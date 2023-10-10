Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Theragun Deals 2023: Save Up to 30% on Massage Guns, SmartGoggles and More

Theragun Pro
Therabody
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:00 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is here with the best massage gun deals, including Theraguns up to $120 off.

Prime Big Deal Days deals at Amazon are officially here. With thousands of deep discounts across every category today and tomorrow, we're well aware of how difficult it can be to find a deal that's actually worth adding to your cart. Amongst the can't-miss markdowns are Therabody's top-rated Theraguns.

Right now, you can score up to 30% off Theragun massage guns and more of Therabody's wellness tech products at Amazon. Percussive massagers are having a moment right now and a good massage gun can make a world of difference in your workout recovery. 

Therabody's top-rated Theraguns are beloved for assisting with muscle relaxation and pain relief across the body. They can also help relieve stress and boost your overall mood after a long day. If you've been considering purchasing a Theragun, Amazon's October Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to save up to $120 on all of the brand's best-in-class percussive massagers. 

Best October Prime Day Theragun Deals

Theragun Pro G5

Theragun Pro G5
Amazon

Theragun Pro G5

The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere.

$599 $479

Shop Now

Theragun Pro G4

Theragun Pro G4
Amazon

Theragun Pro G4

The Theragun PRO is the ultimate tool for recovery and pain relief to keep you moving. Its patented signature triangle handle makes makes it easier to hit hard-to-reach areas with power, depth and speed.

$459 $349

Shop Now

Theragun Elite

Theragun Elite
Amazon

Theragun Elite

Get $80 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. 

$399 $319

Shop Now

Theragun Prime

Theragun Prime
Amazon

Theragun Prime

With 4 attachments and 5 speeds, the simplified Theragun Prime has the power to massage any area like a pro. The ergonomic handle allows deep tissue pain relief with flexible positioning while reducing stress on the wrist, hands, and arms.

$299 $229

Shop Now

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Amazon

Theragun Mini

Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by Theragun massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

Beyond massage guns, more Therabody products are also on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. From a smart vibrating foam roller to an eye massager and even the TheraFace PRO skin care device, Therabody's cutting-edge wellness technology is at the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

Best October Prime Day Therabody Deals

TheraFace PRO

TheraFace PRO
Amazon

TheraFace PRO

From skin-toning microcurrent to rejuvenating LED light therapy, a relaxing facial massage meets the facial therapies you love, all in one device. Reduce tension and relax facial muscles with the technology behind Theragun percussive therapy, now adapted for the face.

$399 $319

Shop Now

Therabody SmartGoggles

Therabody SmartGoggles
Amazon

Therabody SmartGoggles

Slip the SmartGoggles on to soothe headaches, relieve eye strain, and ease facial tension. Whether you stare at a screen all day, suffer from headaches or anxiety, or struggle to fall asleep, SmartGoggles keep you moving throughout the day and help you rest at night.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Therabody Wave Solo

Therabody Wave Solo
Amazon

Therabody Wave Solo

This ultra-portable vibrating roller massage delivers pinpointed pressure and vibration to focused areas for reduced tension and improved movement.

$79 $59

Shop Now

Therabody Wave Duo

Therabody Wave Duo
Amazon

Therabody Wave Duo

The ergonomically contoured Wave Duo is the ultimate portable vibrating muscle relief device, targeting areas on either side of back, neck, and spine.

$99 $69

Shop Now

Therabody Wave Roller

Therabody Wave Roller
Amazon

Therabody Wave Roller

This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. And at a $40 discount, now's the time to get it!

$149  $109

Shop Now

RecoveryAir Prime

RecoveryAir Prime
Amazon

RecoveryAir Prime

Get $200 off Therabody's compression massage boots that make it accessible for anybody to experience a clinically-proven pressure massage.

$699 $499

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

