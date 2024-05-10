Designed to make people feel their best, the shapewear of today is both versatile and comfortable. You can wear shapewear underneath your curve-hugging outfit to smooth you out and elevate your look, and you can even show off some shapewear pieces as bodysuits with pants for a night out. After all, even celebrities need shapewear to achieve their red-carpet ready looks. Whether you're in need of a figure-smoothing solution for a special event or everyday support, there's a wide array of quality shapewear options to help you enhance your shape — no matter what you're wearing.

From painful thigh chafing to uncomfortable bulges and unsupported chests, there's no limit to the wardrobe malfunctions that shapewear can solve. Just a few of these genius inventions include the SKIMS one-legged solution short for dresses with slits, Spanx's open-bust bodysuit for allover shaping and Curvy Couture's seamless bralette that actually supports larger chests without underwire.

To help you find the right shapewear for your body and wardrobe, we've tracked down the top-rated pieces in a variety of shapes, sizes and price points. Below, shop our favorite shaping shorts, bras, bodysuits and underwear for every body type and budget.

Best Smoothing Bras and Bodysuits

Leonisa Underwire Shaping Lace Bodysuit Leonisa Leonisa Underwire Shaping Lace Bodysuit The new, slimming bodysuit from Leonisa has moderate compression to hug curves just right for a smooth look that will support you through the day. Its versatile straps can be worn multiple ways, making it a great choice to wear under just about anything in your wardrobe. $90 $72 Shop Now

Spanx Invisible Shaping Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Spanx Spanx Invisible Shaping Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit "Being a plus size women I was nervous about buying and wearing SPANX," said one shapewear convert after buying this shapewear bodysuit. "I was worried that I would be over-heated, restricted and my fleshy body would show where the support ended. It didn't! Talk about light weight and easy to get on. Who knew?" $88 Shop Now

Best Smoothing Shorts for Women

SKIMS Solution Short SKIMS SKIMS Solution Short If you've ever struggled to find shapewear for an asymmetrical hemline or slit, here's your solution — and it's also available with right leg exposure. Though stock is low in many sizes, you can join the waitlist to get your hands on these shorts. $42 Shop Now

Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short Yummie Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short For gentle stomach smoothing that you can wear with shorter hemlines and most midriff-baring silhouettes, Yummie's minimal shaping short is a versatile option available in both flesh-toned and colorful options. $20 Shop Now

Honeylove Mid Waist Short Honeylove Honeylove Mid Waist Short This garment expertly sculpts your lower tummy and gracefully releases at the natural waist. BoostBands are thoughtfully integrated to lift and define your booty and upper legs, giving you the perfect silhouette. $84 Shop Now

Best Smoothing Underwear for Women

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Thong Amazon SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Thong This shapewear thong has a stretchy fabric that sits at the mid-waist, designed to create a smooth tummy and accentuate the waist, and features an interior underband with silicone to keep it securely in place and prevent rolling down. $30 Shop Now

