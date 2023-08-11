Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Pants Are Rarely Discounted, But You Can Get 30% Off Right Now
Dressing to impress just got easier, especially with the current Spanx sale. If you're looking to add some celeb-approved style to your closet, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her 2019 Favorite Things List.
With smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the flattering Perfect Pant will become your new go-to for any outfit or occasion, no matter the season. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," Oprah explained.
Right now, Oprah's favorite pants are 30% off. Available in black and navy, snag the Spanx Perfect Pant on sale for $90.
Oprah's favorite Spanx pants and your new go-to for any outfit or occasion.
A perfect pair of black pants is one staple that works for meetings followed by nights out. The Spanx deals on wardrobe essentials don't stop at Oprah's favorite pants though. You can save on best-selling bras, skorts, Kourtney Kardashian-loved leggings and more. Shop more of the best Spanx deals below.
The perfect shirt to throw on for more casual days.
Available in sizes XS to 3X, this ultra-comfortable, stretchy and super soft short is a no-fuss pull-on design with hidden tummy-shaping technology and great coverage.
Powered by the fan-favorite Booty Boost short, this skort is ready for the tennis court and more by offering sculpting and an added booty lift. Carry your essentials from keys to credit cards and phone in the pockets.
A sleek, bodysuit with a tight yet stretchy fit.
Can't get enough of printed shorts? These Spanx shorts feature a bold zebra design, along with a blend of soft fabrics.
This romper screams "Bring on the warmer weather!" Made with spacer fabric that’s lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey, the AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper is your one-stop-shop for total comfort and flattery.
Available in seven different colors, this super-soft, seasonless staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants flatter all over.
Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for nights out. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Work-Appropriate Summer Fashion Essentials for Women
The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon for Summer
Channel This Year's Hottest Trend — Barbiecore — With These 19 Pieces
The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow
Spanx's Summer Shorts Are On Sale Just in Time for Summer
15 Stylish 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long
The Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are 30% Off Right Now
Spanx Added a Jumpsuit and Romper to Its Oprah-Approved Collection
The 15 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Style, Size and Budget