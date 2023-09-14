NFL Merch and Football Gear Even Non-Fans Will Want to Wear

The arrival of fall means it's officially football season. Football fans understand that wearing the right merch can help a team play better. OK, that's not a proven fact, but at least fans feel better about their chances each game while wearing their team's colors, emblem and name.

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday, September 7. That means now is the perfect time to update your gameday wardrobe for 2023. While you can't go wrong wearing your team's jersey, these days there are so many unique and stylish options for representing your favorite squad. We've found threads that are so cute even those who aren't the biggest football fans will want to wear them. From golden hoops that say your team's name to vintage-inspired football tees and even mash-ups with your team colors and Mickey Mouse or Star Wars characters on them, there is a little something for everyone out there.

To help you show your team spirit to the fullest this 2023 football season, we've rounded up the best NFL merch to shop around the web. Below, check out our top picks that are sure to receive compliments at your next tailgating party.

