The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here: Oprah’s Favorite Things List for 2023 released today. Full of 112 gift ideas, there's something for everyone on your list — including those who love to lounge.

To make the holiday season as cozy as possible, Oprah recommends the Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant and Half Zip. The cloud-soft set has now made Oprah's Favorite Things List for two years in a row. It's the type of wear-anywhere loungewear that keeps your comfort in mind, no matter the destination.

AirEssentials Half Zip Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip Oprah's favorite half-zip comes in a lightweight fabric that’s luxuriously soft and silky, with four-way stretch so they never, ever feel constricting. Choose from six colors, including butterscotch and spice for that cozy feeling all season. $128 at Spanx Shop Now $128 at Amazon Shop Now

Spanx has perfected the art of creating cozy staples. The AirEssentials wide leg pant and half zip set is made from the breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug." Oprah's favorite loungewear set is available to shop at Spanx and Amazon in multiple colors, so you can get some of your Christmas shopping done early.

AirEssentials is far from the only Spanx line Oprah counts as essential, as she’s also dubbed the Perfect Pant her favorite, too. Ahead, shop more of Oprah's wardrobe must-haves and the best pieces from Spanx's AirEssentials collection.

The Perfect Pant Spanx The Perfect Pant The Perfect Pant will be your new go-to for any outfit or occasion thanks to the ponte fabric. $148 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

