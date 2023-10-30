We've reached Week 10 of the 2023 college football season. Top-25 teams will take the field across a stacked lineup of 20 games.

For the football games that you can't attend in person, you'll want to make sure your TV streaming options are ready. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch college football online without cable, plus this week's schedule.

What channel is NCAA college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, NBC, Fox, FS1 and ABC. There will also be a few games on ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

How to Watch College Football Without Cable

The best way to stream the 2023 college football season without cable is on Sling TV. Most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.

For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $6 per month to watch every Power 5 match.

Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. With over 90 live TV channels, you'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 10

Below, find the full Week 10 schedule of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Saturday, November 4

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 3 Ohio State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | CBS

No. 4 Florida State at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 6 Oregon vs. Cal | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 25 Kansas State | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 13 LSU | 7:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 9 Penn State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 10 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 11 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 12 Notre Dame at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 15 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN

No. 17 Air Force vs. Army | 2 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 18 Utah vs. Arizona State | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

No. 19 Tennessee vs. UConn | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 20 UCLA at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 21 Tulane at East Carolina | 3:30 p.m.

No. 22 Kansas at Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 23 James Madison at Georgia State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

