NFL Merch and Football Gear Even Non-Fans Will Want to Wear

Are you ready for some football? You will be with these finds.
The arrival of fall means it's officially football season. Football fans understand that wearing the right merch can help a team play better. OK, that's not a proven fact, but at least fans feel better about their chances each game while wearing their team's colors, emblem and name.
The NFL season kicked off on Thursday, September 7. That means now is the perfect time to update your gameday wardrobe for 2023. While you can't go wrong wearing your team's jersey, these days there are so many unique and stylish options for representing your favorite squad. We've found threads that are so cute even those who aren't the biggest football fans will want to wear them. From golden hoops that say your team's name to vintage-inspired football tees and even mash-ups with your team colors and Mickey Mouse or Star Wars characters on them, there is a little something for everyone out there.
To help you show your team spirit to the fullest this 2023 football season, we've rounded up the best NFL merch to shop around the web. Below, check out our top picks that are sure to receive compliments at your next tailgating party.
BaubleBar Denver Broncos NFL Statement Stud Earrings
Choose your favorite team for these glittering heart earrings to show your love of the game.
Dolphins Tie Dye Hoodie
It can get cold toward the end of the football season, so a festive hoodie is a smart investment.
BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Padded Gilet
This puffy padded vest will keep you warm, but it's also water-repellant for days when the weather isn't cooperating.
Ultra Game NFL Unisex Beanie Knit Hat with Touch Screen Gloves
Stay warm with this hat and glove set while you watch your favorite team this fall.
Vera Bradley NFL RFID Small Stadium Crossbody Bag
Sport your favorite team's colors on game day with this crossbody from Vera Bradley that meets NFL size requirements. (But be sure to look into your local stadium's specific requirements!)
Nike Pegasus 39 (NFL Los Angeles Rams)
These Nike sneakers feature the LA team's colors and have a tiny ram's head printed on the heel.
New Orleans Saints WEAR by Erin Andrews Color Block Leggings
You want to be comfortable when cheering for your favorite team and these leggings fit the bill.
Abercrombie Minnesota Vikings Graphic Crew Sweatshirt
The oversized silhouette and extra-soft fleece create a stunning sweatshirt you'll want to wear all week.
BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Bomber Jacket
Fully lined and crafted with soft faux leather, this bomber jacket is as sleek and stylish as it is warm.
Women's Titans Hail Mary Tee
Reminiscent of old school training tops, this vintage tee brings back the memories.
BaubleBar Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Logo Gold Hoop Earrings
Glass stones make these gold hoops even more stunning.
Women's Ravens Long Sleeve Loose Knit Crop
A cropped long-sleeve knit can be comfy and cozy on a chilly tailgating morning.
Packers Running Back Flea Market Tee
Throw it back to the glory days with this retro t-shirt.
New Orleans Saints Primrose Adjustable Hat
Only upon closer inspection will people realize this floral hat is honoring the New Orleans Saints.
Giants Star Wars Yoda Tee
Celebrate your love for your team and for Star Wars with this "Win We Will" T-shirt featuring Yoda.
Chiefs Disney Mickey Came to Play Tee
You'll never have to choose between your love of Disney and your love of your favorite NFL team again, thanks to this T-shirt.
