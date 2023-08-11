Dressing to impress just got easier, especially with the current Spanx sale. If you're looking to add some celeb-approved style to your closet, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her 2019 Favorite Things List.

With smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the flattering Perfect Pant will become your new go-to for any outfit or occasion, no matter the season. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," Oprah explained.

Right now, Oprah's favorite pants are 30% off. Available in black and navy, snag the Spanx Perfect Pant on sale for $90.

A perfect pair of black pants is one staple that works for meetings followed by nights out. The Spanx deals on wardrobe essentials don't stop at Oprah's favorite pants though. You can save on best-selling bras, skorts, Kourtney Kardashian-loved leggings and more. Shop more of the best Spanx deals below.

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper This romper screams "Bring on the warmer weather!" Made with spacer fabric that’s lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey, the AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper is your one-stop-shop for total comfort and flattery. $128 $90 Shop Now

Leather-Like Jogger Spanx Leather-Like Jogger Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for nights out. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort. $168 $118 Shop Now

