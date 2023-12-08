Gifts

These Gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 List Are Under $100 and Will Arrive Before Christmas

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oprah
Rodin Eckenroth/GA/Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 9:59 AM PST, December 8, 2023

Shop Oprah Winfrey's hand-selected gift picks and holiday finds without breaking the bank.

If you haven't finished your holiday gift shopping yet, the hunt is on as holiday shipping deadlines will soon be here. Luckily, the tastemaker of our generation is here to help.

Oprah's Favorite Things List 2023 dropped in early November and it is the gift that keeps on giving. Every one of the great gift ideas handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself are available to shop directly on Amazon for speedy delivery. Even better, the list also includes stocking stuffers for as low as $13.

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Oprah's annual must-have gift guide that everyone looks forward to each holiday season features everything from cozy gifts to electronics and decadent desserts. This year's list highlights BIPOC-, women-, or veteran-founded companies across fashion, beauty, food, home, toys and lifestyle — and many of the products are even on sale right now.

Whether you're shopping for kids, family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 is filled with thoughtful finds. Below, check out our top picks from the media mogul's list that are all under $100 and will arrive before Christmas if you order fast.

Best Gifts Under $100 from Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Sophistiplate Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide

Sophistiplate Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide
Amazon

Sophistiplate Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide

Take out the guess work with this Charcuterie board. The perfect gift for someone who loves to host and loves Charcuterie boards.

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Body Soap Bar

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Body Soap Bar
Amazon

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Body Soap Bar

A best-selling 8-piece bar set made with goat milk that deep cleanses, hydrates and softens.

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
Amazon

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

The perfect-sized luggage that doubles as a personal item — just pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat. 

$120 $96

Shop Now

etúHOME Ceramic Crock with Set of Wooden Utensils

etúHOME Ceramic Crock with Set of Wooden Utensils
Amazon

etúHOME Ceramic Crock with Set of Wooden Utensils

This elegant Handthrown Crock and Utensil Set will effortlessly enhance any countertop. Packed with 13 essential wooden utensils, it makes for the perfect holiday gift.

$120 $80

Shop Now

Pride and Groom The Tool Kit

Pride and Groom The Tool Kit
Amazon

Pride and Groom The Tool Kit

A complete grooming set for all of the dog lovers with a fetching gift bag with a foaming shampoo, balm, a brush, and more.

Mi Cocina The Waist Apron

Mi Cocina The Waist Apron
Amazon

Mi Cocina The Waist Apron

A multi-functional apron that can be used whether you're a chef, artist, gardener or more.

$64

On Amazon

Shop Now

Alimrose Halle Ballerina Doll

Alimrose Halle Ballerina Doll
Amazon

Alimrose Halle Ballerina Doll

Enhance playtime and ignite your child's imagination with this ballet-inspired soft doll.

Best Gifts Under $50 from Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Chance Premium Design Printed Rubber Outdoor & Indoor Basketball

Chance Premium Design Printed Rubber Outdoor & Indoor Basketball
Amazon

Chance Premium Design Printed Rubber Outdoor & Indoor Basketball

Encouraging play for all, Chance is a sports brand that celebrates self-expression.

$29 $24

Shop Now

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts
Oprah Daily

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts

“I chose a Lollia bubble bath—my absolute favorite—two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub," says Winfrey. "This year’s White Amber & Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious—and comes in bath salts, too.”

$50 $40

Shop Now

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo
Amazon

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo

Return jewels to their original sparkling luster with the help of this kit, which also makes a great stocking stuffer. 

$56 $45

Shop Now

Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies

Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies
Oprah Daily

Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies

“Twenty miniature almond cakes, layered with a chocolate hazelnut spread and topped with a dark chocolate drip—just right with a cup of tea," states Winfrey.

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal
Oprah Daily

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal

Oprah Winfrey created this journal to help you find your passion in life. This selection is a perfect BOGO gift — grab one for a loved one and one for you to prepare for the coming year. 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: Shop Gifts From Her Curated List

Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: Shop Gifts From Her Curated List

Oprah's Favorite Orolay Coat Is on Sale Right Now — Get 30% Off the Viral 'Amazon Coat'

Sales & Deals

Oprah's Favorite Orolay Coat Is on Sale Right Now — Get 30% Off the Viral 'Amazon Coat'

The Best Deals Within Oprah's Favorite Things List: Save on Great Gifts for the Whole Family

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals Within Oprah's Favorite Things List: Save on Great Gifts for the Whole Family

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: The Best Home Gifts to Shop Now That Also Make Great Holiday Gifts

Best Lists

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: The Best Home Gifts to Shop Now That Also Make Great Holiday Gifts

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Is the Perfect Cozy Gift to Give This Holiday Season

Style

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Is the Perfect Cozy Gift to Give This Holiday Season

Save Up to 33% on Oprah and Gordon Ramsay-Loved HexClad Cookware Sets

Home

Save Up to 33% on Oprah and Gordon Ramsay-Loved HexClad Cookware Sets

Oprah’s Favorite Hot Sauce Is Available to Shop for Holiday Gifting

Gifts

Oprah’s Favorite Hot Sauce Is Available to Shop for Holiday Gifting

Get 30% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Get 30% Off Oprah's Favorite Sheets & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

Save Up to 50% On Spanx Bestsellers During Today's 24-Hour Flash Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% On Spanx Bestsellers During Today's 24-Hour Flash Sale

Tags: