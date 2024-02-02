Whether you're going to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 to root for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, or cheering on your team from the couch, what you wear matters.

Sure, you've got your jerseys, caps and T-shirts that you've worn all season long. But now that your team is a conference champion and headed to the biggest game of the year, it's time to level up your gameday 'fit.

If you want your gear in time for the big game, shopping now is a must. (Be sure to check shipping details, as limited items will arrive by Feb. 11.) Ahead, shop official Super Bowl LVIII merchandise from Hugo Boss, Nike, Fanatics and more shops that will help you look dressed in style on Super Bowl Sunday.

This merch collection includes general Super Bowl LVIII clothing, as well as looks that help you rep' your team, whether they're playing in this year's Super Bowl or not.

We can always depend on sports apparel brand Nike to release official Super Bowl gear for the game. Shop NFC and AFC championship pieces, plus Super Bowl and team jerseys, hoodies, sweats, T-shirts and so much more.

NFLShop.com is full of Super Bowl LVIII T-shirts, hats and jerseys to flaunt your Chiefs or 49ers allegiances. Select items will arrive before Super Bowl Sunday.

For all of your general Super Bowl LVIII gear needs, look no further than Fanatics. Dress from head to two in Las Vegas-appropriate threads, whether you're headed to Sin City or hanging out at home for the game.