Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Early October Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now: L’Oréal, COSRX, Revlon and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kerry Washington Neutrogena
Neutrogena
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 1:17 PM PDT, September 28, 2023

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days sale is happening this October, but you can shop these beauty deals right now.

It seems like Amazon Prime Day was just yesterday, but the retailer is already gearing up to host another major Prime Day sale this season. We're talking thousands upon thousands of discounts on everything from the hottest new tech devices to kitchen appliances — and there are plenty of early deals you can shop before Prime Big Deal Days goes live on October 10 and 11.

If Prime Day is your favorite time to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, you're in luck. We've tracked down the best early Amazon Prime Day deals for all things beauty, and it truly might be Amazon's best sale yet — move over, Black Friday!

We often look to red carpet-ready celebrities to inspire our skincare shopping, and right now you can save on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to COSRX Snail Mucin essence and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer loved by Kerry Washington. For your best hair yet, shop deals on TikTok's favorite Revlon One Step VolumizerSamnyte Hair Wax Stick and basically the antidote to frizz and tangles, It's A 10 Leave-In Conditioner.

Whether you're a skincare guru, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone on sale ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day. Below, shop the 20 best Prime Day beauty deals available right now.

Best Early October Prime Day Skincare Deals

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $15

Shop Now

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum
Amazon

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum

Packed with a powerful 10% active Vitamin C Blend and energizing nonapeptides, this anti aging skin care serum works wonders on revitalizing tired, lackluster, sensitive skin, leaving it looking glowing and firm.

$33 $21

Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
SolaWave

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149 $96

Shop Now

PMD Clean Mini

PMD Clean Mini
Amazon

PMD Clean Mini

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$69 $59

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.

$27 $16

Shop Now

Cetaphil Face Wash

Cetaphil Face Wash
Amazon

Cetaphil Face Wash

Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.

$17 $12

Shop Now

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin
Amazon

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin

If typical sunscreens tend to break you out, opt for Neutrogena's oil-free, acne-friendly formula.

$12 $10

Shop Now

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil
Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil

This super concentrated, lightweight 0.3% retinol facial oil features a powerful formula that penetrates deep within the skin's surface, working to replenish dryness for radiant, younger-looking skin. It can help reduce visible signs of aging and damage from UV rays. 

$41 $26

Shop Now

Best Early October Prime Day Hair Care Deals

It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray

It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray
Amazon

It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray

Eliminate frizz, detangle and leave your locks shinier than ever with this nourishing leave-in conditioner spray, a favorite of Hailey Bieber and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.

$38 $26

Shop Now

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Amazon

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is rich in castor oil to smooth hair frizz, tame flyaways and improve overall shine for a clean look. 

$15 $7

With Coupon

Shop Now

Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Achieve at-home blowouts with this hot air brush featuring a slim handle, a small oval-shaped head, and an additional medium heat setting. The detachable design allows for even greater control and easier storage. 

$70 $41

Shop Now

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Amazon

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.

$17 $12

Shop Now

Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver

Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver
Amazon

Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver

Even if you don't have naturally wavy hair, you can get the look using DryBar's innovative wave iron.

$139 $93

Shop Now

Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
Amazon

Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

You don't have to love beauty products to appreciate a scalp massager. 

$10 $8

Shop Now

Best Early October Prime Day Makeup Deals

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer has been a longtime drugstore favorite for its easy-to-use sponge applicator and multi-functioning formula that can be used to eliminate the look of dark circles, conceal redness and add brightness to the skin. 

$11 $8

Shop Now

Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color

Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color
Amazon

Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color

Add a healthy wash of color to your complexion with Honest Beauty's creamy lip and cheek tint.

$20 $15

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

Ophthalmologist-tested and contact lens-friendly, this mascara has an ultra-thin bristles to lengthen and curl your lashes without clumping.

$13 $9

Shop Now

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner
Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner

Stock up on NYX's best-selling liquid eyeliner for a perfect cat eye every time.

$20 $17

Shop Now

Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray

Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray
Amazon

Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray

Your makeup can last up to 16 hours when you use this oil- and shine-controlling setting spray. 

$36 $31

Shop Now

Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation

Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation
Amazon

Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation

This buildable powder foundation illuminates while giving the effect of a more even skin tone.

$36 $29

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Over $50 On the Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Sales & Deals

Save Over $50 On the Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Shop Cult Beauty's Biggest and Best Advent Calendar Yet

Beauty & Wellness

Shop Cult Beauty's Biggest and Best Advent Calendar Yet

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

The 20 Best Deals to Shop from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Deals to Shop from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event

Augustinus Bader Just Dropped the Most Luxurious Holiday Skincare Sets

Beauty & Wellness

Augustinus Bader Just Dropped the Most Luxurious Holiday Skincare Sets

The 12 Best Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now

Beauty & Wellness

The 12 Best Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now

Save Up to 40% on Murad Skincare Best-Sellers and Holiday Gift Sets

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Murad Skincare Best-Sellers and Holiday Gift Sets

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Is Now Available

Gifts

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Is Now Available

The Best Deals From the 2023 Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals From the 2023 Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale

ILIA Beauty Bestsellers are 20% Off Right Now With This Special Code

Beauty & Wellness

ILIA Beauty Bestsellers are 20% Off Right Now With This Special Code

Tags: