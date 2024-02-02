Style

Score Official Super Bowl LVIII Merch: Shop Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers Gear for the Big Game

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Boss x NFL Collection
Hugo Boss
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:50 AM PST, February 2, 2024

Shop now to show your pride on game day and beyond.

Whether you're going to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 to root for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, or cheering on your team from the couch, what you wear matters. 

Sure, you've got your jerseys, caps and T-shirts that you've worn all season long. But now that your team is a conference champion and headed to the biggest game of the year, it's time to level up your gameday 'fit. 

If you want your gear in time for the big game, shopping now is a must. (Be sure to check shipping details, as limited items will arrive by Feb. 11.) Ahead, shop official Super Bowl LVIII merchandise from Hugo Boss, Nike, Fanatics and more shops that will help you look dressed in style on Super Bowl Sunday. 

The Boss x NFL Collection from Hugo Boss

This merch collection includes general Super Bowl LVIII clothing, as well as looks that help you rep' your team, whether they're playing in this year's Super Bowl or not. 

Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt Kansas City Chiefs

Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt Kansas City Chiefs
Hugo Boss

Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt Kansas City Chiefs

Get comfy in this crewneck sweatshirt. 

$178 $124

Shop Now

Stretch-Cotton T-Shirt San Francisco 49ers

Stretch-Cotton T-Shirt San Francisco 49ers
Hugo Boss

Stretch-Cotton T-Shirt San Francisco 49ers

Rep' the San Francisco 49ers in this breezy T-shirt.

$98 $68

Shop Now

Padded Bomber Jacket With Special Patches

Padded Bomber Jacket With Special Patches
Hugo Boss

Padded Bomber Jacket With Special Patches

Check out the Super Bowl patches on this bomber made of a water-repellent fabric.

Nike Super Bowl LVIII Merchandise

We can always depend on sports apparel brand Nike to release official Super Bowl gear for the game. Shop NFC and AFC championship pieces, plus Super Bowl and team jerseys, hoodies, sweats, T-shirts and so much more. 

San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFC Champions Trophy

San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFC Champions Trophy
Nike

San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFC Champions Trophy

Championship gear for your winning team will never go out of style. 

Men's Super Bowl LVIII Bound Matchup T-Shirt

Men's Super Bowl LVIII Bound Matchup T-Shirt
Nike

Men's Super Bowl LVIII Bound Matchup T-Shirt

It's a (re)matchup to remember. Commemorate with this T-shirt.

NFLShop Super Bowl LVIII Merchandise

NFLShop.com is full of Super Bowl LVIII T-shirts, hats and jerseys to flaunt your Chiefs or 49ers allegiances. Select items will arrive before Super Bowl Sunday.

Men's San Francisco 49ers Branded Heather Gray Super Bowl T-Shirt

Men's San Francisco 49ers Branded Heather Gray Super Bowl T-Shirt
NFLShop

Men's San Francisco 49ers Branded Heather Gray Super Bowl T-Shirt

This game-ready shirt has Super Bowl LVIII graphics on the back so they'll know you mean business whether you're coming or going. 

Men's San Francisco 49ers New Era Graphite Super Bowl LVIII Adjustable Hat

Men's San Francisco 49ers New Era Graphite Super Bowl LVIII Adjustable Hat
NFLShop

Men's San Francisco 49ers New Era Graphite Super Bowl LVIII Adjustable Hat

Top off your gear with this adjustable New Era cap. 

Women's Kansas City Chiefs 2023 AFC Champions 3/4-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

Women's Kansas City Chiefs 2023 AFC Champions 3/4-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
NFLShop

Women's Kansas City Chiefs 2023 AFC Champions 3/4-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

Let them know the AFC championship trophy stays in Kansas City in this cute V-neck. (Hurry, it's selling fast.)

Fanatics Super Bowl LVIII Apparel and Accessories

For all of your general Super Bowl LVIII gear needs, look no further than Fanatics. Dress from head to two in Las Vegas-appropriate threads, whether you're headed to Sin City or hanging out at home for the game.

Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LVIII Marble Wordmark T-Shirt

Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LVIII Marble Wordmark T-Shirt
Fanatics

Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LVIII Marble Wordmark T-Shirt

Show up to the party game-ready in this long-sleeve T-shirt.

Super Bowl LVIII Starter Full-Snap Varsity Jacket

Super Bowl LVIII Starter Full-Snap Varsity Jacket
Fanatics

Super Bowl LVIII Starter Full-Snap Varsity Jacket

Carry the glitz of Las Vegas wherever you go, thanks to this sleek jacket. 

Super Bowl LVII Wilson Pro Football

Super Bowl LVII Wilson Pro Football
Fanatics

Super Bowl LVII Wilson Pro Football

Toss this officially licensed Super Bowl LVIII pigskin around like the pros. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Get All the New Kansas City Chiefs AFC Champions Gear

Style

Where to Get All the New Kansas City Chiefs AFC Champions Gear

We Found the Ring Taylor Swift Wore to the Chiefs' Championship Game

Style

We Found the Ring Taylor Swift Wore to the Chiefs' Championship Game

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Best Buy to Score for the Big Game

Sales & Deals

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Best Buy to Score for the Big Game

How to Watch the Family-Friendly Super Bowl on Nickelodeon

Streaming

How to Watch the Family-Friendly Super Bowl on Nickelodeon

Save Up to $3,000 on TCL TVs from Best Buy's Super Bowl TV Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $3,000 on TCL TVs from Best Buy's Super Bowl TV Sale

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals to Score Before The Big Game

Sales & Deals

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals to Score Before The Big Game

The Best Bose Soundbar Deals for the Super Bowl 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Bose Soundbar Deals for the Super Bowl 2024

Save $2,000 on Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV With This Super Bowl Deal

Sales & Deals

Save $2,000 on Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV With This Super Bowl Deal

 

Tags: