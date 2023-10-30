Here's your full guide on how to watch college football games without cable this season.
We've reached Week 10 of the 2023 college football season. Top-25 teams will take the field across a stacked lineup of 20 games.
For the football games that you can't attend in person, you'll want to make sure your TV streaming options are ready. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch college football online without cable, plus this week's schedule.
What channel is NCAA college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, NBC, Fox, FS1 and ABC. There will also be a few games on ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
How to Watch College Football Without Cable
The best way to stream the 2023 college football season without cable is on Sling TV. Most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.
Stream College Football on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to the top teams and conferences. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $6 per month to watch every Power 5 match.
Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. With over 90 live TV channels, you'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.
Hulu + Live TV
Get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month. You'll have on-demand ad-supported content and live streams from your favorite sports, entertainment, and news channels.
FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.
Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.
Stream College Football on FuboTV
With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on fuboTV.
2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 10
Below, find the full Week 10 schedule of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.
All times Eastern.
Saturday, November 4
- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports
- No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 3 Ohio State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | CBS
- No. 4 Florida State at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 6 Oregon vs. Cal | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 7 Texas vs. No. 25 Kansas State | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 13 LSU | 7:45 p.m. | CBS
- No. 9 Penn State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 10 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 11 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 12 Notre Dame at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 15 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 17 Air Force vs. Army | 2 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 18 Utah vs. Arizona State | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
- No. 19 Tennessee vs. UConn | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 20 UCLA at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
- No. 21 Tulane at East Carolina | 3:30 p.m.
- No. 22 Kansas at Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 23 James Madison at Georgia State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
RELATED CONTENT: