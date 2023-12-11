Gifts

The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Coworkers: Shop Work-Appropriate Gifts for Your Work Pals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Holiday Gifts for Coworkers
Getty Images
By Doriean Stevenson
Updated: 2:05 PM PST, December 11, 2023

Find just the right holiday gift for your boss, work wife or an entire department.

Coworkers support each other through more than simply checking off day-to-day tasks and the holiday season is the perfect time to show your appreciation. 

From learning how to stay connected while working remotely to figuring out the hybrid work model, you've been through a lot with your coworkers over the last few years. Because so many of us spend most of our waking hours at work, it's possible you interact with your coworkers more than some members of your family. 

Whether you know them so well at this point or you're still building rapport, finding a coworker gift can be tricky. Whatever present you choose should be useful, work-appropriate and more thoughtful than a gift card. But now that things are stressed at work wrapping up Q4 and the hectic holiday shopping season is in full swing, where does a busy employee even begin to shop?

That's where we come in. Below, find our selection of great gifts for your work wife, your boss, that office manager who always saves the good chips for you, and even gifts that will delight your whole team at once. 

For Your Work Bestie

Cat Landscape 48 Notebook

Cat Landscape 48 Notebook
Society6

Cat Landscape 48 Notebook

Show up to the meeting with a boring notebook? Never that! Gift your cat-loving work friend this notebook with flair. Grab three notebooks and save even more. 

$21 $16

Shop Now

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
Amazon

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes

They're so great about bringing their lunch from home. Help them liven it up with flake sea salt they can keep in their desk drawer. 

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Amazon

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Help them stay hydrated around the office with a new Stanley tumbler. 

BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote

BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote
Amazon

BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote

The hybrid work life means carrying many things from home to the office, so help them out with this BAGGU tote. 

For Your Boss

OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand

OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
Amazon

OMOTON Adjustable Cell Phone Stand

For the boss who takes zoom calls on their phone, this phone stand is the perfect gift.

$14 $11

Shop Now

OHTO Needle Point Knock Ballpoint Pen

OHTO Needle Point Knock Ballpoint Pen
Amazon

OHTO Needle Point Knock Ballpoint Pen

This pen is a favorite in the ballpoint category for clean handwritten notes every time. 

Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods

Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods
Amazon

Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods

Whether traveling for work or play, many flyers use wireless headphones these days — meaning there's no way to plug in to listen when they want to watch the in-flight entertainment on the built-in screen. The AirFly connects via Bluetooth with preferred wireless headphones, including the popular AirPods, and plugs into the screen for seamless listening.

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.

$60 $27

Shop Now

For the Team

Harry & David Ultimate Premium Gift Basket

Harry & David Ultimate Premium Gift Basket
Harry & David

Harry & David Ultimate Premium Gift Basket

With enough goodies to feed a crowd, this basket offers savory and sweet treats that would be great for a big family or a small office. They'll get two types of gourmet popcorn, three types of cured meats, crackers, mixed nuts, baklava, a variety of covered pretzels and more. 

 

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser

If there is a central location in the office or space on your desk, this aromatherapy diffuser is the gift that keeps on giving to disguise unwanted office smells. (Who put fish in the microwave?!)

$36 $26

Shop Now

The Pie Hole 24-Pack Assortment

The Pie Hole 24-Pack Assortment
The Pie Hole

The Pie Hole 24-Pack Assortment

There's something for everyone's pie hole in this gift box. 

Bananagrams Signature Edition Game

Bananagrams Signature Edition Game
Amazon

Bananagrams Signature Edition Game

Keep this game around to help ahead of brainstorms or when a team member is feeling blocked creatively. 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

