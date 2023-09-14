Style

The Best NFL Merch, Gameday Apparel and Football Gear Even Non-Fans Will Want to Wear This Season

NFL Merch and Football Gear Even Non-Fans Will Want to Wear
Vera Bradley
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 7:41 AM PDT, September 14, 2023

Are you ready for some football? You will be with these finds.

The arrival of fall means it's officially football season. Football fans understand that wearing the right merch can help a team play better. OK, that's not a proven fact, but at least fans feel better about their chances each game while wearing their team's colors, emblem and name. 

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday, September 7. That means now is the perfect time to update your gameday wardrobe for 2023. While you can't go wrong wearing your team's jersey, these days there are so many unique and stylish options for representing your favorite squad. We've found threads that are so cute even those who aren't the biggest football fans will want to wear them. From golden hoops that say your team's name to vintage-inspired football tees and even mash-ups with your team colors and Mickey Mouse or Star Wars characters on them, there is a little something for everyone out there.

To help you show your team spirit to the fullest this 2023 football season, we've rounded up the best NFL merch to shop around the web. Below, check out our top picks that are sure to receive compliments at your next tailgating party.

BaubleBar Denver Broncos NFL Statement Stud Earrings

BaubleBar Denver Broncos NFL Statement Stud Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Denver Broncos NFL Statement Stud Earrings

Choose your favorite team for these glittering heart earrings to show your love of the game. 

Dolphins Tie Dye Hoodie

Dolphins Tie Dye Hoodie
Junk Food Clothing

Dolphins Tie Dye Hoodie

It can get cold toward the end of the football season, so a festive hoodie is a smart investment. 

BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Padded Gilet

BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Padded Gilet
HUGO BOSS

BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Padded Gilet

This puffy padded vest will keep you warm, but it's also water-repellant for days when the weather isn't cooperating. 

Ultra Game NFL Unisex Beanie Knit Hat with Touch Screen Gloves

Ultra Game NFL Unisex Beanie Knit Hat with Touch Screen Gloves
Amazon

Ultra Game NFL Unisex Beanie Knit Hat with Touch Screen Gloves

Stay warm with this hat and glove set while you watch your favorite team this fall.

Vera Bradley NFL RFID Small Stadium Crossbody Bag

Vera Bradley NFL RFID Small Stadium Crossbody Bag
Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley NFL RFID Small Stadium Crossbody Bag

Sport your favorite team's colors on game day with this crossbody from Vera Bradley that meets NFL size requirements. (But be sure to look into your local stadium's specific requirements!) 

Nike Pegasus 39 (NFL Los Angeles Rams)

Nike Pegasus 39 (NFL Los Angeles Rams)
Nike

Nike Pegasus 39 (NFL Los Angeles Rams)

These Nike sneakers feature the LA team's colors and have a tiny ram's head printed on the heel.

$140 $80

Shop Now

New Orleans Saints WEAR by Erin Andrews Color Block Leggings

New Orleans Saints WEAR by Erin Andrews Color Block Leggings
Fanatics

New Orleans Saints WEAR by Erin Andrews Color Block Leggings

You want to be comfortable when cheering for your favorite team and these leggings fit the bill. 

$60 $45

Shop Now

Abercrombie Minnesota Vikings Graphic Crew Sweatshirt

Abercrombie Minnesota Vikings Graphic Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Minnesota Vikings Graphic Crew Sweatshirt

The oversized silhouette and extra-soft fleece create a stunning sweatshirt you'll want to wear all week.

BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Bomber Jacket

BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Bomber Jacket
HUGO BOSS

BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Bomber Jacket

Fully lined and crafted with soft faux leather, this bomber jacket is as sleek and stylish as it is warm.

Women's Titans Hail Mary Tee

Women's Titans Hail Mary Tee
Junk Food Clothing

Women's Titans Hail Mary Tee

Reminiscent of old school training tops, this vintage tee brings back the memories. 

BaubleBar Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Logo Gold Hoop Earrings

BaubleBar Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Logo Gold Hoop Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Logo Gold Hoop Earrings

Glass stones make these gold hoops even more stunning. 

Women's Ravens Long Sleeve Loose Knit Crop

Women's Ravens Long Sleeve Loose Knit Crop
Junk Food Clothing

Women's Ravens Long Sleeve Loose Knit Crop

A cropped long-sleeve knit can be comfy and cozy on a chilly tailgating morning. 

Packers Running Back Flea Market Tee

Packers Running Back Flea Market Tee
Junk Food Clothing

Packers Running Back Flea Market Tee

Throw it back to the glory days with this retro t-shirt.

New Orleans Saints Primrose Adjustable Hat

New Orleans Saints Primrose Adjustable Hat
Fanatics

New Orleans Saints Primrose Adjustable Hat

Only upon closer inspection will people realize this floral hat is honoring the New Orleans Saints. 

Giants Star Wars Yoda Tee

Giants Star Wars Yoda Tee
Junk Food Clothing

Giants Star Wars Yoda Tee

Celebrate your love for your team and for Star Wars with this "Win We Will" T-shirt featuring Yoda.

Chiefs Disney Mickey Came to Play Tee

Chiefs Disney Mickey Came to Play Tee
Junk Food Clothing

Chiefs Disney Mickey Came to Play Tee

You'll never have to choose between your love of Disney and your love of your favorite NFL team again, thanks to this T-shirt.

