Shop Oprah Winfrey's hand-selected gift picks and holiday finds without breaking the bank.
If you haven't finished your holiday gift shopping yet, the hunt is on as holiday shipping deadlines will soon be here. Luckily, the tastemaker of our generation is here to help.
Oprah's Favorite Things List 2023 dropped in early November and it is the gift that keeps on giving. Every one of the great gift ideas handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself are available to shop directly on Amazon for speedy delivery. Even better, the list also includes stocking stuffers for as low as $13.
Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023
Oprah's annual must-have gift guide that everyone looks forward to each holiday season features everything from cozy gifts to electronics and decadent desserts. This year's list highlights BIPOC-, women-, or veteran-founded companies across fashion, beauty, food, home, toys and lifestyle — and many of the products are even on sale right now.
Whether you're shopping for kids, family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 is filled with thoughtful finds. Below, check out our top picks from the media mogul's list that are all under $100 and will arrive before Christmas if you order fast.
Best Gifts Under $100 from Oprah's Favorite Things 2023
Sophistiplate Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide
Take out the guess work with this Charcuterie board. The perfect gift for someone who loves to host and loves Charcuterie boards.
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Body Soap Bar
A best-selling 8-piece bar set made with goat milk that deep cleanses, hydrates and softens.
Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
The perfect-sized luggage that doubles as a personal item — just pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat.
etúHOME Ceramic Crock with Set of Wooden Utensils
This elegant Handthrown Crock and Utensil Set will effortlessly enhance any countertop. Packed with 13 essential wooden utensils, it makes for the perfect holiday gift.
Pride and Groom The Tool Kit
A complete grooming set for all of the dog lovers with a fetching gift bag with a foaming shampoo, balm, a brush, and more.
Mi Cocina The Waist Apron
A multi-functional apron that can be used whether you're a chef, artist, gardener or more.
Alimrose Halle Ballerina Doll
Enhance playtime and ignite your child's imagination with this ballet-inspired soft doll.
Best Gifts Under $50 from Oprah's Favorite Things 2023
Chance Premium Design Printed Rubber Outdoor & Indoor Basketball
Encouraging play for all, Chance is a sports brand that celebrates self-expression.
Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts
“I chose a Lollia bubble bath—my absolute favorite—two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub," says Winfrey. "This year’s White Amber & Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious—and comes in bath salts, too.”
Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo
Return jewels to their original sparkling luster with the help of this kit, which also makes a great stocking stuffer.
Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies
“Twenty miniature almond cakes, layered with a chocolate hazelnut spread and topped with a dark chocolate drip—just right with a cup of tea," states Winfrey.
Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal
Oprah Winfrey created this journal to help you find your passion in life. This selection is a perfect BOGO gift — grab one for a loved one and one for you to prepare for the coming year.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
