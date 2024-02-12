Stripping down to his skivvies to showcase the latest SKIMS men's underwear collection, legendary artist Usher has never looked better.

After an incredible Super Bowl Halftime show performance, the release of his limited-edition Super Bowl collection and a chart-topping album drop, Usher astonishes once again in this campaign for Kim Kardashian's garment brand. The collection — available today, Feb. 12 — features stretchy and cotton boxer briefs, shirts, and more. We won't be surprised if these pieces sell out fast, as SKIMS men's underwear has previously sold out shortly after launch.

The new SKIMS launch also lines up with Usher's latest album release, Coming Home, which dropped Feb. 9. SKIMS customers can purchase a limited edition digital version of the album with an alternative cover and a special bonus track, "Naked." However, this special deal expires in just a few days.

“When I was asked to partner with SKIMS Mens, I was so humbled," said Usher in a statement. "Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense. “Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS supporting the release of my new album, COMING HOME.”

We haven't been this excited about an underwear campaign since Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein partnership. Below, we've rounded up the items in SKIMS' new men's underwear line. Once they're available, you'll want to add them to your cart before they fly off the shelves.

