The Official Usher Super Bowl Merch Collection Is Here: Shop the Limited Edition Apparel, Accessories and More

The Official Usher Super Bowl Merch Collection Is Here
NFL/Wilson Sports
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 6:16 AM PST, February 7, 2024

With fly helmets, hoodies and even an official football, these pieces will have you saying "Oh my gosh, I'm so in love."

To celebrate his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, the legendary artist Usher has co-designed a capsule collection that's just as hot as his iconic music. 

Featuring an epic lineup of products from sportswear brand Mitchell & Ness, hat company New Era Cap, helmet leader Riddell Sports and the innovative Wilson Sporting Goods, Usher's got us falling in love with his Super Bowl LVIII collaborations, available today Feb. 7. 

Shop Usher's Super Bowl Collection

"I can't wait to hit the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show for a 30-year celebration of my music in Las Vegas," Usher said in a statement. "There is no better way to get fans pumped about the performance than with a one-of-a-kind merchandise collaboration with the NFL, with designs that embody my style. I hope to see all my fans decked out in pieces from the collection."

We won't be surprised if these cool pieces fly off the shelves, so you'll want to score these limited-edition products before they sell out. From stylish hoodies to commemorative ball caps and special-edition footballs, this collection will make you wanna...add everything to your cart. 

Below, shop Usher's 2024 Super Bowl capsule collection.

Wilson x Usher Super Bowl LVIII Collab Football

NFL

Neon foil makes this black football from Wilson stand out. It also features Usher's signature on the bottom panel. 

Mitchell & Ness Black Pullover Sweatshirt

NFL

Made with 100% cotton, this screen printed hoodie will be warm and cozy.

Mitchell & Ness Black Coaches Full-Snap Jacket

NFL

Stay warm while looking stylish in this black and white snap jacket.

New Era Black Just Don x Usher Super Bowl LVIII Collection 9FIFTY Snapback Hat

NFL

New Era Cap's Super Bowl 2024 hat is one you'll want to wear again and again. 

Mitchell & Ness Black Triple Seven Legacy Jersey T-Shirt

NFL

Get your very own Usher Super Bowl jersey.

Usher Super Bowl LVIII Collection Riddell Speed Mini Helmet

NFL

These mini helmets are a great way to remember the big game.

Mitchell & Ness X Usher Super Bowl Black Worldwide T-Shirt

NFL

Usher towers over the globe on this colorful tee from Mitchell & Ness.

Mitchell & Ness Black Blacklight Legacy Pullover Hoodie

NFL

Pink and purple stand out on this cozy, black hoodie. 

