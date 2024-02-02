Shop now to show your pride on game day and beyond.
Whether you're going to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 to root for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, or cheering on your team from the couch, what you wear matters.
Sure, you've got your jerseys, caps and T-shirts that you've worn all season long. But now that your team is a conference champion and headed to the biggest game of the year, it's time to level up your gameday 'fit.
If you want your gear in time for the big game, shopping now is a must. (Be sure to check shipping details, as limited items will arrive by Feb. 11.) Ahead, shop official Super Bowl LVIII merchandise from Hugo Boss, Nike, Fanatics and more shops that will help you look dressed in style on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Boss x NFL Collection from Hugo Boss
This merch collection includes general Super Bowl LVIII clothing, as well as looks that help you rep' your team, whether they're playing in this year's Super Bowl or not.
Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt Kansas City Chiefs
Get comfy in this crewneck sweatshirt.
Stretch-Cotton T-Shirt San Francisco 49ers
Rep' the San Francisco 49ers in this breezy T-shirt.
Padded Bomber Jacket With Special Patches
Check out the Super Bowl patches on this bomber made of a water-repellent fabric.
Nike Super Bowl LVIII Merchandise
We can always depend on sports apparel brand Nike to release official Super Bowl gear for the game. Shop NFC and AFC championship pieces, plus Super Bowl and team jerseys, hoodies, sweats, T-shirts and so much more.
San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFC Champions Trophy
Championship gear for your winning team will never go out of style.
Men's Super Bowl LVIII Bound Matchup T-Shirt
It's a (re)matchup to remember. Commemorate with this T-shirt.
NFLShop Super Bowl LVIII Merchandise
NFLShop.com is full of Super Bowl LVIII T-shirts, hats and jerseys to flaunt your Chiefs or 49ers allegiances. Select items will arrive before Super Bowl Sunday.
Men's San Francisco 49ers Branded Heather Gray Super Bowl T-Shirt
This game-ready shirt has Super Bowl LVIII graphics on the back so they'll know you mean business whether you're coming or going.
Men's San Francisco 49ers New Era Graphite Super Bowl LVIII Adjustable Hat
Top off your gear with this adjustable New Era cap.
Women's Kansas City Chiefs 2023 AFC Champions 3/4-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
Let them know the AFC championship trophy stays in Kansas City in this cute V-neck. (Hurry, it's selling fast.)
Fanatics Super Bowl LVIII Apparel and Accessories
For all of your general Super Bowl LVIII gear needs, look no further than Fanatics. Dress from head to two in Las Vegas-appropriate threads, whether you're headed to Sin City or hanging out at home for the game.
Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LVIII Marble Wordmark T-Shirt
Show up to the party game-ready in this long-sleeve T-shirt.
Super Bowl LVIII Starter Full-Snap Varsity Jacket
Carry the glitz of Las Vegas wherever you go, thanks to this sleek jacket.
Super Bowl LVII Wilson Pro Football
Toss this officially licensed Super Bowl LVIII pigskin around like the pros.
