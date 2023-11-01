Style

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Is the Perfect Cozy Gift to Give This Holiday Season

Spanx AirEssentials
Spanx
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:53 PM PDT, November 1, 2023

Spanx's cloud-soft AirEssentials set has been deemed one of Oprah’s Favorite Things two years in a row.

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here: Oprah’s Favorite Things List for 2023 released today. Full of 112 gift ideas, there's something for everyone on your list — including those who love to lounge.

To make the holiday season as cozy as possible, Oprah recommends the Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant and Half Zip. The cloud-soft set has now made Oprah's Favorite Things List for two years in a row. It's the type of wear-anywhere loungewear that keeps your comfort in mind, no matter the destination.

AirEssentials Half Zip

AirEssentials Half Zip
Spanx

AirEssentials Half Zip

Oprah's favorite half-zip comes in a lightweight fabric that’s luxuriously soft and silky, with four-way stretch so they never, ever feel constricting. Choose from six colors, including butterscotch and spice for that cozy feeling all season.

$128 at Spanx

Shop Now

$128 at Amazon

Shop Now

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant
Spanx

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

The AirEssentials collection is made with lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey fabric. Designed with refined comfort to feel silky against your skin, these are the ultimate throw-on-and-go pants.

$138 at Spanx

Shop Now

$138 at Amazon

Shop Now

Spanx has perfected the art of creating cozy staples. The AirEssentials wide leg pant and half zip set is made from the breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug." Oprah's favorite loungewear set is available to shop at Spanx and Amazon in multiple colors, so you can get some of your Christmas shopping done early.

AirEssentials is far from the only Spanx line Oprah counts as essential, as she’s also dubbed the Perfect Pant her favorite, too. Ahead, shop more of Oprah's wardrobe must-haves and the best pieces from Spanx's AirEssentials collection.

The Perfect Pant

The Perfect Pant
Spanx

The Perfect Pant

The Perfect Pant will be your new go-to for any outfit or occasion thanks to the ponte fabric. 

AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit

AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Spanx

AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
Spanx

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

AirEssentials Puff Sleeve ‘At-the-Hip’ Top

AirEssentials Puff Sleeve ‘At-the-Hip’ Top
Spanx

AirEssentials Puff Sleeve ‘At-the-Hip’ Top

Available in both black and powder white, this easy-to-wear top adds an element of style to any outfit. With its loose three-quarter sleeve arms and slightly cropped hem, it's shockingly polished, given its level of comfort.

AirEssentials Peplum ‘At-the-Hip’ Top

AirEssentials Peplum ‘At-the-Hip’ Top
Spanx

AirEssentials Peplum ‘At-the-Hip’ Top

Made to be paired with all your favorite Spanx pants, this peplum top adds a layer of polish to even the most comfortable outfit.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

