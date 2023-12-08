If you haven't finished your holiday gift shopping yet, the hunt is on as holiday shipping deadlines will soon be here. Luckily, the tastemaker of our generation is here to help.

Oprah's Favorite Things List 2023 dropped in early November and it is the gift that keeps on giving. Every one of the great gift ideas handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself are available to shop directly on Amazon for speedy delivery. Even better, the list also includes stocking stuffers for as low as $13.

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Oprah's annual must-have gift guide that everyone looks forward to each holiday season features everything from cozy gifts to electronics and decadent desserts. This year's list highlights BIPOC-, women-, or veteran-founded companies across fashion, beauty, food, home, toys and lifestyle — and many of the products are even on sale right now.

Whether you're shopping for kids, family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 is filled with thoughtful finds. Below, check out our top picks from the media mogul's list that are all under $100 and will arrive before Christmas if you order fast.

Best Gifts Under $100 from Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Best Gifts Under $50 from Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: