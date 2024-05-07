We trust Oprah Winfrey's opinion on just about everything, but especially when it comes to Mother's Day gifts.
This Mother's Day, we're spoiling the special women in our lives with gifts that encourage them to treat themselves. And who better to recommend the best self-care products than Oprah Winfrey?
The cherished host and entertainment mogul has given us so many A+ recommendations throughout the decades with her Favorite Things lists full of the year's most-wanted gifts. To help guide you as you check off the incredible women on your Mother's Day 2024 shopping list, we've picked out some of our favorite Oprah-approved presents Mom will love. Plus, all of these gift ideas are available on Amazon, which means they can still arrive before Sunday, May 12 with speedy shipping.
From oh-so-soft pajamas and splurge-worthy skin care to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many ways to show Mom how much you care. Below, shop our favorite Mother's Day gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things List in recent years that she is sure to love.
The Best Mother's Day Gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things Lists
Corkcicle Cold Cup Insulated Tumbler
Oprah adores this insulated travel mug that keeps beverages cold for up to 12 hours and hot for up to five hours.
Truff White Truffle Gift Set
Liven up her dinner dishes and more with the rich flavor of Truff's white truffle gift set, selected by Winfrey herself.
Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set
Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
Sundays Wellness Box of 3 (Purple)
Winfrey added these gorgeous polishes to her most recent Favorite Things List, saying, “I usually choose a neutral polish, and this AAPI- founded brand has terrific options. But this year, I’m looking for more colorful and luscious options, too.”
Asutra Silk Sleep Mask Set
Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams and selected as one of Winfrey's favorite brands in 2022, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all-natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.
Clevr Blends Starter Kit
Help her create a coffee-shop quality drink at home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.”
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Here's a perfect gift for the chilled wine lover. The wine glass chiller can keep your drink cold when preparing dinner or enjoying a movie night at home.
K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
"I lost count of this vegan leather crossbody's compartments," Winfrey said about this chic purse. "That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck."
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
“A yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd pleaser,” Winfrey praised this robe in 2021. “I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more.”
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies
A great gift box for those with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Mother's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
This Oprah-approved luxury beauty product is a great addition to any skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives skin a revitalized look and provides a deep, yet gentle, cleanse and exfoliation.
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings
Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, but they're also eco-friendly.
Brouk & Co The Capri Everyday Stripe Tote - Navy
Infuse a breath of fresh air into a spring look while staying organized on the go with this canvas tote.
Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)
“This hand-poured candle was created just for us and gives off a lush rose scent, with elements of sandalwood and clove," says Winfrey.
Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies
“Twenty miniature almond cakes, layered with a chocolate hazelnut spread and topped with a dark chocolate drip—just right with a cup of tea," states Winfrey.
Santa Barbara Design Studio Gardening Essentials Gift Set
Up her gardening game with an Oprah-approved set of tools that comes with simple instructions for growing an herb garden.
Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Fashionable and durable, these pots and pans can stand up to the challenge in your kitchen or new home. The non-toxic and nonstick ceramic is oven safe for temperatures up to 550 degrees.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
