The Official Usher Super Bowl Merch Collection Is Here

To celebrate his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, the legendary artist Usher has co-designed a capsule collection that's just as hot as his iconic music.

Featuring an epic lineup of products from sportswear brand Mitchell & Ness, hat company New Era Cap, helmet leader Riddell Sports and the innovative Wilson Sporting Goods, Usher's got us falling in love with his Super Bowl LVIII collaborations, available today Feb. 7.

Shop Usher's Super Bowl Collection

"I can't wait to hit the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show for a 30-year celebration of my music in Las Vegas," Usher said in a statement. "There is no better way to get fans pumped about the performance than with a one-of-a-kind merchandise collaboration with the NFL, with designs that embody my style. I hope to see all my fans decked out in pieces from the collection."

We won't be surprised if these cool pieces fly off the shelves, so you'll want to score these limited-edition products before they sell out. From stylish hoodies to commemorative ball caps and special-edition footballs, this collection will make you wanna...add everything to your cart.

Below, shop Usher's 2024 Super Bowl capsule collection.

