles to lengthen and curl your lashes without clumping.
NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner
Stock up on NYX's best-selling liquid eyeliner for a perfect cat eye every time.
Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray
Your makeup can last up to 16 hours when you use this oil- and shine-controlling setting spray.
Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation
This buildable powder foundation illuminates while giving the effect of a more even skin tone.
