15 Relaxing Gift Ideas to Help Relieve Stress: Shop Weighted Blankets, Massage Devices, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
relaxing gifts
Bearaby

Let's face it: as much as we love the holiday season, it can be incredibly stressful. Between planning elaborate dinners with family and friends, hunting down the perfect gifts, traveling to see loved ones, and spending money on all of the above, it's easy to feel overwhelmed during the fall and winter. If you or a loved one need some help taking time for yourselves and unwinding this season, we've found relaxing gifts for everyone on your list.

Whether you're shopping for the college student overwhelmed by exams, parents in serious need of some "me" time, or the workaholic who never takes a break, these products will help transform their bed, bath, and body into a tranquil environment.

For the insomniac, weighted blankets and soothing sheet spray are the way to go. For the working professional who's always slouched over the computer screen, a massage gun or shiatsu neck massager is sure to relieve some tension. And for those who never buy themselves anything nice, treat them to luxury candles and relaxing shower oils.

Here, we've rounded up the 15 best relaxing gifts to give in 2022. In need of more gift inspo? Check out our gift guides for pet parents, coffee lovers, girlfriends, and more. 

Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

 Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.

$199$179
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Amazon
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Fill your home with the soothing aromas of essential oils with this stunning Vitruvi diffuser. 

$123
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Amazon
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

When it comes to sleep problems, it really is all about the little things. Even a natural, calming pillow spray — like this Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from Amazon — can help you sleep better.

$30
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Amazon
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

The Nektech Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has 8 different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles and help you relax. With 3 different speed and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.

$48
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby
Bearaby Cotton Napper

A buttery soft and breathable weighted blanket to help mom sleep better and feel calmer, naturally.

$249
Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket

This super-soft weighted blanket by Brooklinen is sure to ease your worries as you drift off to sleep.

$169$152
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

A cozy hood adorns this unisex robe, which is generously oversized without being too heavy. This is the perfect blanket to curl up on the couch or wrap up after a bath.

$198$158
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual
Nordstrom
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual

Unwind with heavenly scented bath salts, milk soak, and body polish from natural beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals.

$58$27
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

This classic menswear-inspired style from Nordstrom is as comfortable as it is cute.

$75
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Ceramic Jar Candle
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Ceramic Jar Candle
Amazon
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Ceramic Jar Candle

Inspired by the inviting smell of freshly baked tarts, this almond, vanilla, orchid and cashmere woods candle doubles as home decor with an artisanal vessel.

$44
Skims Cozy Knit Pants
Skims Cozy Knit PantsSkims Cozy Knit Pants
Skims
Skims Cozy Knit Pants

With the temperatures starting to drop, anyone you're shopping for will appreciate these Cozy Knit Pants from Kim Kardashian's Skims. 

$88
Aromatherapy Associates Light Relax Bath and Shower Oil
Aromatherapy Associates Light Relax Bath and Shower Oil
Space NK
Aromatherapy Associates Light Relax Bath and Shower Oil

Relax after a long day at work or an even longer day of lounging around with Aromatherapy Associates' soothing Light Relax Bath and Shower Oil.

$71
NY Threads Luxurious Men's Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe
NY Threads Luxurious Men's Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe
Amazon
NY Threads Luxurious Men's Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe

Help him relax with this ultra-plush fleece bathrobe. 

$22
Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc Wine Box
Winc
Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.

$30 AND UP
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
Nordstrom
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle

The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.

$45

