Usher looks peachy in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS' latest launch of stylish men's underwear.
Stripping down to his skivvies to showcase the latest SKIMS men's underwear collection, legendary artist Usher has never looked better.
After an incredible Super Bowl Halftime show performance, the release of his limited-edition Super Bowl collection and a chart-topping album drop, Usher astonishes once again in this campaign for Kim Kardashian's garment brand. The collection — available today, Feb. 12 — features stretchy and cotton boxer briefs, shirts, and more. We won't be surprised if these pieces sell out fast, as SKIMS men's underwear has previously sold out shortly after launch.
Shop SKIMS Men's Underwear Collection
The new SKIMS launch also lines up with Usher's latest album release, Coming Home, which dropped Feb. 9. SKIMS customers can purchase a limited edition digital version of the album with an alternative cover and a special bonus track, "Naked." However, this special deal expires in just a few days.
'Coming Home' - Usher
For a limited time, score Usher's special edition Coming Home album with a bonus song at SKIMS.
“When I was asked to partner with SKIMS Mens, I was so humbled," said Usher in a statement. "Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense. “Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS supporting the release of my new album, COMING HOME.”
We haven't been this excited about an underwear campaign since Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein partnership. Below, we've rounded up the items in SKIMS' new men's underwear line. Once they're available, you'll want to add them to your cart before they fly off the shelves.
The SKIMS Men's Underwear Collection
SKIMS Stretch Men's 3" Boxer Brief (3 Pack)
Soft and supportive, these boxer briefs are said to feel like a second skin.
SKIMS Stretch Men's 5" Boxer Brief (3 Pack)
For those who prefer a longer leg line, these 5-inch boxer briefs fit the bill.
SKIMS Stretch Men's 3" Boxer Brief
Offered in five shades, these boxer briefs will be a great addition to any underwear drawer.
SKIMS Stretch Men's 5" Boxer Brief
This gorgeous Oxblood color is the same shade worn by Usher in our cover photo.
SKIMS Stretch Men's Brief
Crafted with cooling fabric, these briefs hug the body and keep you feeling comfortable.
SKIMS Stretch Men's T-Shirt
Grab yourself a soft and stretchy matching shirt to complete your undergarment ensemble.
SKIMS Cotton Men's 3" Boxer Brief (3 Pack)
Designed with breathable cotton, these stretchy boxer briefs offer support and a soft-touch elastic waistband. You can also buy them individually.
SKIMS Cotton Men's 5" Boxer Brief (3 Pack)
These 5-inch boxer briefs are offered in a variety of color combinations. You can also buy them individually.
SKIMS Cotton Men's Brief
Built for maximum comfort, you'll want to wear these SKIMS briefs 24/7.
SKIMS Cotton Men's Classic T-Shirt
It's always nice to have a soft, comfy tee for lounging around at home or running errands.
SKIMS Cotton Men's Rib Tank (3-Pack)
Perfect for relaxing or layering, these ribbed cotton tanks offer all-day comfort.
RELATED CONTENT: