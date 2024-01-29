We are just two weeks away from the most important game of the NFL season.

The 58th Super Bowl, Super Bowl LVIII is happening on Sunday, Feb. 11. Now that the San Francisco 49ers have won the NFC Championship and the Kansas City Chiefs have reclaimed the AFC title, both teams are off to Las Vegas to compete in the big game.

Once you've got the perfect TV setup and your favorite team's gear to wear, it's time to figure out your plan to watch the matchup live. With all of the excitement, fanfare and food to prepare, it can be easy to lose sight of the most important question surrounding Super Bowl Sunday: How to stream the 2024 Super Bowl? If you won't be in the stadium, keep reading for all the ways to watch the top two teams of the season go head to head.

When and where is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII without cable

This year's Super Bowl will air on CBS. Nickelodeon will also air a more kid-friendly version during the big game. For those without access to cable networks, there are a few live TV streaming services that allow you to watch the big game live, including Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV.

The Super Bowl LVIII on Paramount+ Paramount+ The Super Bowl LVIII on Paramount+ For only $6/month, Paramount+ will give viewers the option to live stream the 2024 Super Bowl. A subscription also gives customers access to watch numerous shows from CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central including the Star Trek series, the new Frasier revival, Survivor and so much more. Starting at $6/month Sign Up Now

The Super Bowl LVIII on FuboTV Thearon W. Henderson/Getty The Super Bowl LVIII on FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to all kinds of sporting events, including the 2024 Super Bowl. Packages include NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, the Golf Channel and more. In addition to these, FuboTV also offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Starting at $80/month Free 7-Day Trial Sign Up Now

ET, CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

Which teams are playing in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head at the 2023-2024 NFL season's Super Bowl.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Last year, country star Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII. This year they've got an incredible line-up before the Super Bowl 2024 Game.

Reba McEntire will kick the festivities off by singing the national anthem, Post Malone is slated to sing "America the Beautiful," and Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is commonly known as the Black national anthem.

Day spoke exclusively with ET about her performance and said, "I was so nervous but very, very excited. Grateful. And also, just an honor. It's an honor to be singing the Black national anthem."

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Usher will take center stage at the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"This is a celebration of my legacy. It's a celebration of my music. It's a celebration of my passion," Usher told ET. "Thirty years ago that journey started and now it's landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy."

Apple Music dropped a trailer about the performance on January 12.

How to watch the best Super Bowl 2024 commercials

Serving up the best commercials of the year, the advertisements during the big game rarely disappoint. Many brands keep these commercial details under wraps until they air during the Super Bowl. Until then, check out some of the best commercials from the 2023 Super Bowl and keep a lookout, as there may be some teasers before this year's event.

