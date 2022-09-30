Let's face it: as much as we love the holiday season, it can be incredibly stressful. Between planning elaborate dinners with family and friends, hunting down the perfect gifts, traveling to see loved ones, and spending money on all of the above, it's easy to feel overwhelmed during the fall and winter. If you or a loved one need some help taking time for yourselves and unwinding this season, we've found relaxing gifts for everyone on your list.

Whether you're shopping for the college student overwhelmed by exams, parents in serious need of some "me" time, or the workaholic who never takes a break, these products will help transform their bed, bath, and body into a tranquil environment.

For the insomniac, weighted blankets and soothing sheet spray are the way to go. For the working professional who's always slouched over the computer screen, a massage gun or shiatsu neck massager is sure to relieve some tension. And for those who never buy themselves anything nice, treat them to luxury candles and relaxing shower oils.

Here, we've rounded up the 15 best relaxing gifts to give in 2022. In need of more gift inspo? Check out our gift guides for pet parents, coffee lovers, girlfriends, and more.

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Amazon Deep Sleep Pillow Spray When it comes to sleep problems, it really is all about the little things. Even a natural, calming pillow spray — like this Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from Amazon — can help you sleep better. $30 Buy Now

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Buy Now

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle Nordstrom SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma. $45 Buy Now

